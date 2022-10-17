LinkedIn rolls out 3 new updates to its main pages

LinkedIn is the gold standard for professional networking. If you have not heard of it, think of Facebook but with far fewer trolls and political debates. If this sounds ideal to you, you are one of hundreds of millions of people in agreement. Those who are hiring, looking for work, or just trying to connect with others in their professions are all using this tool. It has been extremely beneficial for businesses to engage with their audiences as well.

The website is wildly popular and is currently being utilized by around 850 million people worldwide in more than 200 countries. If you have a business, work for a business, or want to do business, you most likely know about LinkedIn.

The platform is committed to continuous improvements in order to better serve its users. Recently, they rolled out several new updates. The three latest features are designed to help companies boost engagement, make it easier to make content, and show their customers what they stand for.

LinkedIn’s first update is good news for content creators. There is now a post template available. This allows creators to have a more polished and cohesive look throughout their posts. It is highly personalizable as well. Within the templates, you can choose a background, font type, colors, and add stickers for a special touch. For more information on this feature, see the corresponding FAQ.

Another new feature on LinkedIn is the ability to pin comments. This lets the author curate the main focus of the post. You can pin any comment from the thread, which will bring it to the top. That will automatically make it the first thing that people see when they go to the post. This can be rather beneficial for companies when rolling out new technology. For example, they can post about a new business venture on their LinkedIn Profile. In the comments, a FAQ can be posted and then pinned, so that readers can easily see and get answers to their burning questions.

The last new update, and arguably one of the most useful, is the page commitments feature. This is being rolled out gradually. It allows companies and entrepreneurs alike to post what their five greatest values are. For example, five of my greatest values as a content writer are: inclusion, activism, career growth, lifelong learning, and ethical business practices. These values are then featured in the About section. You will be able to host content showing each of these values in this section as well. For more information on this feature, see this corresponding FAQ.

It will be interesting to see how these new features improve practices for LinkedIn’s users, and it is exciting to watch as the platform grows and adapts to its user base.