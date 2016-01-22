Neuro+: Video games controlled by the brain help kids and adults with ADD/ADHD

Improve focus, and impulse control
More than six million American children ages 4-17 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Of those 6.4 million children, 6.1% are currently taking medication to help battle their difficulties concentrating, staying organized, remembering details, staying still, and paying attention.
The ever-increasing amount of ADHD diagnoses is what lead NEURO+ to create its brain-controlled video games which help children and adults learn to master attention skills. According to Neuro+, the video game combines “neurofeedback, motion-biofeedback, and go/no-go cognitive training protocols to help you improve focus, body self-control, and impulse-control.”
Your brain alone can save the villagers
For $499/year, you can receive access to the NEURO+ video game, as well as a free Muse Headband, a necessary apparatus for the at-home training game.
NEURO+ has a three-pronged training approach. The program concentrates on teaching individuals to learn to focus, sit still, and ignore distractions.
By wearing the Muse Headband in combination with the NEURO+ software, users are transported into a futuristic world that uses your brain-power to save villages, defend towns and “pilot” a dragon. The better you do at your tasks, the higher you’ll rise in the 150+ levels of the game.
The levels of the game which concentrate on “focusing” involve the user racing a dragon and powering an energy shield. Similar to exercising a muscle, neuroplasticity research has proven that training your brain can make it better at paying attention, with time and effort.
Must sit still to play
ADHD makes sitting still a difficult task, which is why this is one of the three specific training skills NEURO+ zeroes in on. The inability to sit still can lead to problems in school, in work, and in society.
In order to teach users to gain control over their actions, Neuro+ has developed a patent-pending system which requires individuals to sit still to play. The video game even gives constant in-game feedback and will reward or penalize users with points for staying still throughout your game.
Challenges your decision-making skills
Lastly, NEURO+ wants to help players ignore surrounding distractions and control their impulsive behaviors. The video game will force the user to make split second decisions, and the better you get at decision-making, the harder the decision-making will become. According to Neuro+, “To help you build resistance against the inevitable distractions that compete for your attention, NEURO+ includes cognitive attention training tasks designed to help you develop and improve your working memory, reaction time, multitasking, and impulse-control skills.”
Treat brain training like a workout
NEURO+ suggests that users train on their home-based program for at least 30 minutes a day, three times a week. However, be aware that the program itself will only allow users to play for one out of every ten hours.
john glennon
January 23, 2016 at 8:46 am
Play Attention has been doing this since 1995. Unlike Muse, they have 3 randomized, controlled studies done by the prestigious Tufts University School of Medicine. As principal of an elementary school, I used Play Attention for years quite successfully. The changes were dramatic and long term as we followed the students.
What the author doesn’t mention, and this is quite important, is that staring at a screen using “Neuro” software won’t make a difference. Play Attention has games that build specific skills like time on task, filtering out distractions, social skills, spatial memory, working memory, and even motor skills.
The author should dig deeper before making claims that an untested product, newly introduced into the market, will make a difference even though it doesn’t address specific skills needed for these kids.
Lani Rosales
January 23, 2016 at 11:43 am
Good to know about Play Attention – any tool working towards this cause is necessary.
Thanks for weighing in!
-Lani Rosales, COO at The American Genius
Martha R.
January 26, 2016 at 8:50 am
I’m interested. Please contact me on how to have access to it.
Jake
February 6, 2016 at 4:39 pm
You can learn more from the website http://www.neuropl.us
Martina Covo
January 28, 2016 at 11:17 am
Never have tried this product but if it is anything like neuro-feedback, I am very interested.
Robyn
February 8, 2016 at 8:16 am
Willing to try, please contact for further information.
heather
July 8, 2016 at 1:51 am
Question, does this cover all 6 types of Attention Deficit, Or is this just for those with the hyperactive behavior output? I wonder, because Attention Deficit is really complex. Some remain over-focused, others have no focus. Some can’t sit down, while others cycle through ups and downs. Some have stunted learning, while others can’t find where they stored what they learned. So I question how well this works. Real attention deficit children; who have over focused attention deficit, will most likely get “stuck” on the game, if they actually take interest. All of these children are very smart and become distracted due to an inability to remain focused, or a complete disinterest in what is used to teach the child. For my children, if the subject is boring to them, its because they aren’t challenged. Just wondering how this diversely covers the whole of attention deficit.
Pingback: MakerBloks, the coolest new STEM toy for all ages - The American Genius
Pingback: Could the newest epidemic be "informational obesity"? - The American Genius
Pingback: NeuroPlus, software to help kids with ADD, is now way more accessible - The American Genius