Zoom acquires Liminal, the company that makes broadcast tools for…Zoom
(TECHNOLOGY) Zoom had its peak heyday when companies were all rushing to go remote, but they aren’t relaxing. They have plans up their sleeve…
After 2020, most people are very familiar with Zoom, as it became a way to still be able to participate in work, school, and events even as the stay at home in order were in full swing. The video conferencing software became an invaluable part of many people’s daily lives.
They recently acquired a startup, Liminal, which creates tools for Zoom-based broadcasts. Sounds like a twofer deal.
Liminal created Zoom OSC, a software that is designed to amplify professional meetings and events with Open Sound Protocol, enabling the integration of the platform with third-party software, hardware controllers, and media servers.
Liminal also created ZoomISO allows users to export each participants’ video feed as separate output to professional production software, five of which can be chosen to have output in HD.
These tools will help seamlessly create large-scale events while keeping the ease of use interface users have come to expect from Zoom. They first announced its events features in May and added the ability to create hubs, sell tickets and create multiple live streams all within the platform. The goal is to acquire apps that increase user experience and productivity and bridge the gap between “emerging” and “traditional” broadcast tools.
As Zoom improves, businesses like theatres, broadcast studios, and other organizations can benefit from their newly enhanced features. Going forward, the company predicts a large demand for hybrid opportunities in the workplace, and these new features can help achieve that.
Currently, Liminal’s add on’s remain a third-party feature, accessible only through the Liminal website, however, integration of Liminal’s features into Zoom software is inevitable.
They have acquired other companies, such as VMWare which enables more secure and improved collaboration for hybrid work experiences. Another notable company is German-based startup, Kites. Acquired in June 2021, Kites focuses on developing real-time machine translation solutions and will provide multi-language translation capabilities via Zoom. They acquired these companies to bolster its offerings and make a seamless experience for a multitude of businesses.
All in all, Zoom is constantly growing and shifting to fit customers’ needs and changing the way business is done in the 21st century. Let’s just hope they don’t have too much mission creep, as part of their appeal is the simplicity.
Meta bypasses Apple’s app store fees by launching their own Stars Store
(TECHNOLOGY) We don’t want to admit it, but Zuckerburg’s got tricks up his sleeve. Meta launches Stars Store to serve Apple’s outrageous app store fees.
In a recent blog post, Meta, formerly Facebook, announced the launch of the Stars Store. Stars are purchased as a digital form of money to give support to creators.
Previously, stars could only be purchased through the app store where they were subject to a revenue share with the app store platform provider, e.g., Apple or Google. Now users can purchase through the new website using Facebook Pay instead of Apple or Google’s payment tools.
This change comes on the cusp of a lawsuit between Epic Games & Apple regarding their app store policies. Facebook and others back Epic Games who contend that Apple should allow other payment options and not take such a large cut from in-app purchases. According to Techcrunch,
“Though Apple largely won that lawsuit when the judge declared that Apple was not acting as a monopolist as Epic Games had alleged, the court sided with the Fortnite maker on the matter of Apple’s anti-steering policies regarding restrictions on in-app purchases.”
You can find out more about that lawsuit ruling here.
Facebook is offering extended features including anytime purchase and they provide ideas for how Stars can be used to promote your favorite creators. Another feature is a Star badge that top fans can earn as recognition of their support.
Because Meta has circumvented the app store fees, they are able to provide more Stars at a lower cost to the consumer. Other freebies include bonus Stars when purchased through the website. Check the website for current promotional offers: This is great news for creators who can continue creating and earning money via live streams and videos but, once the promotional offers are removed the rates match what already appears in the app store.
What can we learn from this?
As entrepreneurs, there is always a lesson lurking in product and service launches.
What fees are you currently paying that you can eliminate?
This is a biggie. Whether it’s payment processing fees, in-app purchases, or usage fees, the new year is a great time to reexamine finances and determine what works best for your business. Are there services or fees that you can avoid by moving it in-house? It’s worth checking into.
How can you implement Stars for your business?
Do you create live streaming content that others can support with Stars? Per Techcrunch, Facebook will be testing out other formats for Stars, such as posts and reels making this service more promising for the future of small businesses and creators. Check out this website to find out if enabling Stars for your account is right for your business.
FDA in talks to regulate 3D printed medical devices to ensure correct care
(TECHNOLOGY) The FDA wants discussion about medical devices that are 3D printed at the point of care to maintain safety for patients.
3D printing is changing manufacturing in many different industries. The medical industry discovered the value of 3D printing in the 1990s, using the technology to create dental implants and custom prosthetics. Today, 3D printing is being used in cancer research, to print surgical tools, and to create organs and skin for transplant. The FDA regulates medical devices, including those printed through 3D technology.
Traditionally, healthcare providers who need 3D printed devices would send the information to a manufacturer and wait for the device to be made and sent back. With 3D printing technology becoming more available, more healthcare facilities (HCFs) have the capability to print devices at the point of care. The FDA recognizes that this is a significant development for the medical industry. To that end, the FDA is engaging in a discussion to establish the framework for regulations to print medical devices at the point of care.
Key points of discussion for medical 3D printing
The FDA published a discussion paper to drive the conversation on regulatory oversight. The 19-page document includes information about the history of 3D printing in medical devices and the regulations by the FDA to date. It also gives examples of regulatory oversight, but this document is not meant to provide regulations, just to start the conversation. The concerns:
- Make sure 3D printed devices printed at the point of care are safe and effective. Many HCFs entering 3D printing may not be aware of the regulations about manufacturing medical devices.
- Assuring that product specs are met. The regulations for 3D devices are less defined than for those made with traditional manufacturing.
- Clarifying responsibility. A medical device can go through many hands before it gets to the patient, from design to quality control and adverse events. There are concerns about who is responsible for each of these activities.
- Knowledge and training. The FDA wants to ensure that the entity printing medical devices have the understanding and expertise to handle the process.
Submit comments on the discussion paper
The discussion paper goes on to ask specific questions from the industry, manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders to address the challenges and concerns of 3D printed medical devices. Comments are open until February 8, 2022.
Former Head of AI at MagicLeap creates Headroom, a new AI tool for video
(TECHNOLOGY) In order to improve video quality and accessibility, Headroom uses AI to follow gestures and create transcripts for one-click notes.
The worldwide pandemic has affected many things, chief among them, the way we work, hang out, and attend school. With many people having to shift to a remote world, video conferencing software is now more popular than ever. With video conferencing becoming a $5.77 billion market in 2020, and a $6.28 billion market in 2021, with those numbers only expected to rise in the coming years, rapid advances are being made in the video conferencing field. That’s where Headroom comes in.
Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), Headroom provides transcripts of the dialogue in real-time, one-click notes (no more furiously scribbling notes during meetings), enhanced video and audio quality at a lower bandwidth, gesture recognition (the AI recognizes multiple gestures including thumbs up, thumbs down, and raising your hand (which means no more interrupting your boss mid-sentence to ask a question or voice your opinion)).
Headroom also has real-time sharing of speaking time by participant, and video recordings and replays stored in the cloud. Best of all, the transcripts and notes are searchable for convenience.
Not only could Headroom make your next meeting more efficient, it could also provide improved accessibility to the hearing impaired by creating transcripts of the call in real-time. This feature is not typical in the video conferencing software space, and although Cisco Webex has real-time translation in over 100 languages, many still fail in that arena.
One of Headroom’s most appealing points is that it is completely free to use.
CEO and Co-Founder, Julian Green said he helped build Headroom from the ground up, to save us all from the “video conferencing hell” that we have all been in for the last two years. Green is an ex-Google engineer, who spent part of his career managing deep tech moonshots and launching computer vision products like Cloud Vision API.
Co-founder Andrew Rabinovich, prior to having co-founded Headroom, spent five years at MagicLeap, where he was the Head of AI. With so much talent at the helm of the company, it is easy to see Headroom becoming a smashing success.
