Tech News
A Black Mirror episode we’d hate: Boeing 747s get updates from floppy disks
(TECH NEWS) Boeing still uses floppy disks to install updates for its 747s and 737s. But if it “ain’t broke,” do we need to stress over the fix?
Much of technology is strictly confined to the digital realm these days – so much, in fact, that we’re inclined to forget that things like floppy disks once ruled the land.
It’s harder to forget that they still rule the sky, though. An investigation of a decommissioned Boeing 747 by The Register found that the airborne behemoth’s key navigational databases were contingent on updates delivered to the cockpit via floppy disk – something that must be manually installed by an engineer once every four weeks.
If that isn’t enough to make your skin crawl, the fact that Boeing’s more modest 737 also uses floppy disks for updates to avionics software should do the trick.
To put how absurd this looks into perspective, imagine the latest iOS update arriving in a box on your porch, watching an Apple technician wire your phone via proprietary cable to a disk drive from the ’90s, and waiting for data to offload from the prehistoric-looking square flapjack of a disk onto your comparatively lavish device.
That’s about the size of it.
Should you feel as though this sounds like an episode of Black Mirror that no one asked for, believe us when we say you’re not alone; however, from a strictly age-based standpoint, floppy disks aboard airliners makes perfect sense.
The Boeing 747, grounded as a result of the recent plunge in airfare consumption due to COVID-19, was built decades ago, much like many of the planes that shuttle tens of thousands of passengers around the world every day. While newer models of airliner are, of course, purely digital and based largely on fiber optic systems, it’s most likely safer to keep using the current system of floppy updates for 747s than trying to completely rewire them.
Floppy disks are, in fact, renowned for their hardiness. Their outdated presence negates simple hacking attempts, and organizations from the International Space Station to the U.S. nuclear defense program have, at least until recently, used the tried-and-true floppy disk for a myriad of different updates and data storage purposes.
Putting aside the absurd surrealism of seeing a non-ironic example of floppy disk use in the 21st century, you probably don’t have much to worry about the next time you set foot in a 747. The current method of installing navigation system updates has worked for over 20 years; why mess with it now?
Tech News
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
(TECH NEWS) Remotehour is the interesting app that allows for open-door-policy via webcam while working from home to make it easier for employees to talk to you.
One of the strangest aspects of working from home is not getting an immediate response from a co-worker the way you would in the office. I mean, I guess it would be weird if Jim from accounting set up shop in a cubicle in your kitchen.
The other element we’re missing during working from home is not getting as much face-to-face interaction with coworkers. You don’t get the non-verbals and the body language in a Slack instant message chat the way you would from stopping by someone’s office or desk.
Video chats help with this, however they’re more so used for team meetings and not so much for one-on-one conversation (in general). For one-on-ones, it’s easier to hop on the phone or into an IM chat.
Remotehour has taken this into consideration and has developed a way for you to be on (video) call whenever you’re available. According to their website, “Come online when you open the app. You can set up messages and update status here when online, offline, and when talking. Easy to share your room with URL.”
This way, your co-workers or employees don’t need to take the time to set up an appointment with you. If you’re marked as available, they can just pop on a video call and there you’ll be – similar to how it would be for someone to stop by your office in-person.
Start a call simply by hitting the “talk” button – allowing for an open-door policy when utilizing the app. Remotehour supports screen share and high-quality video calls.
If you don’t like the sudden call, there is a new feature that allows for a “knock first” option. The user knocks and you decide if you’d like to talk to them then and there (this keeps Chatty Kathys from coming in and taking up your whole day with stories about their kids). However, if you’re concerned that employees or co-workers will waste time just chatting about nothing, there is a timeout option for each call.
Remotehour is ideal for teams who generally work on-site but are now secluded to the remote setting of being at home. Additionally, this would be great for teachers and professors as a way to provide virtual office hours.
Tech News
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
(TECH NEWS) Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang created the Data Dividend Project to make sure you get paid when companies use your data to make money.
The adage “if you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product” rings truer in 2020 than ever before, leading some of us to ask: how much am I, a product, worth? Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has an answer–and a proposition that might make all of us a little bit of cash.
The Data Dividend Project, courtesy of Yang himself, has a simple goal: to put the actual value of data back into the pockets of the people providing it. Yang is perhaps best known for his “Freedom Dividend” initiative in which he proposed a $1000-per-month stipend for Americans; paying Americans for their information use seems like a natural evolution of this philosophy.
“Data brokering…[is] a $200 billion industry” points out the Data Dividend Project website. It’s only fair that you, the data provider, receive a bit of a kickback for playing your part.
What’s so terrifying about the data industry is how people don’t just experience data theft–they willingly give away their information in exchange for services that they deem “free”, and in doing so, lose perhaps the most valuable commodity to which any of us can lay a claim. The DDP’s trajectory at least shows some promise of recompense.
The actual process of achieving payment for user data promises to be lengthy and potentially drawn-out. For now, Yang’s initiative asks only for enough information for the Data Dividend Project to be able to negotiate with companies who use your information to maintain a profit. This information comes complete with a tracking number so that you can keep an eye on DDP’s progress.
DDP also makes it clear that Californians are a priority, a decision predicated on CCPA legislation that protects citizen privacy, and allows them to opt out of sharing or selling data.
Yang’s current benchmark is to have a “mobilized” group of over a million participants by the end of 2020. This seems feasible as long as the DDP gains enough traction; this year has been extremely draining on most Americans, and the chance to reclaim some form of compensation for anything–especially information–is appealing.
Tech News
Are Oculus users willing to sacrifice their privacy for the best VR headset?
[TECH NEWS] Oculus produces one of the best VR headsets on the planet, but the company’s partnership with Facebook may destroy their reputation and user base.
When Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion in 2014, it put many a critic’s teeth on edge. Following the acquisition, Oculus users raised concerns that they would be required to have a Facebook account in order to use their VR devices.
At the time, Oculus reassured them that would not happen.
The company’s founder, Palmer Luckey, even took to Reddit to personally “guarantee that you won’t need to log into your Facebook account every time you wanna use the Oculus Rift.”
Yesterday, though, they apparently changed their minds about that. Oculus made the announcement via tweet on Tuesday afternoon:
Today, we’re announcing some important updates to how people log into Oculus devices, while still keeping their VR profile. Starting in October 2020, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account. // https://t.co/SMeDOXgehN
— Oculus (@oculus) August 18, 2020
Starting in October, new owners of Oculus VR hardware will have to open or link a Facebook account to their devices in order to use them. Existing Oculus accounts will be temporarily grandfathered in, with the option to link to Facebook, until 2023. After that, Oculus accounts will no longer be supported, and the full functionality of consoles without associated Facebook accounts will not be guaranteed. The changes seemingly apply to software developers for Oculus devices, too.
The Twitterverse was predictably incensed that Oculus would go back on the promise they made to their customers.
Can I get a refund on all my Oculus purchases since when I bought them you said I wouldn’t have to do this?
Serious question I will keep asking until answered.
I don’t want to have to link my FB profile to my VR profile.
— Jon Oakes (@JonVirtual) August 18, 2020
In light of the announcement, Polygon’s Ben Kuchera revised his previously published review of the Oculus Quest to reflect why, despite the quality of the console, gamers may now want to steer clear of it entirely.
He writes, “Someone finally made the VR headset I’ve always dreamed about, but there’s no way to discuss it, much less recommend it, without also bringing up Facebook’s long, sordid history of misusing the personal data of its customers (not to mention its current role in spreading political misinformation for profit).”
This may be an attempt to bolster the dwindling popularity of Facebook among Millennials and Gen Z, who are the target demographics for the consumer VR technology that Oculus offers. As Twitter user @chetfaliszek explains, Facebook is probably interested in gathering motion capture information from Oculus as well.
Enjoy!
Remember that @oculus is the only major HMD maker who tracks and stores your physical movement and other data on their servers.
Privacy is you owning your data, not Facebook using your data to their end because their ends is…. https://t.co/xegsDl02BV
— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) August 18, 2020
On their blog, Oculus justifies the decision like this: “Using a VR profile that is backed by a Facebook account and authentic identity helps us protect our community and makes it possible to offer additional integrity tools. For example, instead of having a separate Oculus Code of Conduct, we will adopt Facebook’s Community Standards as well as a new additional VR-focused policy.”
The post also claims that this will help streamline the experience that Facebook offers to its users across all of its services. But for the most part, VR enthusiasts see this move for what it is: BS.
A Black Mirror episode we’d hate: Boeing 747s get updates from floppy disks
The end of Uber and Lyft’s business models? Good.
Only 4% of small businesses asked family, friends for aid during pandemic
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight
How your self-talk can improve your performance
How your self-talk can improve your performance
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
How strong leaders use times of crises to improve their company’s future
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur1 day ago
How your self-talk can improve your performance
-
Business Marketing1 day ago
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
-
Tech News1 week ago
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Tool simplifies vendor payments, saves small businesses tons of time