Facebook now allows creators to monetize their profile pages

Social media influencers, love them or hate them, we have to respect the hustle. But exactly how do they make money? Well if they aren’t raking it in thanks to AdSense – like in the case of Youtubers – they may be getting paid out of a creator fund, like TikTokers. We can add Instagram and Facebook content creators to the list of sites influencers can use to rake it in thanks to their newfound creator fund. After Tik Tok garnered millions of users in 2018, many social media sites hopped on the bandwagon and allowed their users to create bite-sized video content, known as Reels for Facebook and in Youtube’s case, Shorts. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and even LinkedIn permitted users to make thirty-second videos and made them accessible via their sites’ homepages.

Facebook announced professional mode, a feature where you can turn on monetization for Reels from your personal page. Facebook invested a billion dollars into Reels – content creators could make up to a whopping 35,000 dollars per month off of the platform’s newest feature, considering that Facebook reels are not as saturated with content creators as on other more established social media platforms. It also allows the creator to see their analytics such as shares, reactions, and comments. Previously, this feature was only available to people with separate business pages.

While this new feature may be helpful and lucrative for some, it also comes at the cost of privacy. Once the professional mode feature is turned on, the creator’s entire page, including all their previous in-feed posts, statuses, and pictures becomes public, not just their Reels (though if privacy is important to you, you probably shouldn’t be on the internet, much less on social media sites).

However, creators will still be able to pick who can access specific posts when creating new posts. This feature is Facebook’s attempt at generating new content and keeping up with social media giant, Tik Tok, who passed 3 billion downloads and exceeds Facebook in user engagement. It will be interesting to see how content creation grows not only on Facebook but on all social media platforms.