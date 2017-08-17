Checkbook is making sending and receiving checks as easy as pie

Modern banking

There are few things worse than needing to use a check and having absolutely no recollection of the last place you had it.

A new digital service in the spirit of Venmo and FaxZero is in the offing to put an end to the last great 20th century financial annoyance: the venerable checkbook.

Checkbook

The imaginatively named Checkbook.io is looking to put a permanent end to that plastic sheath of kitten-printed dead tree that always seems to vanish to the least likely part of your house.

Instead, anyone with a login and password for a list of supported banks will be able to digitally transmit 100 percent valid, verifiable checks for any transaction.

To receive the check, all a recipient has to do is verify their bank account. One verification, and they can get checks in perpetuity.

It’s secure, too

Checkbook.io performs regular SOC1 and SOC2 compliance audits, the gold standard of software-as-a-service data security. SOC reports aren’t legally mandated; they’re paid for at company expense and performed by a third party to guarantee the digital equivalent of a guy in a mask and stripy jumpsuit can’t tiptoe in and avail himself of your funds.

Checkbook.io uses strong encryption and tokenization to protect their data transmissions, and while the difference between encryption and tokenization is another article, the tl;dr is that using both is the apex of no digital swipesies.

Not tech savvy? No problem

As for nondigital ne’er-do-wells, Checkbook.io stores its data in an offsite location, and it’s PCI DSS compliant, the same level of security used to protect the production data for major credit card companies.

At present, that’s as good as stored data security can be.

The user interface is as simple as it gets. Checkbook.io has already handled authentication with the aforementioned list of banks. If you have an account with same, all you need to do is log into the site just like you would your bank’s webpage or app, fill out a few blanks, and boom: instant check, no deceased plantlife need apply.

Give it a shot

For individual users, the service is free up to 3 checks per month, after which it will cost you a dollar a check. For businesses, it’s always a buck per. Either way, it’s a neat new solution to that cursed little stack of rectangles.

I personally am looking forward to burying mine with a stake through its papery heart. If I can find it.

