Sorted: The app to precisely schedule your day
(TECH NEWS) The Sorted app roles out a macOS version that promises to help you efficiently plan out your schedule with exact, effortless precision.
We all only have so much time in our day, and our modern culture pushes the idea to hustle at all times – that each minute should be maximized and utilized to their fullest extent. However, this can become overwhelming, and productivity can actually decrease. Even with a changing landscape where more and more workers are able to customize their daily commitments and career, knowing how to plan one’s schedule can still be difficult.
The team behind the Sorted 3 app promises to give users the ability to hyper-schedule their day through the use of a seamless and centralized focal point to collect events, tasks, and notes. While it has been a mobile app until now, a newly released macOS version now delivers a seamless and easy way to organize the daily grind.
Hyper-scheduling – as an organizational philosophy – seeks to categorize tasks based on their amount of time versus just collating them into an endless, senseless list devoid of hierarchy. Rather than several entries that carry the same weight and create a rigid structure, the list treats itself as living, with each task given the ability to expand, shrink, move, or otherwise be modified at any time to accommodate the current situation.
In other words, the idea here is to both plan ahead yet still be able to concentrate entirely on the moment. For example, if a task begins to take longer than was predicted, it’s no problem! The list encourages a user to zero in on something as needed, and then alter later tasks to reflect updated timelines.
To do so, Sorted incorporates a system built around a few specific ideas:
Unified Timeline: Giving users the ability to assemble a single list of calendar reminders, events, scheduled tasks, and other data brings everything into immediate focus without becoming overwhelming. This prevents being Sorted from being “yet another repository” of things to think about, which lowers the chance of forgetting what needs to be done.
Hierarchy: Sorted gives options to determine the level of attention and time that must be devoted to an activity. A large entry can have several subtasks assigned to it; often the best way to tackle a large problem is to approach it on a step-by-step basis. Tags can be placed where needed, which helps patterns to develop and the ability to line up similar, related tasks.
Reorganization: Instead of creating a static document that cannot be easily updated (aside from checking off which events are completed), a user can move a task around at any time to better suit the current situation. If something takes longer than expected, Sorted can shift numerous events by a given amount of time. Further, topics can be moved around effortlessly, which can empower a sense of control amid changing schedules.
Flexibility: Tasks can be merged together, moved to different days across a built in calendar, and grouped into folders.
Ecosystem: Sorted is available across a multitude of devices – tablets, phones, laptops, smart devices – which work in tandem to give users the ability to update at any time. Further, integration with other services – such as Siri – help drive familiar interfaces to better enhance integration into a hectic schedule.
In a sense, Sorted’s philosophy stems from these core tenants – that your daily schedule is constantly evolving, that you should have several tools to manage this, and that easy access to your itinerary must be maintained. At its core, this still requires a user to take the time to lay a foundation. Of course, doing so will help put things into perspective, and Sorted’s diverse array of options can arrange a day that is full without being overfilled.
Don’t panic! Google has released a new core algorithm
(TECH NEWS) Google rolled out a new core SEO algorithm update this month, but here’s why you shouldn’t freak out just yet.
Don’t freak out, but Google has rolled out an updated core algorithm, meaning the rules of this wild SEO ride may be changing yet again. Google officially launched the new algorithm rollout on Dec. 3, 2020, with the expectation that it would take a couple of weeks to settle fully in place.
Why should you care?
Google’s algorithms are super important to entrepreneurs or any business with a website or blog. If nobody sees the blog you’re writing or finds your website, how will you ever attract new customers or advertisers? Entire books have been written and companies formed over the concept of helping others find the key to unlocking the Search Engine Optimization secrets.
Oh no, what are they up to now?
Because Google is the most frequently used browser, ranking on the first page is a highly coveted feat. Everyone wants their business or blog to rank on the first page (or two). Being able to move up in the search rankings means more people find you, and your pageviews increase. If you are selling something, that means you have a better chance of making a sale. If you are selling ad space or looking to be sponsored otherwise, pageviews are crucial to proving your value to those sponsors and advertisers.
This means, of course, that every time Google rolls out a new core algorithm, there is much clutching of pearls and slapping of foreheads among SEO experts, marketers, publishers, bloggers, and really anyone who works in e-commerce. The truth is, the rollout could very well be a good thing. Especially if the last core algorithm change reduced your pageviews. If you have been working on optimizing your website and improving SEO, this could attract a higher ranking.
Trends we are seeing with the new core algorithm
Google doesn’t merely change the algorithm to toy with or annoy us, although it can feel that way. Their constant tweaking of the algorithm has a purpose–to weed out phishers, lurkers, spammers, and the rest of the bad agents, in order to place your desired results in front of you.
Expect to see changes, though. Good or bad, Google changes their algorithms with intention, and that means you will surely see a change in rankings and, therefore, pageviews. As Search Engine Journal in a pre-launch story puts it, “Broad core updates are designed to produce widely noticeable effects across search results in all countries in all languages.”
Remember, though, “different” doesn’t mean “bad.” Matching search engine users with the content most relevant to them should bring you that much closer to your target audience. SEO Roundtable, for example, has seen an increase in traffic since the core algorithm rollout.
Rank fluctuations so far have been significant, according to early data. SEMRush for Search Engine Land determined that “Desktop search changes were most felt in the health, real estate, travel, finance, law and government and on mobile search health, law and government, jobs and education, pets & animals, real estate.”This is likely good news for sites with e-commerce, who have been worried how the core algorithm update would impact holiday shopping sales.
The holidays themselves, not to mention the overall weirdness of the pandemic causing changes in 2020, may make it more difficult to discern whether the ranking and pageview changes are directly related to the core algorithm update or to a handful of other factors. The update may not be entirely rolled out, either.
What should you do now?
What is clear from this core algorithm update is that most sites will notice a difference. The best way to stay ahead is to continue to follow Google’s guidelines for websites. In a nutshell, continue to keep your users in mind when creating content, not search engines. Use keywords, but don’t try to game the system; relevance is key.
Your home page should provide users with all the information they need to see what the site is about and how to interact for the intended purpose (e.g., for shopping or reading an article). The website should be maintained from the back end, making sure it’s functional and safe for users. It’s still a really good thing to have other sites link back to your content. As always, providing relevant, clearly defined, and high quality content is super important.
If you notice a big negative impact, reevaluate what you are doing. If your website appears to be tanking, consider how to improve the relevance and quality of your web content and/or the functionality. Website rankings are a moving target, and Google likes movement. Keep creating and publishing. Continue considering the wants, needs, and online habits of your target users. Remember that Google updates their core algorithm updates, which are global, a few times a year.
Supreme Court vs online security: Has the reckoning come?
(TECH NEWS) The Supreme Court has had a case brought to it that may finally force a reckoning on the vague and long criticized Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Online security is an ever changing landscape of defenses, strategies, intrusion tactics, countermeasures, and technologies locked in an eternal war. Legal matters sometimes intersect and can provide sweeping changes as new perspectives are considered in a world that marches toward a digital future at a faster rate. As every fact of life becomes more imbued with digital surveillance, there are times when specific acts and events must be scrutinized for the sake of judicial review.
This is even more prevalent with the move to working from home. Several industries are coming to terms with the new normal of telecommunication, and this is presenting challenges to be negotiated for a wide variety of personnel.
Simply put: our lives are online all the time now.
On November 30th, 2020, a new case – Van Buren vs. United States – had arguments open up with the Supreme Court concerning this very topic. In short, a police officer accepted money to look up restricted information in a law enforcement database (specifically, the license plate of a citizen). The question here is simple – does an actor who has privileged access still maintain that clearance when it is used for unauthorized purposes?
Essentially, this matter can be reduced to “it’s not illegal, buuuuuuut something feels a little off about it.” Theoretically, the argument of “there’s no law against it, thus it is not legal” has come under fire for a variety of reasons throughout history, and anything that resembles an invasion of privacy can certainly fall under this umbrella. The policeman in this situation did not break a law or violate any kind of rule or order, but it still feels strange to know that someone on friendly terms with an officer could gain access to information hidden from the public.
However, really, that’s kind of besides the point. The bigger issue here is less about the foggy nature of what happened, and more about how to classify it. This is important because until we can apply specific labels and designations, appropriate punishment (if even any should be applied) for breaching online security is difficult to assess.
Specifically, this case falls under the nebulous area of hacking (broadly defined as a situation where a user gains unauthorized access to digital resources), with specific respect to the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA). It was enacted in 1986 in response to ensuring that computer-related crimes could actually be punished from a legal standpoint (again, shades of weeeeeell it wasn’t illegal when I did it).
Unfortunately, the CFAA has generally been seen as vague. For example, does breaching any part of the terms of service for a website, application, or digital service constitute a violation of online security?
Tim Wu – a longstanding legal scholar and professor at Columbia Law School – has called it “the worst law in technology,” and his involvement in the computer world cannot be understated (he coined the term “net neutrality” for starters). The CFAA is believed and cited to pressure free-speech advocates, stifle journalistic endeavors, and complicate the punishment phase of law by raising a misdemeanor into a felony (creating disproportionate sentences).
One of the most famous examples of this is the case of Aaron Swartz. To summarize, he downloaded academic journals from MIT, and was charged under the CFAA with wire fraud. Following a very controversial lawsuit that resulted in felony charges, he committed suicide. This has been a subject of intense debate when it comes to free speech and the limitless punitive measures available to federal prosecutors.
Maybe the shortest way to think of this is that we – as a society – are still coming to terms with the breadth and depth that technology has on daily life, and have not yet caught up in terms of proper regulation and law with regards to our online security.
This is why this case is being heard by the Supreme Court – to discuss a long standing and still undecided law that can potentially have widespread impact on the entire digital world. Apparently, this discussion is a long time coming.
You are most likely wondering why or how this would affect you, which is an entirely valid response to have. For example, if you created two accounts on a shopping website to get a 10% coupon for two separate orders when the coupon specifically dictates one per household, could you be charged? Think about it – you knowingly created two accounts with the same physical address for the purpose of saving some money. Under some interpretations of the CFAA, this would constitute hacking behavior (or at least hacking- like behavior) and could result in felony charges.
Another example: All the recent activity involved the Playstation 5 and scalpers could fall under CFAA litigation. I’m not even sure there’s ANY laws being broken there, but a shrewd argument could be made regarding the use of bots to game checkout systems to obtain stock in a not-fraudulent fraudulent way. I’m not saying this kind of behavior should be punished, even if I really want to play that sweet new Spiderman game.
The point here is that it’s a planet sized swamp of legal complexity that may finally force specific conversations and new laws to be put into place. Arguments are underway, and digital rights advocates are understandably keeping close watch.
I’d wager no one in the entire world – should their entire inventory of digital actions be known – would be immune to prosecution under the current constructs of the CFAA. When you think about it that way, and when you think of all the seemingly innocuous things you’ve done that could suddenly land you in front of a judge, then it’s clear that this case can and should be considered extremely applicable to everyone.
FCC approves Starlink by SpaceX for a high-speed broadband provider
(TECH NEWS) The only satellite-based provider, Starlink, has entered the FCC’s Phase I to provide high-speed broadband internet for rural communities.
The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) aims to “close the digital divide” and provide high-speed internet access to unserved rural areas. As part of its Phase I reverse auction, the FCC program awarded $9.2 billion to rural internet providers.
Consisting of cable operators, electric cooperatives, telephone companies, satellite companies, and fixed wireless providers, a broad range of providers competed in the auction. And, this Monday the FCC announced its list of 180 bidding winners.
Among those winners is Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The company scored $885 million in federal subsidies to provide internet access through its Starlink satellite network. It was assigned 642,925 locations across 35 states. SpaceX also appears to be the only satellite broadband provider to have won a bid.
But, SpaceX won’t just be handed all the money upfront. The $885 million will be distributed over the next 10 years. And, the company will need to prove they are making good on their promise. They will need to “meet periodic buildout requirements that will require them to reach all assigned locations by the end of the sixth year.”
Starlink, which is made up of low Earth orbit internet satellites, isn’t available globally yet. However, it will need to show its services are performing at a minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps to its assigned locations. And, they will need to submit a long-form application by June 7.
“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide. They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
As a result of Phase I, the funding will allow bidders to deploy high-speed broadband to over 5.2 million unserved homes and businesses. $16 billion was initially set aside for the Phase I auction. Since all the funds weren’t used, they will roll over into the Phase II auction. This will allow for an $11.2 billion budget to target partially-served areas and unserved areas that were left out from Phase I.
“This auction was the single largest step ever taken to bridge the digital divide and is another key success for the Commission in its ongoing commitment to universal service,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
