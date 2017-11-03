Tech News
Daily is the teleconference tool making communication easier
(TECH NEWS) Pluot saw a need for a consistent teleconference tool that didn’t cost an arm and a leg. Thus, Daily was formed.
How many times do you remember trying to find a consistent videoconferencing service for your office? The struggle is real to find something that works for those oft problem-riddled meetings, especially in the realm of small businesses or nonprofits.
Frequently, the services that are the most helpful come with a substantial price tag. Free services can often come with killer administrative headaches with trying to make sure that everything works before going into the big meeting.
But the team at Pluot want to make video conferencing to be dead simple. Meet the new best friend of teleconferencing everywhere: Daily.
Daily is software that runs without downloading drivers that slow your computer down, or the archaic corded office telephone. Individuals, teams, or businesses who sign up for this free service receive their own custom personal url for hosting conference calls.
Those signing up create an account, pick their url, and essentially get to jump right into video conferencing. Some features of the service include international calls, dial in, large team support, and up to 50 people hosted in one call. The price? Completely free.
“Our goal all the way along has been to build the communications tools that we want to use,” a representative of Pluot said in a statement on Product Hunt. “We think video calls should feel like a natural part of your life and your workflows […] without downloading any software.”
For those just using Daily’s software, the service is completely free. But, if you wanted to expand into their hardware, that will have some start up costs.
Pluot TV, the hardware component, comes with the Daily software and has an initial start up cost of $50 to $150 as well as a monthly service fee.
The team at Pluot are rolling out features and upgrades to Daily regularly since the service’s launch. One feature is the ability to use any browser to run the software. Currently, Daily is only functional with Chrome, but the developers intend to add functionality to other browsers soon.
The only question is now: what are you going to name that custom URL of yours? Better snag it before someone else does.
Tech News
Silicon Valleys’ industry monopoly is over
(TECH NEWS) For years Silicon Valley has been home to the leading tech companies but one leader believes the Valley is about to lose their monopoly.
Peter Thiel, a leader in entrepreneurism and investment who made his career in Silicon Valley, has now said that he believes the Valley will no longer be monopolizing the tech industry moving forward.
The billionaire Thiel, who launched PayPal, was an early investor in AirBnB and Facebook, and launched software company Palantir Technologies, spoke at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week and shared some of his opinions on the future of the tech world, specifically its future outside the small pocket of California we know as Silicon Valley.
“I have been investing in the technology space — entrepreneur and investor over the past 20 years in Silicon Valley — and within the area of IT, it has for the last 10, 15 years in the US and the world been extremely centered on Silicon Valley,” he said at the event.
“I think there are a lot of reasons for that, but the question is, ‘Where is the growth going to happen the next 10 years?’ And what I would tend to think is that it will be more diversified from just Silicon Valley.”
Thus far, Silicon Valley has dominated the industry due to a large concentration of driven entrepreneurs and the abundance of mentors. Even now, California sees a hugely disproportionate percentage of venture capital deals made, despite rising competition throughout the world.
Per the most recent data coming out of the 2017’s third quarter, provided by the National Venture Capital Association and Pitchbook, show a huge gap between California-based companies and their competition. New York, who had the second highest number of deals made in Q3, with 188, only reached 32 percent of the number of deals closed in California in that same time, who had 580.
Here, it is easy to limit our view to companies based in the United States. Thiel, however, believes that the next wave of technology will be the product of a more global perspective.
“There was something very paradoxical about it all being in Silicon Valley, because after all these Internet companies are global in scope,” Thiel says. “They can be built anywhere. You just need some talented people, some capital, the right governance structures and so it was always this very odd question, why all the companies of this new global technology were built in one specific place.”
He went on to say that he believes China will be a big player in tech because of some up-and-coming companies that are moving into that space and doing creative work. Not only will things grow in China, but Thiel comments, “I don’t think there is a single other place, it is not a specific city or specific country, but I think in general there is much opportunity outside of Silicon Valley.”
Thiel’s opinions certainly strike a chord; it is strange that the tech world has been so focused on one small space in California considering the global scale on which the internet and tech operates. While there is surely competition in Silicon Valley, a broadening of horizons in the tech world will only lead to higher quality and more efficient product being released to the market.
Tech News
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
(TECH NEWS) Contrary to popular belief, Google Cloud’s chief scientist believes that the addition of AI and robots in the workplace won’t have the effect everyone believes.
Is AI really the job destroyer it has been pegged to be? Perhaps, but maybe that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
At Startup Grind Global Conference, Google Cloud’s chief AI scientist, Dr. Fei-Fei Li, discussed artificial intelligence as part of a keynote chat. Naturally the discussion of AI as a job destroyer came up, and she shared some of her thoughts based on her experience with the AI world.
In doing so, she makes a strong counterargument to the notion that artificial intelligence will permanently cripple the job market due to decreased demand for human labor.
She starts by pointing out that automation technology can create new jobs in certain cases. For example, she notes that after ATMs were implemented at banks, the number of teller jobs increased.
The reason for this, according to Dr. Li, is that “humans have a tendency to create more, different jobs, to make the service better, to make the product better, to reach deeper into the needs of consumers.”
To use bank tellers as an example she points out their focus on “higher-level” tasks; instead of processing checks, they can turn their attention to creative problem solving and challenges that require empathy and social awareness to overcome.
To follow up on that, Dr. Li uses this rational to challenge the notion that the job market is a zero-sum game. Instead, she says AI will grow the size of the proverbial pie, and that the challenge is to understand where it grows to point people in the direction of their slice.
Still, she does acknowledge that for this to happen, democratization of AI technology is essential. She opens her remarks by noting that her goal in working with Google Cloud was to contribute to that democracy of AI. The cloud, “is one of the biggest computer systems mankind has ever built,” to the point where more and more people can access it.
By creating this level of commonplace access, and by encouraging people to utilize these opportunities, the world can make a significant difference in how to assimilate AI without alienating people from the workforce.
Based on these remarks, Dr. Li touches on a common thread that will determine how AI will impact human society and jobs, and that thread is empathy. Through democratization, education and a focus on valuing the human elements of work, AI’s disruption doesn’t have to be destructive.
Tech News
VR is a viable business tool, no longer a novelty
(TECH NEWS) VR is no longer just a novelty. Medicine, entertainment, the arts, and yes, even business is now on board as the tech has matured.
Despite what you may have heard from naysayers, Virtual Reality (VR) is not dead.
VR is probably best known as an enhancement to our entertainment experience with gaming, but it’s also been available at the enterprise level for military combat training for quite some time now.
VR has found its place in medicine, training, education, and now businesses are champing at the bit to get on board. So how would VR make sense for business?
I’m glad you asked.
For starters, millions could be saved on building full-scale working prototypes. In manufacturing and production-driven businesses, VR allows every characteristic of a part, process, or mechanism to be simulated and tested.
This same idea can be applied for on-the-job training purposes as well. KFC has already begun training their employees in some locations how to properly cook chicken, allowing the company to save time and money on materials that would be tossed otherwise due to burning or contamination.
We’ve also recently covered how retailers such as Wal-Mart are utilizing the VR tech for real-life scenario situational training. Angry customer, spill in aisle four, and a line of customers on register five?
Much less stress on an employee for having to deal with this type of on the job demand in a real life situation in which actual customers are also being affected, and much more effective than awkward role-playing with your manager and co-workers what could potentially happen.
I mean, can we say Black Friday? That beast is still alive and well.
This type of situational training also opens the floodgates for a wealth of data on customer interaction and behavior when acting out simulations in a digital world.
Aside from training, the “try before you buy” method is becoming increasingly more prevalent, especially considering a broader range of audiences can be met if they’re able to try something out without having to leave to a different state, different city, or even the convenience of their own home.
Airlines, car manufacturers, travel markets are looking into the ability to give customers a sneak peek at their offerings, immersing someone more than say, looking at a picture of a tricked out car or watching a commercial.
Lowes and IKEA have also begun showcasing digital showrooms to allow customers to customize a kitchen or to conceptualize a home renovation. Imagine being able to tap cabinets in a virtual world to change the color or the style, swap out a sink, or to even take the mockups home? This gives customers a much better idea of what they want and encourages them to further explore their options.
For real estate, companies like Altoura are already developing immersive apps to give potential buyers a stronger first impression in order to generate more leads and sales. In some locations, The Marriott offers a “VRoom Service” allowing guests a virtual experience in their hotels in other parts of the country.
Are we really traveling when inside a virtual world if it looks and feels like we’re in Chile? Does it matter if we’re not really there or not, and is there a market for it? I’m sure some people would love to see the world without ever stepping foot on a plane, like my dad, for instance.
VR is still in its infancy in regards to development and we’ve got a long way to go before it feels like we’re totally immersed in another world via Ready Player One style, but businesses are already recognizing the benefits that come with investing in VR beyond publicity stunts. Luckily, VR tech is evolving and the consumer market for the tech is becoming more commonplace and less of a gimmick.
Zenefits seeing consequences for misleading investors
Daily is the teleconference tool making communication easier
Ford runs test with robutt to evaluate seats
Silicon Valleys’ industry monopoly is over
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
The top 10 startup cities in America
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News4 days ago
LuLaRoe in $1B lawsuit for shady business model
-
Tech News4 days ago
CAPTCHAs aren’t as secure as we thought
-
Tech News3 days ago
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
-
Business News4 days ago
Trouble in Tesla paradise as terminated workers sue
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
New age stranger danger: teaching kids about AI
-
Tech News2 days ago
Silicon Valleys’ industry monopoly is over
-
Business News4 days ago
As it turns out, Equifax was warned about vulnerability
-
Tech News4 days ago
Saudi Arabia gave a robot named Sophia full citizenship