Stable Diffusion looks to monetize AI-generated porn

Sex sells, we all know that. So it’s no surprise that with generative AI on the rise, text-to-video, and text-to-imagery, AI-generated porn is close behind.

Grit Daily, in late November, reported that a company by the name of Unstable Diffusion is seeking to be the front-runner in monetizing AI porn. Right away, I have more than enough questions to fill a swimming pool.

Apparently, the company started out as Stability AI and was solely focused on making text-to-image creations. People were impressed and the company was able to garner over 100 million in funding.

Now, it doesn’t seem as if Unstable Diffusion actually jumped at the idea of monetizing porn. People just started using their technology to create ‘not safe for work’ (NSFW) content. If you give the public free reign to create something, one out of a hundred (or more) is going to get sexual with it. I don’t think it came as a shock to anyone.

This kind of AI art is banned on several sites. Unstable Diffusion, however, has monetized it via Patreon, making nearly $4,000 a month off the subscribers wanting to use it. We will most likely see that number scale.

People are having some mixed reactions to the technology. They don’t want real artists to go out of business and they feel originality and creativity trump convenience. I agree with them wholeheartedly. There are also some ethical things in question, like deep fakes. Unstable Diffusion is already known for creating deep fakes. This could be cause for legal implications.

I also believe AI is able to generate these images based on what they can find online, which means we will forever need an artist and their original creations for AI like this to even truly evolve.

Unstable Diffusion plans to generate more funding to expand its NSFW community and also reach a wider audience. Based on the number of people boycotting the use of AI art online, I don’t think AI porn will be taking over anytime soon.