Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

How Google’s employees are teaching their AI chatbot, Bard

Even an AI chatbot needs feedback from time to time, and Bard, Google’s own version of ChatGPT, gets it direct from Google’s own employees.

Published

A hand types on a keyboard illuminated in the dark with red and blue colors, typing to an AI chatbot.

In theory, AI exists largely to complement and aid humans in their measly tasks while this giant rock on which they’re stuck hurls through empty space. Google appears to be subverting this paradigm by asking employees to amend AI errors in order to improve the performance of their own AI chatbot initiative, Bard.

Bard is Google’s version of ChatGPT. Much like the latter, Bard has its fair share of issues, but Google’s approach to fixing those issues is quite intriguing.

Search Engine Land reports that, in a memo to employees, Google provided a list of ways in which employees should address the process of “teaching” Bard. The list includes reminders to “Keep responses ‘polite, casual and approachable’”, use first person language when responding, and prioritize an “unopinionated, neutral tone” when giving feedback for incorrect answers. 

According to 9to5Google, the memo also posits that “Bard learns best by example” and suggests that employees “[take] the time to rewrite a response thoughtfully” in order to best improve the AI’s bank of reasonable responses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Employees are also asked specifically to avoid “[describing] Bard as a person, [implying] emotion, or [claiming] to have human-like experiences” in their corrections. 

All of this implies a heavy workload for Google employees, but the same memo also recommends a much faster approach in certain circumstances. If Bard ever returns a discriminatory response–perhaps one that “[makes] presumptions based on race, nationality, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, location, or similar categories”–or gives inaccurate medical advice, employees need only indicate a “thumbs-down”.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s VP of Search and progenitor of the memo asking for help training Bard, acknowledges that these improvement efforts signal that the proprietary AI chatbot has a substantial amount of room for improvement.

“This is exciting technology but still in its early days,” says Raghavan. “We feel a great responsibility to get it right, and your participation in the dogfood will help accelerate the model’s training and test its load capacity.”

These corrections come at a pivotal time for AI, one in which ChatGPT is more or less dominating the digital landscape while virtually every technological titan scrambles to make up for lost ground.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A human hand reaches out to a robot hand against a pale blue and white background. AI ethics have regularly come into play, and now more than ever. A human hand reaches out to a robot hand against a pale blue and white background. AI ethics have regularly come into play, and now more than ever.

Opinion Editorials

AI ethics: What we have to figure out, and soon

The growth of AI like ChatGPT and OpenAI has led to a lot of questions, and as of yet, we're still figuring out the...

8 hours ago
A hand reaches over to turn a wooden-cased Alexa device on. It sits on a wooden shelf with metal edges and a succulent pot plant beside it. A hand reaches over to turn a wooden-cased Alexa device on. It sits on a wooden shelf with metal edges and a succulent pot plant beside it.

Tech News

How language processing could help Alexa get to know you better

One thing Alexa has been missing is conversation context - and now Amazon hopes this that new technology will help it evolve further.

3 days ago

Business Marketing

McDonalds innovates their ad visuals with mind-tripping AI

McDonald's Lunar New Year ad showed off some pretty convincing AI generation - what do these tools say about the future of marketing?

5 days ago
A wooden-cased Alexa sits on a coffee table in a living room, positioned next to a logo of ChatGPT A wooden-cased Alexa sits on a coffee table in a living room, positioned next to a logo of ChatGPT

Tech News

Amazon says they know AI, ChatGPT (but don’t count Alexa out)

Amazon says they're familiar with ChatGPT, and even use it themselves, but have they positioned Alexa to be the better bot?

5 days ago

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.