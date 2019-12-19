Tech News
The ‘move fast and break things’ trend is finally over
(TECH NEWS) Time is running out for this decade — and for a popular Big Tech phrase responsible for a lot of collateral damage. What’s next?
Time is running out for the decade. With less than 20 days left, it’s got us reflecting on the journeys of different economic sectors in the United States. And no industry has had a more tumultuous time of it than Big Tech.
A lot has changed in ten years. For starters, Americans have become increasingly disillusioned with Silicon Valley. The Pew Research Center found that only 50 percent of Americans believe technology firms have a positive effect on the country. That statistic is not too bad on its own, but that’s down 21 percent from only four years ago. Gallup found in 2019 that 48 percent of Americans also want more regulations on Big Tech. And The New York Times called the 2010s as “the decade Big Tech lost its way”.
Maybe that’s why big wigs at these tech firms have been quietly ditching a concept that was their Golden Rule in the early part of the decade: Move Fast and Break Things.
This concept is a modern take on the adage “you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.” For most of these firms, any innovation justified some of the collateral damage within its wake. And this scrappy “build it now and worry about it later” philosophy was a favorite of not just Facebook and Twitter, but also of many venture capital firms too.
But not anymore. Outlets from Forbes to HBR are saying this doesn’t work for Big Tech in the 2020s. Here are some reasons why it’s over.
Stability
The Move Fast and Break Things manta encouraged devs to push their coding changes to go live and let the chips fall where they may. But bugs pile up. Enter technical debt.
“Technical debt happens every time you do things that might get you closer to your goal now but create problems that you’ll have to fix later,” said The Quantified VC in an article on Medium. “As you move fast and break things, you will certainly accumulate technical debt.”
If enough technical debt comes into play, any new line of code could be the thing that topples a firm like a house of cards. And now that the consumer is used to tech in their daily routines, interruptions in service are extremely bad news for everyone.
As Mark Zuckerburg himself said it: “When you build something that you don’t have to fix 10 times, you can move forward on top of what you’ve built.”
Trust
To get back some of the trust that has ebbed from Big Tech over the years, firms can’t just keep with the Move Fast and Break Things status quo.
“The public will continue to grow weary of perceived abuses by tech companies, and will favor businesses that address economic, social, and environmental problems,” said Hemant Taneja in his article for Harvard Business Review. “Minimum viable products must be replaced by minimum virtuous products that … build in guards against potential harms.”
It’s not about chasing the bottom dollar at the cost of the consumer. Losing trust will hurt any company if left unchecked for long.
Innovation
There’s a cap on advancement in our current technological state. It’s called Moore’s Law. And we’re rapidly approaching the theoretical limits of it.
“When you understand the fundamental technology that underlies a product or service, you can move quickly, trying out nearly endless permutations until you arrive at an optimized solution. That’s often far more effective than a more planned, deliberate approach,” said Greg Satell in his article for HBR.
Soon enough, Big Tech will be in relatively new waters with quantum computing, biofeedback and AI. There’s no way to move as fast as these technology firms have in the past. And even if they could, should they?
Big Tech has experienced major growing pains since the dawn of our new Millenium. And now that some firms are entering their 20s, there’s a choice to be made. Continue to grow up or keep using an idea that’s worn out it’s welcome with the consumer and that has no guarantee will work with future technologies.
Maybe that’s why Facebook’s motto is now “Move Fast with Stable Infrastructure.”
Tech News
Snapchat move normalizes, dismisses the dangers of deepfakes
Snapchat is introducing a new funny feature where it replaces the face of – wait that seems familiar. oh it’s just deepfakes, but funny?
Snapchat is taking deepfakes and making them everyday comedy. Their latest feature will allow users to use their selfies to replace the faces of peoples in premade videos.
Snapchat Cameos is set to launch globally on December 18th. The feature will start with about 150 different videos for users to choose from with new videos to be added every month. Some users in France have already gotten to beta test Cameos. From early screenshots it appears that the videos remain cartoonish, lighthearted, and obviously fake.
We’ve talked about deepfakes potential to destroy reputations, companies, and even countries in the past. So, what happens when a dangerous software trickles down to the world of cat memes and silly dance videos?
The reality is this kind of technology is out there and it’s not going away. The optimistic response would be that the wide spread use of this technology will help people identify deepfakes better. At the very least, people will understand that faking videos in such a manner is a real possibility. If you can make a fake video with a just a few buttons on your phone, then anyone can. Plus, the videos are fun and provide another way for users to interact in the modern age. No harm done.
The pessimistic response would be that nothing is real anymore and you can’t trust anything you see on the internet. Users should be more vigilant than ever about the content they consume to avoid being bamboozled by seemingly reliable sources. Online trust is no longer an option.
I’m more of a happy medium kind of person. Deepfakes are here to stay – at least until we can improve the technology that identifies them and the laws that prosecute those who seek to spread misinformation online.
People should be vigilant of everything they see and read online, but that’s been true for a long time. It is easier than ever to create fake content that can have serious consequences for business and government. But, with this technology leaking out into the world of online comedy, people will be less susceptible to deep fakes and get a good laugh while they’re at it. Maybe we can have it all.
Tech News
Mobile networks are upgrading to 5G, but it may lead to more dangers
(TECH NEWS) New networks technology means better speeds, and more data; But with more 1s and 0s flying around, there are more vulnerabilities that some may exploit.
New technology is exciting, but with new tech comes new security concerns. The rise of 5G networks is no different. With the recent announcement of T-Mobile’s “5G For All”, the next generation of cellular communication is on everyone’s radar, including hackers.
Before we get too far ahead of ourselves it’s important to remember that we are still not living in a 5G world – even if T-Mobile’s marketing campaigns want you to believe it.
The G in 5G stands for generation. 5G is the latest generation of cellular wireless technology. It’s nearly 10x faster than 4G networks and promises to make mobile communication nearly instantaneous. But 5G will do so much more than just make your text messages get to your friends faster. 5G will play a pivotal role in connecting various technologies from GPS systems in vehicles to robots in factories.
The problem is it’s not actually here yet. 5G exists only in small pockets across the country and there are still some issues to sort out. Current 5G networks have a transmission radius of just a few hundred feet, plus they have trouble going through normal stuff like walls and heavy rain.
Major mobile carriers are currently working to redevelop their system of transmitters in order to make “5G For All” more than just a marketing pitch. Despite its current shortcomings, 5G is the future of communications. and everyone from criminal organizations to military groups will be trying to hack it.
According to European computer security company, Enisa, there are five groups most likely to try hacking into the new 5G networks. First on their list is cyber criminals, so no surprise there. Also on their potential hackers list are insiders, nation states, military, hacktivists, and script kiddies (individual junior hackers). These groups have the most to gain from hacking into 5G networks either for stealing data or committing fraud.
The amazing connectivity of 5G could leave certain systems vulnerable to attacks by hackers. Still, let’s not go hitting the panic button on 5G. The rise of 5G networks will mean users, businesses, and governments will have to take on new security tactics, but that is a small price to pay for progress.
Tech News
The government want access to all of your messages (for your safety, of course)
(TECH NEWS) The US government wants to protect you and yours, and are willing to ask tech companies for help and easy access to messages
With great technology comes great government hearings. Apple has long been known for its heavily encrypted software and Facebook has started to work to offer encryption in its messaging service. Recently, these companies have once again met with lawmakers in an ongoing debate about privacy.
The government wants tech companies to create a way for agencies to access encrypted messages. And as you might expect, tech companies aren’t too pleased.
What does this mean? Well, all those embarrassing photos and personal conversations could be available for the government to see. Worse, it might not just be the government that has access. Facebook executives argue that the creation of a backdoor will make it easier for anyone, like criminals or foreign governments, to break into your encrypted messages.
Speaking of foreign governments, there have been cases where more restrictive governments, like China, have actually worked to censor messages sent through less private apps like WeChat. Giving the government access to our information – essentially additional surveillance – could even be dangerous.
As far as companies like Facebook or Apple are concerned, they’re protecting the privacy of their customers. There’s truth to that, too. We all have some sort of information stored on our devices we’d prefer remain out of the hands of others.
But the average Facebook user, who might want to keep pictures of their baby private, isn’t the only person using the technology. Human trafficking, drug cartels, violent crime – these are all activities that are often coordinated on technology.
With such intense encryptions, however, it can be difficult to break into systems. This can down law enforcement. At its most extreme, encrypted services are keeping us from catching people like child pornographers. And it’s such a concern that there is bi-partisan insistence that something must be done.
To be fair, Facebook executives admit that the situation is complicated. Sure, nobody wants human trafficking to continue to occur simply because we can’t hack a system. But on the other hand, we don’t want devious individuals to have access to our information either.
Is the potential to catch more criminals worth weaker protections of our information? Are corporations responsible for solving these complicated problems? What do you think?
The ‘move fast and break things’ trend is finally over
Is belonging the next big (and ironic) marketing revolution?
Snapchat move normalizes, dismisses the dangers of deepfakes
How younger folks rejecting religion impacts your marketing efforts
An easy to use template for annual year-end reviews with your team
WeWork chaos over the weekend = employees in a new version of purgatory
Pointed out I was the only person of color at work, was told ‘Yes, but you pass’
‘Secret sister’ gift exchanges are not just lame, they’re ILLEGAL – tell your friends
How remote work has changed over the last decade
Tesla’s Cybertruck windows are the least of their growing manufacturing crises
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Upwork revealed its top 100 skills job seekers should aim to have
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Court green lights demoting an employee for physical disabilities
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Tiktok: Did they really just censor disabled users?
-
Business News1 week ago
Top 15 jobs that will see hiring growth in 2020
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
What is multi-level marketing (MLM)? Why do people join?
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Amazon creates new tool for doctors, but does it actually help patients?
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Pantone Color of the Year is ‘Classic Blue,’ hoping for calm this year
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Google tests new layouts for shopping results (good to know for your own website)