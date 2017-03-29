Home assistants

The battle between Amazon Echo and Google Home heated up as both platforms are picking up more support from third party apps to make your life even easier. Echo has been around for a couple years now, and Google Home is still a newbie in the game so their 3rd party app support is incomparable.



Google Home is starting to make waves — the only problem is, Echo is making waves right back.

Smart-home integrations

Google Home just announced a handful of third party devices it will now support and all of them help make your home a smart-home. Belkin, Wemo, and Honeywell are being added to a growing list of smart home devices that offer compatibility with Google Home. For a complete list of all integrated smart home related, google home supported devices read on!

Nest – Control security cameras, smoke alarms and thermostats with nests award winning hardware.

Philips Hue – Lightbulbs that can change colors, and be controlled remotely or on a timer.

Samsung Smart Things – A hub that can manage home lighting, security, outlets, smoke alarms, and a number of other smart devices.

Best Buy Insignia – A wifi smart plug that can now be managed by voice.

LIFX- Smart lightbulbs and led light strips

TP-Link – Smart plugs and lightbulbs

Wink – Another hub that integrates with a range of brands and devices.

Belkin – Security cameras and integrates wemo outlets

Wemo – Smart plugs and lightbulbs

Honeywell – Smart thermostats

Neato – Robotic vacuums

August – Smart video doorbells and smart locks.

Rachio – Smart sprinklers

First Alert – Cameras, safes, carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms

Vivint – Integrated home security

Frigidaire – Fridges, coffee makers, laundry and appliances galore.

Anova – Sous Vide cooker you can control from your phone (and now your voice!)

Geeni – Integrated lightbulbs, security cameras and outlets

Logitech Harmony – Smart remotes, universal switches and music control

It’s an all out race

Meanwhile Echo has announced proprietary integration with Hauwei and Motorola just two more drops in the bucket of Alexa’s expansive app universe, and all of this as Samsung tries to catch up unveiling Bixby, their Siri like mobile assistant.

So is it time for you to buckle down and pick up one of these home hubs for yourself?

It may still be too early to figure out which platform will emerge as world’s best secretary, and most of these systems can be controlled via smart phone assistant. However, if you’re not making your home smarter yet, then you’re behind the times my friend. Nothing says luxury like waking up to your bedside lamp slowly brightening the way into your day. Trust me.

#Smart-home