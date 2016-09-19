It’s Jetson’s time, you guys!

India and Eastern Europe are ready for the Hyperloop, even if America isn’t.



India offereda large piece of land to Elon Musk and permission to test the Hyperloop in the city of Pune. Musk has had a hard time securing land rights required to test the project in the United States.

Shaving 13.5 hours off your commute

The offer to test the technology in Pune, which is about 118 kilometers outside Mumbai, was made by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari during a recent visit to the United States.

Development of such a plan would mean that people could travel between Mumbai and Nagpur in 35 minutes instead of 14 hours by train.

“I just offered them… they want some road for experimental purpose. I offered them the westerly bypass of Pune connected to the Express Highway. The idea is they can take an experiment between Mumbai and Pune as a pilot project”

Is SpaceX next?

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of the western Indian state of Maharashtra, added that his state government had also contacted SpaceX volunteering to be a test area for the potentially world-changing travel technology.

The decision would be left up to the heads of testing at SpaceX, who haven’t commented yet on the offer. Earlier this year, however, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced that it had signed an agreement with the government of the Slovak Republic to explore using Hyperloop technology to connect Bratislava with Vienna and Budapest.

