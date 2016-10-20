TimeKat tracks time to make freelance work simpler

The eternal struggle of freelancers: time tracking

Freelancers know all too well the difficulties of self-discipline. One of those difficulties is keeping yourself on track in terms of time. And, as all freelancers know, tracking time is integral to payment as well as productivity.



There have been many tools and apps that have come out with the intent of helping people keep track of their work. One of the newer tools is TimeKat, which is currently in beta.

Get more done with TimeKat

According to their approach, “TimeKat is an app for freelancers and creative professionals to track time, tasks, and projects and automatically communicate with team members and clients easier than before. We try to make your work life simpler so you can work quicker (and maybe even sneak in a quick catnap.)”

A platform that allows for personal time keeping as well as an outlet for communication with team members is a beneficial mixture for productivity.

So, why TimeKat?

The app offers easy time tracking, task management, automated communication, and file organization. Users are able to prioritize, track time using a Pomodoro-style timer, create timesheets, and assign project tasks to their team. They are then able to receive notifications when clients approve tasks.

TimeKat + Google Drive =

TimeKat is integrated with Google Drive so users can keep all of their project files in one place.

It works alongside Google apps, including Gmail and Calendar, in addition to Drive.

This integration allows for a smoother flow of shared use documents. This is particularly helpful for teams that have members in various locations.

Work smarter with TimeKat

TimeKat operates in order to serve the needs of productivity, organization, automation, and collaboration. This is provided with to-do lists and automated team communication.

While TimeKat is not necessarily the first of its kind, it may be just the tool some are looking for in order to stay on track. Now, as TimeKat says, work smarter and get back to watching cat videos.

#TimeKat