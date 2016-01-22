Neuro+: Video games controlled by the brain help kids and adults with ADD/ADHD

Improve focus, and impulse control

More than six million American children ages 4-17 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Of those 6.4 million children, 6.1% are currently taking medication to help battle their difficulties concentrating, staying organized, remembering details, staying still, and paying attention.



The ever-increasing amount of ADHD diagnoses is what lead NEURO+ to create its brain-controlled video games which help children and adults learn to master attention skills. According to Neuro+, the video game combines “neurofeedback, motion-biofeedback, and go/no-go cognitive training protocols to help you improve focus, body self-control, and impulse-control.”

Your brain alone can save the villagers

For $499/year, you can receive access to the NEURO+ video game, as well as a free Muse Headband, a necessary apparatus for the at-home training game.

NEURO+ has a three-pronged training approach. The program concentrates on teaching individuals to learn to focus, sit still, and ignore distractions.

By wearing the Muse Headband in combination with the NEURO+ software, users are transported into a futuristic world that uses your brain-power to save villages, defend towns and “pilot” a dragon. The better you do at your tasks, the higher you’ll rise in the 150+ levels of the game.

The levels of the game which concentrate on “focusing” involve the user racing a dragon and powering an energy shield. Similar to exercising a muscle, neuroplasticity research has proven that training your brain can make it better at paying attention, with time and effort.

Must sit still to play

ADHD makes sitting still a difficult task, which is why this is one of the three specific training skills NEURO+ zeroes in on. The inability to sit still can lead to problems in school, in work, and in society.

In order to teach users to gain control over their actions, Neuro+ has developed a patent-pending system which requires individuals to sit still to play. The video game even gives constant in-game feedback and will reward or penalize users with points for staying still throughout your game.

Challenges your decision-making skills

Lastly, NEURO+ wants to help players ignore surrounding distractions and control their impulsive behaviors. The video game will force the user to make split second decisions, and the better you get at decision-making, the harder the decision-making will become. According to Neuro+, “To help you build resistance against the inevitable distractions that compete for your attention, NEURO+ includes cognitive attention training tasks designed to help you develop and improve your working memory, reaction time, multitasking, and impulse-control skills.”

Treat brain training like a workout

NEURO+ suggests that users train on their home-based program for at least 30 minutes a day, three times a week. However, be aware that the program itself will only allow users to play for one out of every ten hours.

