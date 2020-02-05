Tech News
7 ways AI will transform health care
(TECH NEWS) Instead of worrying about the singularity of AI technology, let’s shine a ray of hope, and show one of the best ways to use AI robots.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized business practices across many industries. With 39% of health care providers investing in AI-related technologies, it’s safe to say it’s about to transform the medical industry as well. AI’s disruptive potential may increase profits in other sectors, but in health care, it can save lives.
While robots aren’t quite ready to replace doctors, they can help them accomplish their tasks with higher speed and precision. AI in the hospital is not just a thing of the future, either. All around the world, smart machines are already assisting medical staff in a variety of ways.
As this technology refines, machine learning will become an increasingly regular part of medicine. Here are seven ways AI will transform health care in the coming years.
1. Robot-Assisted Surgery
It may sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but surgery robots are already in use. In 2017, more than 690,000 surgeries were assisted by robots in the U.S. alone. As these machines continue to demonstrate their worth, they’ll appear in more operating rooms.
Robotic surgeons like the da Vinci Surgical System offer more precise and less invasive movements than human hands and traditional tools. With AI, they can improve upon surgical methods. AI-enabled surgery bots can notice reactions in a patient invisible to the human eye and make necessary adjustments.
2. Early Diagnoses
Intelligent programs can quickly analyze vast amounts of information. This unique talent makes AI ideal for making preliminary diagnoses in patients. Smart machines can take note of patients’ symptoms and interpret them to make an early diagnosis while doctors make their rounds.
The accuracy of these diagnoses will improve as AI develops, but even at its current state, they can be useful. Doctors can use them as a starting-off point. A list of likely diagnoses can be a helpful resource to doctors when trying to diagnose patients as quickly as possible. They might also make health care professionals consider options they otherwise wouldn’t have thought of, increasing accuracy.
3. Administrative Assistance
Treating patients is not the only duty of health care professionals. Doctors and nurses have to take records of patient data, from symptoms to insurance information, so they can refer to them later or send them to other hospitals. This process can take time, and any issues along the way can create problems for patients and doctors alike.
IT usability is a critical part of health care, and AI can optimize it. Intelligent systems can find ways to streamline the information-sharing process, ensuring health workers get the data they need as soon as possible. AI can also handle administrative tasks like scheduling and logistics, allowing hospital staff to focus on more pressing concerns.
4. Health Screenings
Just as AI applications can diagnose patients, they can also make predictions about a person’s fitness for a given situation. Predictive analytics is an AI function that analyzes historical data to make predictions about future outcomes. AI systems can use predictive analytics to perform more nuanced health screenings.
AI can tell doctors is a patient would be fit for surgery or not. Similarly, it can advise people if they aren’t a suitable candidate for physically exerting activities or tests. These analytics consider a wide range of data, including things a human might overlook, leading to more accurate predictions.
5. Remote Monitoring
AI can also optimize health care outside of the hospital. Wearable technology is already prevalent with products like Fitbit, and the medical industry can use this to its advantage. With wearable health-monitoring devices, doctors can monitor their patients remotely.
Remote monitoring devices can alert patients if they need to see a doctor. Should an emergency occur, they can also alert hospital staff so they can send an ambulance. These noninvasive technologies will allow patients with conditions such as heart disease to live without fear by providing them with almost instant assistance.
6. Robot Nurses
Intelligent robots can help fix the nursing labor shortage by filling in those vital roles. Nursing robots are already working in Japanese hospitals and may soon see use in the U.S. These machines can help patients move, reduce their stress and remind them to take their medicine.
With AI, these robot nurses can adapt to each patient’s needs and desires. By analyzing how different people respond to various stimuli and situations, they can customize care. Intelligent nurse robots treat patients in a manner ideal for their health and comfort needs.
7. AI-Enabled Genomics
Compared to humans, AI is better suited for data-heavy tasks. Since DNA sequencing is a form of data analysis, it’s an ideal area to employ AI.
Using artificial intelligence in genomics has already shown impressive results. In 2019, an AI system identified new genetic mutations that contributed to autism. The system could detect patterns in DNA humans would not be able to, as well as predict how changing each gene would affect a person.
AI Is Revolutionizing Medicine
Artificial intelligence is changing the way the health care industry operates. With continued research and improvement, AI systems could save countless lives.
Tech News
Next! Fitness offers an AI trainer and rewards for meeting goals
(TECH NEWS) We keep pushing further into the applications of AI and find more inventive ways to use the powerful tech, including Next! Fitness an AI gym!
AI pushes our imagination to its limit, asking us over and over again, how can we make our lives better? AI is everywhere from the smart speakers sprinkled around our homes to hospitals and schools. Where else does AI have to go? Your gym, of course. Or, in the case of Next! Fitness, the AI is the gym.
Next! Fitness is an AI powered gym that aims to change the way people exercise. Unlike some of the current AI fitness products on the market, Next! Fitness is a physical location where users can get their workouts in under the guidance of an AI trainer. The entire gym is outfitted with smart mirrors, sensors, and cameras that track your workout from start to finish. The gym also has in-house scanners that can be used to track your progress over time by measuring your muscle, fat, and weight.
Workouts are custom designed for users based on their unique goals and previous workouts at the gym. The AI not only leads users through workouts by telling them which exercises to perform and directing them around the gym (bonus points because it always leads you to available equipment), it can also demonstrate exercises, count repetitions, and even give feedback on your form.
And if you’re into a little friendly competition then good news because the whole system is basically a game. As they complete work outs and reach new milestones, users collect points to earn achievements and receive IRL rewards.
Gym members can also turn their workout time into a social experience by joining a team and working together to earn points and rewards. This sounds like it could be quite appealing to the ultra-busy tech loving clientele they are likely to attract. It cuts out the awkwardness of introducing yourself to new people at the gym.
Next! Fitness is planning to launch in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Depending on your point of view, this is either a dream come true (efficient and optimized workouts with deep statistical analysis) or your greatest nightmare (big brother tracking you while you sweat). As is often the case, AI beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Tech News
Security features keep haters quiet about the Edge Chromium
(TECH NEWS) The new Microsoft Edge Chromium takes a few lessons from Google and makes a faster, safer, better looking internet browser.
Microsoft’s web browser, Edge Chromium is receiving positive reviews over a special feature which blocks potentially troublesome downloads. While Edge Chromium has a similar feeling as Google Chrome, this new setting offers better protection than the latter. Eric Lawrence, a program manager at Microsoft has elaborated by explaining that besides blocking malware, Edge Chromium’s setting works similarly to a crypto miner to block suspicious downloads.
Microsoft, and users, have had plenty of issues with it’s last browser Edge; Slow load times, it won’t stay connected to the internet, some pages need another browser, it uses waaaaaay too much memory (3GB!), loses passwords, the voice/search assistant doesn’t work right, and many other problems have plagued the browsers use for years. Many of the fixes boil down to delete everything, restart your computer, or use a different browser, and that’s worrisome. This new browser seems to only cause users to disagree on the User interface layouts, as compared to chrome, no mentions of actual problems yet so that’s a big plus. Currently, Edge Chromium and a stable version of Microsoft Edge can be downloaded from the company site.
In order to activate this new extensive feature in the browser, Edge’s settings can be opened from the triple-dot icon in the upper-right corner.
Next, select “Privacy and services” and then “Services” in the next window which will give you the option called “Block potentially unwanted apps”.
The default setting is off so users will have to change the settings to activate the feature.
While it’s unlikely Edge Chromium will block everything, having that extra protection could save some woe down the road from a nefarious crapware download. A couple minutes to enable this new browsing feature might just be worth it.
Tech News
Revised Vine aims to take a Byte out of TikTok
(TECH NEWS) A reboot of Vine, Byte, is back, and in order to compete with services that filled it’s absense, they are offering creatives options for monetization.
The Internet mourned the day in 2016 when Twitter, the owners of Vine, abruptly pulled the plug on the video app, which made posting short creative videos the best thing since sliced bread.
After two years running a beta version, Vine’s co-founder Dan Hoffman announced the launch of Byte in January, two years after he said he would be creating a new, short-form video app.
As of launch, Byte doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles that newcomers like TikTok offer, such as augmented reality filters, remixability or transition filters, according to an article in Tech Crunch.
While Byte may be missing some features for now, where it hopes to differentiate itself is in helping its users make money, something TikTok and other micro-entertainment apps – in general – don’t offer. It will soon offer a partner program to those who are popular on the app.
In addition, the company is reviewing options for tipping, revenue sharing or other partner programs. Hoffman told Tech Crunch, “We’re looking at all of those, but we’ll be starting with a revenue share + supplementing with our own funds. We’ll have more details about exactly how the pilot program will work soon.”
Among its standard social features like a feed, notifications, profiles and an Explore page. It’s available in both Android and iOS formats. This reporter signed up easily and posted without any issue – except I did record myself talking – accidentally. You will find a variety of videos, like mine with my cat in his cone of shame. Bytes got everything musicians, manga, art, teens being teens, tree toads, cats, TP, singing coffee mugs and some guy sneaking up on his grandma and scaring the bejeezus out of her.
Whether it will make an impact, now that Instagram, TikTok and others are on the scene is unknown, but, as Tech Crunch points out, Hoffman may need to rely on the fond memories many had for Vine to build its activity and regain the success its predecessor once had.
