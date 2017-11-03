Daily is the teleconference tool making communication easier

How many times do you remember trying to find a consistent videoconferencing service for your office? The struggle is real to find something that works for those oft problem-riddled meetings, especially in the realm of small businesses or nonprofits.

Frequently, the services that are the most helpful come with a substantial price tag. Free services can often come with killer administrative headaches with trying to make sure that everything works before going into the big meeting.

But the team at Pluot want to make video conferencing to be dead simple. Meet the new best friend of teleconferencing everywhere: Daily.

Daily is software that runs without downloading drivers that slow your computer down, or the archaic corded office telephone. Individuals, teams, or businesses who sign up for this free service receive their own custom personal url for hosting conference calls.

Those signing up create an account, pick their url, and essentially get to jump right into video conferencing. Some features of the service include international calls, dial in, large team support, and up to 50 people hosted in one call. The price? Completely free.

“Our goal all the way along has been to build the communications tools that we want to use,” a representative of Pluot said in a statement on Product Hunt. “We think video calls should feel like a natural part of your life and your workflows […] without downloading any software.”

For those just using Daily’s software, the service is completely free. But, if you wanted to expand into their hardware, that will have some start up costs.

Pluot TV, the hardware component, comes with the Daily software and has an initial start up cost of $50 to $150 as well as a monthly service fee.

The team at Pluot are rolling out features and upgrades to Daily regularly since the service’s launch. One feature is the ability to use any browser to run the software. Currently, Daily is only functional with Chrome, but the developers intend to add functionality to other browsers soon.

The only question is now: what are you going to name that custom URL of yours? Better snag it before someone else does.