Tech News
Roblox plans to invest $10m in nonprofits to develop educational games
(TECHNOLOGY) The prominent gaming platform, Roblox, aims to be a new edition to your children’s STEM education with $10m nonprofit investment.
Roblox, an online gaming platform especially popular with preteens, plans to expand its users’ experiences to the classroom through developing games for students between middle school and college. Last month, they announced a $10 million investment in the initiatives and have been collaborating with nonprofits to create games that will enhance students’ knowledge of robotics, space, computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. With an ETA in 2022, this is one of the latest developments for the impending metaverse (whose exact definition is still being worked out but seems to basically be a 3D virtual world that we can co-exist in alongside our real world).
The move comes as a step closer to Roblox’s ambitions to have a higher stake in education. With online games becoming a more prominent feature in schools, Roblox’s niche focuses will expose students to largely nontraditional aspects of STEM. With an already everpresent push to get more computer sciences courses in public schools (as it has shown to aid digital literacy, college success, and prepare students for a growing job sector), Roblox would be adding resources for both those courses and courses not yet created. Moreover, combining these subjects with a platform students already use (or could quickly pick up) could be effective for continued student engagement.
The growing prevalence of video games in schools is not without its critics, advocates, and related dialogues. From video games’ addictive nature that guardians already struggle with to any psychological stresses for the players, plenty of people are hesitant to encourage more time on a game. On the other hand, Jim Steyer of Common Sense Media (which focuses on effective and educational media consumption for kids) highlights the potential for critical thinking and collaboration if the proper practices and procedures are in place.
Of course, a large determining factor in Roblox’s success here will be the teachers’ decisions on whether to incorporate the program. With a feature that allows teachers to limit student access to playing only with classmates, they (and guardians) might be able to rest a bit easier in knowing who their students are playing with (each other).
Outside of video games’ effects, though, are cost and access concerns. Roblox has started to ease some of these worries with comments that at least this first round of games won’t include purchase options. This will allow for students across locations and economic status to have access to similar experiences. To get the most out of the game, students just need to worry about doing their best and learning, which is arguably all students should need to be worrying about anyway.
Tech News
AR is not dead: Apple may produce their own augmented reality glasses
(TECHNOLOGY) While Apple has not confirmed the development of augmented reality (AR) glasses, they just might be the best group to create the glasses.
Apple comes up with just enough new updates to consistently release new iPhones and largely maintain their customer loyalty and hold on to the smartphone (and smartphone accessories) market in the United States (though Android has the market globally). With their historically large $365+ billion dollars made in the 2021 fiscal year, one could wonder what’s next for the company. Sure, their consistently increasing sales don’t seem to be in danger, but a company that prides itself on innovation must have something up their sleeve, right? Cue augmented reality (AR) glasses. Maybe. Probably. Most likely.
Apple hasn’t directly confirmed (or denied) that they’re developing the glasses, but there have been a good few leaks with seemingly solid information. While there was some speculation that the glasses could be available by the end of 2022 (perhaps in time for the holiday season), new insight points to 2023 as the more likely year.
So, with companies such as Snapchat and even Google trying their hand at AR glasses and unfortunately failing, what makes Apple so different? There are a few reasons:
- Again, consumer loyalty. People love to buy accessories for their smartphones, and Apple users are no different and greatly enjoy the many design options that come with owning an iPhone. With Apple’s history of sleek designs that people enjoy, it should stand to reason that any AR glasses would follow suit.
- Better roll-out. Where a large part of Snapchat’s Spectacles downfall came from the gap between their announcement/initial marketing and official sales, Apple’s roll-outs are much more highly anticipated and welcomed. Though they would also be testing a new market, their reputation in the tech community definitely precedes them.
- Apple’s processing. With the company’s experience of creating efficient processing speeds and quality user experience, they arguably have a better understanding how what customers want and need from yet another tech product. Bonus points if it can rely on the iPhone itself for some of its processing needs.
Whether you’re Team iPhone or Team Android, there’s no denying that Apple is one of the best companies primed to make a positive impact on the AR initiative. Here’s also to hoping that people who already need glasses won’t face an issue akin to having to put sunglasses on top of their normal ones. (For those who don’t know: it’s rough.)
Tech News
Workplace, by Meta, lost its leader: What can learn from his departure?
(TECHNOLOGY) Meta’s Workplace tool is partnering with Microsoft Teams, but has its head leader is bowing out. Here are the takeaways from his departure.
Meta’s Workplace and Microsoft Teams are joining forces, but the head of Facebook’s tool, Workplace, is leaving after 11 years. Julien Codorniou, helped Workplace grow to over seven million users since its birth in 2015. In his interview with Protocol, Julien discussed the successes and struggles of Workplace which provided insight into how we can learn from those experiences.
Here are 3 key takeaways from the interview with Julien Codorniou to better evaluate your own business going into 2022.
- Think bigger.
Codorniou had to work hard to build credibility for the Facebook tool, Workplace. How a social network can be trusted as a workplace tool was a common question floating around. They grew at a relatively fast pace by focusing on larger corporations to market and sell their new tool. Codorniou says, after bringing on two million Wal-Mart employees in 2017, they were finally seen as a serious contender in the work communication environment. Instead of going the traditional route, Codorniou relates, “Most of the SaaS startups these days, they go bottom-up, land and expand. They go after the SMB market, and then they try to go up-market. I think with Workplace, because we wanted to prove our credibility and earn it, we went the opposite way. We started direct sales. We went after the biggest or the most respected companies on the planet.” The result? They thought on a bigger scale. You’re probably thinking- Sure, it’s easier for a larger company to think bigger, they are bigger! This is true, they have more resources. But you can evaluate your consumers and consider how you can reach larger markets to grow your business.
- Re-evaluate who can use your products or services.
What wasn’t considered by the critics were frontline workers or workers not attached to a desktop or laptop computer all day. Companies like Wal-Mart, Starbucks and others began to ask Workplace to fill the gap that their employees faced in terms of communication and connection. In his interview Codorniou states, “We thought we would have to compete against Slack or Microsoft. We didn’t realize we were going after a market where there was no competition, which is the frontline market.” Re-evaluating your market can promote creative ideas and new streams of revenue. Take time to consider who is not your customer and why they aren’t.
- Leverage what you already have.
Workplace succeeded by using the existing Facebook UI creating recognition and a smooth user experience compared to others, such as Slack and Teams. The takeaway? Reconsider the user experience and really listen to what your clients and customers say. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. Codorniou tells us in his interview, “we try to use Facebook superpowers like the familiarity, the importance of video, the newsfeed groups and chat, but also to go after next-gen IT deployments[.]”
This isn’t an article touting how great Facebook is. After all, they don’t protect our information or our children, they allow questionable sources to create news-like propaganda, and they use our information against us for financial gain. However, even with all the negative ramifications of Facebook, there is something we can learn from interviews like this one on how to reconsider your own business and the goals you have for the new year. Don’t be like Facebook, be better.
Tech News
AirTag by Apple may be one of the worst products they’ve ever made
(TECHNOLOGY) Apple thought they were slick by creating the Airtag, a little tracker gadget that keeps up with whatever its attached to-creeps are slicker.
Big brother, I mean Apple, is under fire for their ability to track people using one of their products, the AirTag.
Just like the Tile, the AirTag was created to attach to items the user owns so they can find them easily. They use Bluetooth for close-range tracking and a community app network for long-range tracking. The AirTag also uses an Apple-designed U1 wideband chip for the precise location with specific Apple iOS devices. They seem pretty similar, but the Tile software is not built into any fixed operating system and only works with the community long-range tracking when the Tile app is installed on a device. However, the iPhone iOS comes with the Find My app built into the device software. With almost a billion Apple device users, the available network of phones for the AirTags to bounce location data back is never-ending as long as there’s someone with an iPhone nearby.
There are several examples of how these could be used maliciously including stalking, theft, etc. Reports of misuse, from the York Regional Police in Canada, are stating thieves could attach an AirTag in a public place, like a mall or shopping center, then use that to track the vehicle and owner to the home where the thief would then steal the vehicle.
According to Screenrant, “Bluetooth is not the sum of an AirTag and both Find My [app] and ultra-wideband [chip] are designed to help where Bluetooth can’t. For example, when outside of the Bluetooth range, the Find My network can be used to find the general area of an AirTag, making it possible to initially locate a lost or missing item from great distances. Once within range, Bluetooth can take over. Then, when within a close enough distance of the device, the short-range ultra-wideband helps to ensure the exact location of an AirTag can be identified, even when Bluetooth is having issues pinpointing the item.”
To combat people’s inherent circulating fear, Apple has created a beta version update which includes new options in the Find My app allowing users to search for orphaned AirTags and learn how to disable them or return them to their owner. Apple will alert your iPhone if an unwelcome AirTag, that is not registered to you, is found in your proximity. They also have created a notification beep that the AirTag makes between 8 – 24 hours of separation. If you’re an Android user you should know that the only way for you to find out is to hear the AirTag beep or physically find the device until the app. The AirTag is said to only chime once. Apple suggests following up with the police if you feel unsafe.
The Apple AirTag tracking trend is a cause for new concerns. Instead of worrying about being drugged at a bar you now have to consider someone slipping an Apple AirTag into your purse and tracking you back to your home. Stay safe.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Score to scale your business: Up your game in a competitive market
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Why email remains the top communication tool for businesses
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Freelance full time may be in your future: When should you take the leap?
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Offline marketing can still be beneficial in a digital world
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
How to declutter the chaos in your life by cleaning your digital hoarding
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Are you worried about risking your reputation during your job search?
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Easy logo creation tools perfect for any freelancer or business owner
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Friends in the business world: How to tell if they’re true and genuine