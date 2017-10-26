Tech News
How your passwords probably get hacked #KnowledgeIsPower
(TECH NEWS) While we all know that passwords can be hacked, it is rare that we know how they’re hacked.
Ever wonder how passwords get stolen? I like to imagine a team of hackers like The Lone Gunmen from The X-Files, all crowded in some hideout conducting illegal computer business based on tips from rogue FBI Agents.
Turns out there’s a little more to hacking than waiting for Fox Mulder to show up with hints.
Most of the common tactics involve guessing passwords utilizing online and offline techniques to acquire entry. One of the main methods is a dictionary attack.
This method automatically tries everything listed in a small file, the “dictionary,” which is populated with common passwords, like 123456 or qwerty. If your password is something tragically simple, you’re out of luck in a dictionary attack.
To protect yourself, use strong single-use passwords for each individual account. You can keep track of these with a password manager, because no one is expecting you to remember a string of nonsensical numbers, letters, and characters that make up a strong password.
Of course, there are still ways for hackers to figure out even complex passwords. In a brute force attack, every possible character combination is tried. For example, if the password is required to have at least one uppercase letter and one number, a brute force attack will meet these specifications when generating potential passwords.
Brute force attacks also include the most commonly used alphanumeric combinations, like a dictionary attack. Your best bet against this type of attack is using extra symbols like & or $ if the password allows, or including a variety of variables whenever possible.
Spidering is another online method similar to a dictionary attack. Hackers may target a specific business, and try a series of passwords related to the company. This usually involves using a search “spider” to collate a series of related terms into a custom word list.
While spidering can be devastating if successful, this kind of attack is diverted with strong network security and single-use passwords that don’t tie in easily searchable personal information.
Malware opens up some more fun options for hackers, especially if it features a keylogger, which monitors and records everything you type. With a keylogger, all your accounts could potentially be hacked, leaving you SOL. There are thousands of malware variants, and they can go undetected for a while.
Fortunately, malware is relatively easy to avoid by regularly updating your antivirus and antimalware software. Oh, and don’t click on sketchy links or installation packages containing bundleware. You can also use script blocking tools.
The delightfully named (but in actuality awful) rainbow table method is typically an offline attack where hackers acquire an encrypted list of passwords. The passwords will be hashed, meaning it looks completely different from what you would type to log in.
However, attackers can run plaintext passwords through a hashtag algorithm and compare the results to their file with encrypted passwords. To save time, hackers can use or purchase a “rainbow table”, which is a set of precomputed algorithms with specific values and potential combinations.
The downside here is rainbow tables take up a lot of space, and hackers are limited to the values listed in the table. Although rainbow tables open up a nightmare storm of hacking potential, you can protect yourself by avoiding sites that limit you to very short passwords, or use SHA1 or MD5 as their password algorithms.
There’s also phishing, which isn’t technically hacking, but is one of the more common ways passwords are stolen. In a phishing attempt, a spoof email requiring immediate attention links to a fake login landing page, where users are prompted to input their login credentials.
The credentials are then stolen, sold, used for shady purposes, or an unfortunate combination of all the above. Although spam distribution has greatly increased over the past year, you can protect yourself with spam filters, link checkers, and generally not trusting anything requesting a ton of personal information tied to a threat of your account being shut down.
Last but certainly not least, there’s social engineering. This is a masterpiece of human manipulation, and involves an attacker posing as someone who needs login, or password, building access information. For example, posing as a plumbing company needing access to a secure building, or a tech support team requiring passwords.
This con is avoidable with education and awareness of security protocol company wide. And also you know, not providing sensitive information to anyone who asks. Even if they seem like a very trustworthy electrician, or promise they definitely aren’t Count Olaf.
Moral of the story? Your passwords will never be completely safe, but you can take steps to prevent some avoidable hacking methods.
Always have a single-use password for each account, use a password manager to store complex passwords, update malware, keep your eye out for phishing attempts, and don’t you dare make your password “passoword.”
Lotos Network uses blockchain to keep Buddhists honest
(TECH NEWS) The Lotos Network is a Buddhist community that is harnessing blockchain to ensure that temples are using their funds properly.
When the Buddha found enlightenment while meditating under a tree, he probably never could have imagined how his followers, many generations later, would practice the religion.
Today, a group of American Buddhists is combining digital technology – including cryptocurrency — with Buddhist practices. They’ve developed the Lotos Network, an online community of Buddhists students, teachers, and “digital temples.”
On Lotos Network, students can take one-on-one or group classes with Buddhist teachers, can track their own meditation progress and, interestingly, can contribute to a teacher or temple using “Karma Tokens,” the Lotos Network’s very own Ethereum-based blockchain cryptocurrency.
Unfortunately, a number of Buddhist temples have been accused of corruption. In Thailand, the police recently raided 14 Buddhist temples suspected of embezzling funds from the government that were intended for temple upkeep.
Lotos Network hopes to build trust between students and their teachers and temples by keeping publicly available logs so that students can see how their teachers are spending their contributions.
In this way, Lotos Network can “reward wholesome institutions by restoring their trust.” Temples will be motivated to stay honest, as their will be an “immutable audit trail” of all transactions. What’s more, temples and teachers will receive a reputation score that students can compare when shopping around for a teacher.
This approach raises interesting questions for businesses. Will customers eventually expect “transparency” to become more than just a buzzword? Could a retailer, an insurer, or a bank build customer trust by making their financial transactions public? Could cryptocurrencies help facilitate this process?
For example, Wells Fargo is facing class action lawsuit for opening a number of fake accounts. What if those transactions had been logged in an online database that both Wells Fargo employees and customers could see?
Or, what if Wells Fargo set up such a database to help its reputation recover after the scandal?
Lotos Network says that “Corruption in temples is common.” Let’s face it – corruption is common in all kinds of businesses, not to mention governments.
Other institutions could take a cue from Lotos Network, which is fighting corruption by making “all economic records transparent and recorded forever on blockchain.”
Apple’s project Titan was filmed, they still deny it exists
(TECH NEWS) If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s a video worth? Not much to Apple who is still denying a project that was videoed exists.
The cat’s out of the bag – this week a competitor has released a video of what he claims is an autonomous vehicle from Apple’s super-secret “Project Titan.”
Ever since last April, when Apple secured a permit to test autonomous cars in the state of California, rumors had been swirling that the tech giant was working on a fleet of self-driving vehicles.
Apple execs have been tight-lipped about the project, but it seems that they are shifting focus from building autonomous cars from scratch, and instead will work on creating software, collaborating with car manufacturers to build the cars themselves.
This decision was announced last year after engineer Bob Mansfield took over the project.
The video shows a Lexus SUV with a somewhat cumbersome-looking roof mount that seems to contain a number of cameras and sensors. The video was posted by MacCallister Higgins, co-founder of competing autonomous car startup Voyage.
Voyage is currently testing autonomous ride-sharing vehicles at a San Jose retirement community. The video shows a self-driving car at rest, but Higgins says he saw the vehicle driving out of Apple’s Sunnyvale campus last April.
Higgins jokingly referred to the vehicle as “The Thing,” perhaps poking fun at its clunky rooftop hardware system. Given that Apple general favors sleek, minimal designs, the hardware is suspected to be a prototype, and perhaps Apple will eventually create more discreet systems, such as the ones one Waymo’s self-driving minivans.
Another theory is that Apple has created universal self-driving hardware that can be fitted to different vehicles.
Industry insiders believe that Apple, which is a few years behind the curve when it comes to its competitors in the autonomous vehicle game, may be aiming its efforts at creating self-driving ride-sharing services similar to Uber. Last year, Apple invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, Uber’s main competitor in China.
Insiders also say that the tricked out Lexus SUVs are being used as a driverless shuttle between Apple’s campuses.
Apple has a ways to go to catch up with its competitors, including other tech companies like Alphabet, and other car companies like Ford, Volkswagen, Tesla, and General Motors.
Moocha.io sources classes for you to get smarter
(BUSINESS NEWS) It is growing more and more common for people to take courses to supplement professional development and Moocha.io searches tons of sites for available courses.
The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) movement is well underway, but professionals, particularly entrepreneurs and small business fellows, may find them to the perfect way to learn some new skills or brush up on existing ones.
Popular delivery platforms like ItunesU, Coursera, Edx offer free or low cost curriculum.
Moochia.io is one such way to find course offerings. Think of all the things you want some education on: public speaking (429 courses!), project management (1284 courses!), marketing (181 courses!), Excel (46 courses!) – the list goes on.
Training and development costs are often the first to get cut, so even big company employees can find some value in MOOC’s as online providers of content.
Also, given the great challenge of finding enough hours in the day, online delivery platforms typically offer self-paced, media heavy learning that you can consume as time becomes available.
With mobile and tablet applications for most providers, there are plenty of options. All that it takes to get started is usually just the will and the plan.
#TakingCharge of your learning goals starts with some self-assessment and review. Ask yourself – what are your strengths (which you want to keep developing, and feel good to develop) and where are your gaps – the skills you need to accomplish your goals.
Ask yourself what is needed to accomplish that to-do list – maybe you need to learn how to program, maybe you need a crash course on how to handle small business taxes – what’s going on?
Challenge: one of the biggest disadvantages of online courses is that in general – people don’t’ finish them. So one of the ways you can get more benefit is by committing a specific goal to complete a course: set a date, outline how much you need to get done per day/week, and track it.
Owning your own professional development is important both for your success, but also for your satisfaction: learning makes us more satisfied about our careers.
There are an abundance of good resources to utilize, not only MOOC’s, but books, podcasts, YouTube, and of course – good old social media. So, make a plan, get studying, and #ownthatlearning.
