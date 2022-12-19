Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Why mass tech layoffs don’t necessarily indicate a recession

Yes, layoffs are surmounting all around those in the tech industry, and though many foresee this as a recession indicator, it isn’t.

Published

person looking out window representing tech layoffs

Nothing is a real problem until it affects the wealthy.

That’s why predictable oil spills are fine, the sick joke of a misnomer that is American healthcare is fine, and crumbling infrastructure is fine.

So when the harried masses are afraid that mass tech layoffs are an indicator of financial recession, the answer from Goldman Sachs isit’s fine.

Or at least, it’s not the sign of a downturn you think it is.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thousands of people losing their jobs because executives wrote hiring checks their actual profits (and personal salaries) can’t/won’t cash does not a recession make. The good people at Oxford define a recession as,

“A period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters.”

Programmers of the world rejoice! This isn’t actually a recession, it’s just something terrible happening to you and your sector.

And of course, there are still loads of open jobs in tech! Going without a paycheck, or having the clock tick down on your work visa, or desperately competing with the pools of your own colleagues and younger, hotter new graduates for positions that might turn out to also not be viable long term to startups and established institutions alike for months at a stretch doesn’t mean the economy or even the industry is getting rocked.

It’s just a you problem.

To be fair, I’m exaggerating a bit for effect. New graduates aren’t hotter just because they’re young. They’re a catch for employers based on their fresh degree, open mind, and tenacity (or perhaps, desperativity) to jump into the career world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More importantly, it is paramount that we learn to call things what they actually are. “Unpaid overtime” is theft, the term “average” needs marked distinction between the mathematical and the vernacular when used in news, and widespread job-related misfortune in a particular sector doesn’t stop the money machines grinding all over—so it is not an indicator of recession.

Whether or not that makes you feel any better is just another variable.

In this article:,
Written By

You can't spell "Together" without TGOT: That Goth Over There. Staff Writer, April Bingham, is that goth; and she's all about building bridges— both metaphorically between artistry and entrepreneurship, and literally with tools she probably shouldn't be allowed to learn how to use.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs

Business Finance

JPMorgan pres: “Recession may be ‘price to pay’ to beat inflation”

Many CEOs are in agreement: A recession may be on the way, and it may be the 'price to pay' for inflation, says JPMorgan...

November 1, 2022
fedex trucks behind fence fedex trucks behind fence

Business News

FedEx warns of low shipment volume, sparking recession concerns

Recessions fears are at an all time high, and with FedEx announcing a declining shipment volume pre-holidays, concerns mount.

September 26, 2022
Person holding money representing career passion without stable income. Person holding money representing career passion without stable income.

Business Finance

97% of execs think we’re near a recession, most economists agree

The talks of a foreboding recession is not just amongst common folks. Execs and economists agree something is brewing.

September 19, 2022
recession squeeze recession squeeze

Business Finance

How to survive a recession in the modern economy

(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Advice about surviving a recession is common these days, but its intended audience can leave a large gap in application.

May 10, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.