Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Marketing

Google, Meta’s ad dominance finally experience a slow fade

Google and Meta have dominated the US’s ad revenue since 2014, but in 2022, that started to fade. Will it continue?

Published

person on google

Projections from Axios show that Google and Meta – companies that, since 2014, have together pulled in more than half of the yearly ad revenue in the United States – stand to taper off in 2022, with the companies accounting for just under 50% of domestic ad revenue by the end of this year.

Per Axios’ figures, Google is slated to net 28.8% of U.S. ad revenue in 2022, while Meta will claim 19.6% of the revenue. This is the first time since 2014 that the combined revenue between the companies will drop below the 50% mark, and it represents a more than 6% drop from their peak of 54.7% in 2017.

While this dip in revenue isn’t indicative of a huge burnout or some other dramatic factor, it does exemplify the consequences of years of both antitrust investigations and popular culture push-back. It also signifies the shift that Amazon and other competitors have effected in the past few years, showing that advertising power and draw is moving, if only at a glacial pace.

For their part, Amazon is predicted to clock in at 12.7% of domestic ad revenue by 2024, leaving Meta with yet another drop down to 17.9%.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Axios points out that the most notable reason for this downward trend, aside from Amazon’s growth, is the proliferation of TikTok and streaming service usage, with “the ubiquity of screens in the home, workplace, and on-the-go” making both general and targeted advertising less and less wholly associated with Meta and Google and instead representing a somewhat more democratized selection of advertising sources.

Another component in Meta’s continuing downward trend in ad revenue is Apple’s app tracking policies, which–short of calling the kettle black–have prevented some ad targeting on Meta platforms. According to Meta’s own report, these changes alone account for around $10 billion in lost ad revenue potential.

Ultimately, ever-increasing public awareness, scrutiny, and flat-out criticism of ad supremacy on Google and Meta platforms stand to perpetuate further the discrepancies between these virtual superpowers and upcoming platforms, even if neither of them are going anywhere anytime soon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Selfie of two girls on iphone representing BeReal app Selfie of two girls on iphone representing BeReal app

Social Media

Instagram adds ‘BeReal’ dupe, holiday engagement elements

BeReal, the candid app, has soared in popularity since launch, despite some declining data in open rates - but Instagram sees their threat.

December 23, 2022
Facebook (Meta) in binoculars on computer representing oversight board policies Facebook (Meta) in binoculars on computer representing oversight board policies

Social Media

Oversight Board suggests 32 changes to Facebook’s VIP system

The neutral Oversight Board gives Facebook a laundry list of suggested changes to their VIP accounts 'cross check' system.

December 20, 2022
Google search on laptop in coffee shop Google search on laptop in coffee shop

Business Marketing

Google adds new filters to search in carousal redesign

Google adds a redesign quietly to its search engine, adding filters that will change what we know about SEO Marketing.

December 15, 2022
Person using Facebook messenger and community chats (now Meta) Person using Facebook messenger and community chats (now Meta)

Business Marketing

Meta may be required to get user consent before serving ads

Consent is #1, but the US, advertising and targeted marketing based on behavior is never included - finally, for Meta in the EU -...

December 14, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.