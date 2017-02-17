How to shift impulse purchasing from in-store to online

Play in traffic

A click on a keyboard or tap on a phone screen is obviously more convenient than actually getting in the car and driving to the physical location to make a purchase. But a survey of American consumers said most buyers are willing to make sudden purchase decisions when it is readily available in-store.

Read also: Get a personalized daily checklist for your digital marketing strategy



A new Creditcards.com survey found 68 percent of in-store consumers fell into the impulse buying category compared to only 31 percent of mobile or desktop buyers. Offering online incentives used to be more highly regarded.

Now, researchers are tapping into creating an in-store impulse buying experience digitally as well. Click To Tweet

Moral of the story: traffic isn’t necessarily coming to you. You have to go to the traffic.

Lower the threshold

The research suggests that a key to selling success is simply making your product available. Better said, get in their face and you are nearly irresistible to the average buyer.

Granted, that might not fit everyone. Some products are only online.

In those cases, eMarketer offered an expert suggestion from SmartCommerce CEO Jennifer Silverberg: make purchasing your product as easy as possible.

That’s encouraging advice for those who can’t get their product on the shelves just yet. Online is still the bread and butter for many companies, and they have an element of convenience that the stores don’t, according to Silverberg.

CPGs for you and me

Consumer packaged goods, or CPGs, benefit the most from impulse buying. These are goods consumed nearly every day by average consumers and need to be more frequently replaced.

Snag those customers and it’s like the gift that keeps on giving because they typically stick around.

They develop the coveted brand loyalty that you hear about so much. But it all starts with grabbing their attention – and quickly.

Do it by adjusting how you package your product and making it clear how a potential customer will use it, Silverberg suggested. Vendors have a golden opportunity to build on this strategy and actually see their sales get some momentum. Get in the heads of your potential customers and you can win at the entrepreneur game.

#impusleify