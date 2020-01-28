Tech News
Which security company (that knows better) is actively selling your data?
(TECH NEWS) Maybe you can’t even trust your antivirus software anymore. Avast is protecting your data from all outside threats, but ignores the wolf in the hen house.
A company designed to protect users from online harm is at the center of the latest data scandal, except this time it’s not hackers we have to worry about. Avast, a popular antivirus software used by people around the globe, has been selling users data through a subsidiary company.
A new investigation by Motherboard and PCMag has found that Avast has been taking user data from its antivirus software and selling it through a subsidiary company called Jumpshot. Avast used the subsidiary company to pass off the data collected from users of their antivirus software and then sell it for millions.
Some of the biggest companies out there, names you recognize and see everyday, are on the list of past and current customers. A few of the companies we know have worked with Jumpshot to purchase user data are Google, Home Depot, Microsoft, Pepsi, Expedia, Intuit, Keurig, Conde Nast, Sephora, and Loreal.
What is still unclear is which of these companies are current and which are past Jumpshot clients. Yelp, another big name on the list, has already admitted to using the company to purchase data, but insist that it was on a “one-time basis.”
While users of Avast’s antivirus software were required to opt-in to sharing their data, the investigation found that many users were unaware that their data was being sold. This is unsurprising.
We’ve all been there, you jump onto a new website and it asks if they can collect data, use cookies, sell your left kidney, or whatever they need to better serve you. You don’t really understand what they’re asking, but you click the little yes box because if you say no then you’re taken to a new screen with a pile of legal jargon in tiny text to sort through.
Companies know that you don’t want to deal this. You’re just trying to read an interesting article on your lunch break or do a little online shopping. Companies like Avast know exactly what they’re doing when they convince you to sell your data. And make no mistake, your user data is valuable.
One of Jumpshot’s products called “All Clicks Feed,” sells for just over $2 million. This product allows the buyer to see everything from Google searches, Google Maps locations, LinkedIn page activity, YouTube video views, visits to porn websites, and more.
In a statement to Vice, Avast said, “Because of our approach, we ensure that Jumpshot does not acquire personal identification information, including name, email address or contact details, from people using our popular free antivirus software.”
All the data Jumpshot sells is anonymous, meaning users personal information and possible identifiers are scrubbed, but experts are skeptical about the security of anonymized information.
The safety of your personal data and the frightening power that comes with holding millions of users data is already enough to keep a person up at night. Perhaps the most troubling part is that this type of behavior doesn’t necessarily call for legal action.
At most, we are looking at an ethics breach for not making it clearer to users precisely how their data is being used. Avast claims to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and until someone can find direct evidence of a legal misstep, they’re free to continue selling user data to the highest bidder.
Tech News
WTH is ‘Green UX’ anyway?
(TECH NEWS) Earth-saving green UX? It’s a green new deal, for real, and can actually create a more environmentally friendly company.
Remember that time a 6th-grader proved you could save a metric butt-ton of ink by switching from Times New Roman to Garamond?
I’m a nerd, so I found that unbelievably cool. Cooler still is the fact that the spirit of Suvir Mirchandani’s experiment isn’t just for physical press!
Enter “Green UX.” It’s a website-building methodology that slightly offsets polluters’ near cartoonish levels of choking the planet, and the dent it makes isn’t just saving the whales, it’s saving users a hell of a lot of hassle! So how do you do it? I have you covered with a few steps.
1: Don’t clutter your interface with a lot of crap. That means ads everywhere, a subscription pop-up on entering and on leaving, and a bunch of ill-curated “sponsored stories”. The more of that you cut out, the more carbon you cut down, the more of a green ux you will have.
2: Emphasize accessibility. Building things the right way, with everyone’s needs in mind is always the most efficient thing to do. Think about getting a commercial building ready. The person in charge of the purse strings might not be swayed by doing the right thing. What will give them a push is the idea of a well-deserved ADA lawsuit smackdown, closing for days due to construction, and hiring a rebranding professional to wipe down all the bad press.
And in terms of environmental assistance, everything involved in repairing, company image included, is sucking resources. Your website is the same way. The more users need to add their own image descriptions in shares, host alternative videos with captions, and click back and forth because they can’t read your ‘edgy’ white print on a yellow background for more than .01 seconds at a time, the more okapis you may as well be punching straight in the face. Keep everyone in mind, keep the earth happy, and keep off of African ungulates’ hit lists.
3: Optimize EVERYTHING. Text? Wrapped. Gifs? Clipped down by HAND, not by automation. Pictures? Compressed. When everything loads faster, everyone’s happier. When everyone’s happier, they tend to buy more.
When they buy more based on your website being easier to navigate than everyone else’s, you get to spend less money on ads, less money on new campaigns, and more money donating to foundations that turn air pollution particles into ink for needy children. See how this works?
In a SHOCKING turn of events, doing what’s best for the planet is best for the people making a living on it!
Who would have thought, right?
Now some of our regular readers might recognize most of these from when AG boosted news about how to slip past Google’s potential ‘SLOW SITE’ stamp.
That’s for good reason.
A fast, convenient website is literally better for the environment! The less processing power they draw, the less electricity they pull, and the end user saves enough time in their day not waiting on any variant of the circle of doom to go plant a tree or something. So it’s best to have a green UX.
Big Momma Earth wins? We win! It’s literally that simple.
Let’s see some innovation as we race UPWARDS this time, shall we?
Tech News
Soma AI + ML = security system to reduce the number of mass shootings
(TECH NEWS) Soma robotics has a new plan and new devices for protecting schools from the rising dangers. They have heard the thoughts and answered the prayers.
In an age where everyone is separated in the debates between the security and the rights of the American people’s future, there is a company out there who is looking to upgrade our security systems to combat with the current issues of today with technology.
SOMA Robotics, a houstonian company at heart, has built a security system “using non-lethal AI (artificial intelligence) powered technology” with MI (machine learning), to allow these situational victims a chance to either “fight, or hide, or run”.
According to their website, the system essentially engages with the attacker through a blinding spotlight that then follows them much like a real spotlight on a stage. Although this system might not be the end of all new-aged attacks, it can at least be a mitigator of the impact these attacks have on their victims.
To be as blunt as possible, “at the end of 2019 there were 417 mass shootings” of which “31 were considered to be mass-murders” stated CBS News. 2019 was reported to be the year with the highest rate of mass shootings.
It seems SOMA Robotics is actively trying to lower those statistics, at a time when, sadly, this is a huge public safety issue impacting over 39,000 people in 2019 alone, posted Gun Violence Archive. I would even say, SOMA Robotics is tired of seeing “Thoughts & Prayers” on social media, and trying to put up a fight for us since we cannot agree on how to protect ourselves.
Currently, SOMA Robotics’s Founder and CTO, Ed Schipul, is seeking investors to support their mission of “peace of mind”. In a posted interview on SOMA Robotics’ website, Schipul discusses how this technology could be a “game changer” for “soft-targets”,places like schools and airports.
Schipul even discusses how hopefully the costs to the product is inexpensive enough to all others to affordable purchase this technology, and even possibly releasing the open-source code for others to use.
Be like SOMA Robotics, be good.
Tech News
Career consultants help job seekers beat AI robot interviews
(TECH NEWS) With the growth of artificial intelligence conducting the job screening, consultants in South Korea have come up with an innovative response.
When it comes to resume screenings, women and people of color are regularly passed over, even if they have the exact same resume as a man. In order to give everyone a fair try, we need a system that’s less biased. With the cool, calculating depictions of artificial intelligence in modern media, it’s tempting to say that AI could help us solve our resume screening woes. After all, nothing says unbiased like a machine…right?
Wrong.
I mean, if you need an example of what can go wrong with AI, look no further than Microsoft’s Tay, which went from making banal conversation to spouting racist and misogynistic nonsense in less than 24 hours. Not exactly the ideal.
Sure, Tay was learning from Twitter, which is a hotbed of cruelty and conflict, but the thing is, professional software isn’t always much better. Google’s software has been caught offering biased translations (assuming, for example, if you wrote “engineer” you were referring to a man) and Amazon has been called out for using job screening software that was biased against women.
And that’s just part of what could go wrong with AI scanning your resume. After all, even if gender and race are accounted for (which, again, all bets are off), you’d better bet there are other things – like specific phrases – that these machines are on the lookout for.
So, how do you stand out when it’s a machine, not a human, judging your work? Consultants in South Korea have a solution: teach people how to work around the bots. This includes anything from resume work to learning what facial expressions are ideal for filmed interviews.
It helps that many companies use the same software to do screening. Instead of trying to prepare to impress a wide variety of humans, if someone knew the right tricks for handling an AI system, they could potentially put in much less work. For example, maybe one human interviewer likes big smiles, while the other is put off by them. The AI system, on the other hand, won’t waver from company to company.
Granted, this solution isn’t foolproof either. Not every business uses the same program to scan applicants, for instance. Plus, this tech is still in its relative infancy – a program could easily be in flux as requirements are tweaked. Who knows, maybe someday we’ll actually have application software that can more accurately serve as a judge of applicant quality.
In the meantime, there’s always AI interview classes.
All the creative services you need are curated in one place
Which security company (that knows better) is actively selling your data?
WTH is ‘Green UX’ anyway?
Soma AI + ML = security system to reduce the number of mass shootings
How SmileDirectClub uses NDAs to silence bad reviews
7 ways to tell if a job posting is actually a human sex trafficker
What’s DMT and why are techies and entrepreneurs secretly taking the drug?
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
AI technology is using facial recognition to hire the “right” people
UI/UX design trends in 2020 for maximum user friendliness
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Interview escape plan 101: Because you definitely need one
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Could Facebook’s newest censorship tactic decimate an entire industry?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Computer vision helps AI create a recipe from just a photo
-
Business News1 week ago
AdvoCare MLM was painted as a pyramid scheme! Well color me surprised
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Google chrome: The anti-cookie monster in 2022
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
New Reddit policy on impersonation mimics other social media giants
-
Business News1 week ago
Bose is closing their retail stores, but we haven’t heard the last of them
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success