See ya never, Windows Phone
(TECH NEWS) Microsoft recently announced the death of their beloved Windows Phone.
Windows Phone has dying a slow death since 2016, but over the weekend Microsoft decided to officially finish the job. Microsoft officially announced via Executive Joe Belfiore’s twitter account that it would be discontinuing the production of the Windows Phone over the weekend.
For existing Windows Phone users, this means that there will be no additional software updates outside of bug fixes and security updates.
It may surprise you that in 2007, the early pre-touch Windows Phones had 42 percent of cellphone market share, but by 2016, Windows Phones only accounted for less than one percent of smartphone ownership.
After the world switched to the smartphone model of mobile phones, application developers were not sinking enough resources into developing apps for the Windows Phone. Not having enough apps and developers reason appears to be one implied reason for the Window Phone’s termination.
Even after paying app developers to create an app for the handset system, there was just not enough popular app development and support to maintain a thriving user base.
The Microsoft mobile game plan going forward seems to be developing apps as a third-party for former brand rivals Apple and Android. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it is bringing its Edge web browser to both iPhones and Droids, allowing users seamless integration from browsing from computer to phone and vice versa.
The Edge app is currently still in beta testing to work out the bugs before a full release. Between Edge and Microsoft Launcher for Android, Microsoft is investing its major brand capital into building a relationship with the major phone developing players, instead of trying to make handsets and operating systems in addition to everything else they do.
One thing that makes the news announced over the weekend even more hilarious is that the man who announced the phone’s demise had not even used a Windows Phone in months. Belfiore had already ditched his own Windows Phone several months prior, instead choosing both a Samsung Galaxy model and iPhone for his business and personal phones.
When one of your executives doesn’t even use your product, it definitely means game over. And if you’re one of the one percent of consumers who happen to be reading this article on a Windows phone, I’m sorry for your loss.
Be My Eyes app offers eyes to those that need ’em
(TECH NEWS) Even with the best coping techniques, some people need help from time to time — enter Be My Eyes for the seeing impaired community.
It’s nice to see a free app that connects helpful volunteers with folks seeking assistance.
“See” being a relative term here, because the free Be My Eyes app is designed to assist people who are visually impaired or blind. The anonymous and free app allows visually impaired users to connect, via video, to sighted volunteers who can then provide “visual assistance” to help with tasks such as identifying objects or describing environments.
Visually impaired users seeking assistance simply call in and the app finds the first available volunteer, usually within 45 to 60 seconds. The app automatically connects to a sighted volunteer who speaks the user’s language. There are currently volunteers representing 90 languages in 150 countries.
Be My Eyes also tracks the time zones in users’ locations so that visually impaired users can access the service 24 hours a day without worrying that they’ll disturb volunteers at night.
After dark, the app will even find a volunteer in the opposite hemisphere. Users are encouraged to ask for assistance whenever they want and as often as needed.
Sighted volunteers receive a notification when a visually impaired user seeks assistance. The volunteer can then decide whether or not to receive the call. If they aren’t available, the call is simply forwarded to the next appropriate volunteer.
Visually impaired users say they’ve used Be My Eyes to get help with finding lost items, reading instructions, navigating new places and public transportation, shopping, and more.
The app itself was invented by a visually impaired innovator, Hans Jørgen Wiberg, a member of the Danish Association of the Blind who began losing his sight at age 25.
Says Wiberg, “It is flexible, takes only a few minutes to help and the app is therefore a good opportunity for the busy, modern individual with the energy to help others.”
Wilberg presented his idea for Be My Eyes at a startup event in Denmark in 2012. He was able to recruit a team of developers, who rolled out the app in 2015.
Some critics have pointed out that the app tends to reinforce the stereotype that visually impaired people, and people with disabilities in general, are helpless and dependent on others to get by. Presumably, blind people have developed inventive strategies for solving everyday challenges long before Be My Eyes was ever invented.
According to the reviews from sighted volunteers, many wait weeks at a time to get an inquiry. The Be My Eyes network currently has about ten times more volunteers than users, which begs the question: Do blind people actually want to use this app?
If you’d like to try it out, as either a visually impaired user or a sighted volunteer, you can download the app for Android at the Google Play Store or for iOS at the App Store.
Who’s kissing who? Self driving cars edition
(TECH NEWS) With so many players, partnerships and rivalries in the self driving car game, we thought we’d try to put everything in one place for you.
We begin with a story.
In the grim darkness of the 2000s, when I was but a little Matt, cocooned in higher learning, intent on writing the Man and sticking it to the Great American Novel and/or vice versa, a friend showed me a remarkable object.
This friend, and her friends, and their friends, had joined in fearsome female conspiracy to produce a list of who, in the… “complicated” is underselling it. Who, in the lunatic “Game of Thrones with twice the beer, half the IQ and no sharp objects” social congress of a co-ed dorm full of liberal arts majors, had been canoodling with whom.
My entry appeared 18th. High midfield – there were about 80. I never got up the nerve to ask how we were ranked.
You wouldn’t believe how useful that list has been to my life. Not the list itself, beyond a healthy infusion of self-doubt (18th?). But the concept, friends. Who’s smooching whom? It’s the universal question. Money and math are just ways to track it. Map the relationships, you’ve mapped the thing.
Let us therefore speak of self-driving cars. Because they’re coming, we all know it, and like any reasonable person you would like to acquire a giant Scrooge McDuck money pool to swim in thereby.
First, for our purposes, assume every car manufacturer has an in-house outfit at least looking at autonomous cars, because duh. For our purposes, they’re celibate. Nothing wrong with that.
Second, for the sake of their self-image (18th? Really? I mean, it was 80-some, but… really?) I’ll keep my smoochers alphabetical.
Now. Who, amongst the people actually building autonomous cars, is smooching whom?
Daimler, or Mercedes to be all American about it, is smooching..
…Smart. Yep, just Smart, which is a Daimler brand. Daimler is quite monogamous in its autonomous automotive endeavors. Aww. And seriously, the self-driving Smart Car is freaking adorable.
…Lyft, which is branching out of the X-as-a-service business to actually build stuff. At least, it says it is. Fair dues, it says it emphatically, like “by 2021 a majority of our rides will be in self-driving cars, and by 2025 personal car ownership won’t be a thing.” To that end, they’re smooching…
…Ford, because, you know, Ford makes cars and Lyft doesn’t.
…themselves. We’ve all been there.
But there’s more to Lyft. I ain’t saying Lyft is a gold digger, but it is not frequently seen in the company of partners with less than substantial means. They’re looking to be network of choice for other people’s self driving cars. That is, Lyft seeks to be smooched. Big-name volunteers currently include GM and Jaguar.
Uber. I’m almost hesitant to write about Uber, because, my Deity of Choice, Uber is a hot mess right now. Like, really. But they do theoretically have a business model other than litigation, and they have made a commitment to actually making, not just contracting, self-driving cars. To that end, they’ve been doing some hopefully less-skeezy-than-usual smooching with…
…Otto. Otto was Uber’s Waymo, their in-house startup. Unfortunately, they’re currently in court arguing that it’s not Uber’s Waymo in the sense that a Waymo executive stole a bunch of stuff from Waymo, then hooked up with Uber. Oh my, the drama. Poor Otto, like so many third wheels, appears to have been dropped, but there was smoochin’ going on. Litigious smooching! That is the worst kind of smooching.
…Volvo. Volvo was going to be to Uber what Fiat Chrysler was to Waymo. You may be sensing a pattern. Also, the Uber Volvo self-drivers are back in testing after smacking into somebody in Arizona. See aforementioned “mess, hot.”
Volvo. What’s to say about Volvo? My first car was a Volvo wagon (of course it was, I am, as noted elsewhere in my oeuvre, a painfully stereotypical fluffy hippie) and I can think of nothing exciting to say about Volvo. That (un)said, Volvo has a rep for surprisingly forward thinking techwise, given its cars are best known for safety, reliability and other unsexy things. That’s borne out in its smooching, which includes…
…Autoliv, which, world’s largest auto safety supplier. Sounds like Volvo.
…Nvidia, which, what? Nvidia’s definitely the “s/he’s hooking up with who?” entry on this list. For non-nerds in the audience, Nvidia’s main consumer-focused business is graphics processing for PCs. Gamer stuff. They make sure you can see the individual folds of brain tissue off the zombie you just domed. As an Nvidia customer myself, I’d never lower myself to a stereotype-laden joke like “Nvidia’s doing cars? Nvidia customers don’t go outside!” but, well. On the other hand, chipsets. They are very good at them.
Waymo, the Alphabet-owned (read “Google, but for things we don’t want to call Google”) startup that’s all autonomous cars, all the time, is smooching…
…well, mostly Google. They would be. But – can we be real a second? Google’s a slut. We all know it. Get a little entrepreneurial Natty Light in ‘em and they’ll go home with anything. So in practice, Waymo is smooching…
…Fiat Chrysler Automotive to get the cars on the road. That’s already happened with their Early Rider Program, which has put 500 robo-Chryslers on the streets of Phoenix, something I still find vaguely intimidating. If the satnav says “Exterminate!” I’m moving to Mars.
…Intel for hardware. Waymo still does its development entirely in-house, but Intel, being noted for building nice chips, is building the chips.
The great thing about “who’s smooching whom” is that, when you map that one aspect, you get a sense of the whole. That list from the first paragraph? An alien could be given that and no other information about h. sapiens collegiensis and determine “these organisms have little impulse control, no understanding of consequences, and should probably consume less of a mysterious resource called ‘beer.’”
The Spock analysis of automotive smooching yields similar results. For all the crazed Lannister decadence above, the relationships people are building in order to make self-driving cars a reality come down to three things: a business plan for their use, top-tier tech, and a whole bunch of actual cars.
As yet, nobody has all three, hence the smooching. Lyft has a business plan, but no cars, so smooches for Ford, GM and Jag. Volvo has cars, but no tech or business plan, so Nvidia and Autoliv get their smooches.
The question is, who will get all three in one place in a way customers care about?
That’s where you come in. Read the above, read this (that goes into far greater detail). It has maps!
After that, your call. It’s your money. Like any good smooch, you don’t know how it’s gonna go until it’s gone.
Russia is about to lose their access to cryptocurrencies
(TECH NEWS) Russia is set to ban cryptocurrencies which could push cyrpto buyers/sellers into the dark.
What does a nation do when its citizens start using currencies that their government didn’t issue?
Governments around the world have been struggling with this question in the era of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Russia, like other nations, has appeared indecisive about whether it will try to regulate cryptocurrency, or simply ban it.
The pendulum seems to be swinging in the direction of banning cryptocurrency after the first deputy Governor of Russia’s Central Bank, Sergei Shvetsov, indicated at a recent financial derivatives event in Moscow that Central Bank and the Prosecutor General’s Office are working together “to block foreign sites which allow our citizens to purchase” Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Russian media publisher RBU reported this week that Shvetsov condemned cryptocurrency as a “negative phenomena for our markets,” and a “pyramid scheme,” that “carries unreasonably high risks” for Russian citizens, businesses, and investors hoping for “fast returns.” “We cannot give direct and easy access to such dubious instruments,” he said.
“Not only can’t we support it, we will make every effort to limit for the regulated sector the option to operate with such types of instruments,” he continued, indicating that Central Bank, also known as Bank of Russia, was working on a ban that would block access for Russian citizens to cryptocurrency exchange websites.
Three years ago, Bank of Russia had also warned investors that cryptocurrencies could violate laws banning the use of currency surrogates.
It seems that Russia has been making some efforts towards allowing cryptocurrency under tight regulation. The Russian Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain has been gathering proposals to begin drafting legislation to legalize Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), the strategy that cryptocurrencies use to gain initial investment capital. Russia’s Ministry of Finance had also recommended including education about cryptocurrency in its Financial Literacy Strategy.
But obviously Shvetsov and other financial leaders believe that regulation isn’t enough, and that citizens should be blocked from accessing cryptocurrency altogether.
Earlier this week, Bank of Russia had already instructed a clearinghouse called MFB Clearing Center to “refuse to deal with cryptocurrencies” after the clearinghouse had published new rules aimed at OTC contracts using cryptocurrencies.
Furthermore, Russian regulators attempting to develop legislation around cryptocurrency couldn’t come to agreement last month, and had to postpone their decisions until 2018.
If Russia bans access to cryptocurrency, will other nations follow suit? Many Asian nations have been actively working to regulate cryptocurrency.
In the United States, regulators have been relatively quiet about cryptocurrency, although earlier this summer the SEC did investigate an ICO in an attempt to decide whether or not a cryptocurrency venture capital fund should be regulated.
The overall fate of cryptocurrency will largely be decided by whether or not nations try to regulate them, or simply ban them altogether. Then again, banned currencies may simply take up residence on the dark web, becoming all the more unregulated.
