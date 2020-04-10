How to stimulate your brain, and develop your skills with Virtual Assembly

Before you were all forced to stay home for the good of all humanity, you might have planned your monthly social calendar using websites like Eventbrite or MeetUp.com to find local events. These are great resources if you are looking to make new friends, take up a new hobby, get involved with a social or charitable organization, or network with fellow entrepreneurs.

Well, just because you are no longer heading out to happy hours and social gatherings, doesn’t mean you can’t go to some events – virtual events that is.

Virtual Assembly is a crowdsourced website with over 200 free, high-quality virtual events, courses, tools, and volunteering opportunities. They believe that social distancing shouldn’t mean social isolation. The Virtual Assembly website is updated daily with new events hosted by people and organizations across the country.

The straightforward website is easy to navigate with events searchable by date or type. Search for online courses, creative gatherings, networking opportunities, VR museum tours, and so much more. The world may be a little crazy right now, but it’s only forcing people to be that much more creative.

We’ve all being forced to slow down, but there is so much to do besides laying on your couch staring at the news reels all day. This could be the perfect time to learn that new hobby you’ve been eyeing or finally get some creative relaxation you have been putting off.

Social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders are going into effect across the county. With many lockdowns and stay-at-home orders being extended, some indefinitely, many are left looking for ways to fill their time and maintain a sense of normalcy. Virtual Assembly could be just the tool you need to help make your social isolation feel a little more social.

If you’ve looking for ways to stay connected with the world and get out there (but not actually, please stay home) during the pandemic, Virtual Assembly is here for you. You can visit their website to see what events are happening or you can subscribing to their newsletter to be among the first to hear about the latest virtual events.