Business Marketing
Metrics that SaaS startups should track to achieve growth
(BUSINESS MARKETING) SaaS startups are also being affected by the global pandemic. These helpful metrics will help you keep track of your company’s health and hopefully, continue to propel it forward.
SaaS companies are in hot water after over a decade of success, and SaaS startups may bear the brunt of that stress. Fortunately, there are a few steps SaaS company owners can take to mitigate some of the economic damage that would otherwise befall them.
SaaS–an acronym which stands for “Software as a Service”–companies embody an industry in which the product is largely static and accessed remotely by clients rather than living on those clients’ devices. Such company services can range from outsourced customer management, or CRM, to things like web hosting and cloud storage.
Because SaaS companies’ overhead is positioned to be relatively low, they have a little bit of freedom that many brick-and-mortar businesses are not afforded.
TNW addresses a few things you can do to keep your SaaS startup from going under during strenuous times, the first of which involves reaching out to vendors, sponsors, or landlords responsible for hosting your product, and facilitating a discount. This is, of course, easier said than done, but given that many of these sources of expenses are also affected by the ongoing pandemic, they may be more open to negotiating to everyone’s benefit.
TNW also recommends establishing a cash reserve of between 12 and 24 months’ worth of expenses for future conflicts. If that isn’t something that’s doable for now, it’s understandable.
Another metric to track is how quickly–or not quickly–customers are paying their accounts. You can expect this number to fluctuate during economic crises, but having the pertinent information up front is especially important during times such as these. Once you know what your outstanding balances are, you can begin to forecast for the coming year.
And, as with your vendors, allowing customers some flexibility for now may strengthen your relationships with them–a move that increases your company’s longevity for sure.
Tracking your product’s lifetime value (LTV)–basically your growth and profitability–is also important, especially during a period of time when customers may reasonably request discounted services. Knowing this value will help you determine how many customers are sticking around after the free trial period (if that’s your thing), and it will help shape your development going forward.
Lastly, TNW recommends keeping an eye on your refund and credit numbers to ensure that you nip any downward trends as quickly as possible. If you notice that you’re assigning an unreasonable number of credits to accounts as a measure of good faith, this metric will help you pinpoint exactly where you can cut back on the charity.
Now is the time where accessibility and profitability have to be balanced, and–as difficult as it can be to do that–keeping track of these metrics will help.
Business Marketing
This $40 photography course bundle is a steal
(BUSINESS MARKETING) If you’re looking to improve your photography skills, or make little extra cash by taking up a side hustle, here’s a really affordable course that won’t break the bank.
If you’ve been looking for a new skill to pick up while sitting at home, photography might be a good place to start–especially considering that, as of right now, you can experience hundreds of hours of professional photography training for the cost of a few Starbucks runs.
As KnowTechie points out, a photography suite called “Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle” on StackSocial is usually valued at nearly $2000 for access–but, for the next 48 hours, it’s available for $40.
That’s a pretty significant price drop, so if you have a camera and some free time, it’s probably a good idea to snap this one up.
The 20-course bundle includes, appropriately, 20 courses which span over 1000 lessons. You’ll learn everything from basic camera handling to advanced PhotoShop and Lightroom use. The bundle even includes specific courses on niche markets like wedding photography.
While this bundle doesn’t provide you with the aforementioned software, you can actually download and use both Lightroom and PhotoShop for, like, 10 bucks a month–plenty of time to experiment with them within the confines of the course, and without breaking the bank.
You’d be well within your rights to question the validity of photography as a pursuit during a pandemic, but there are a couple of benefits to picking up a new trade–the first of which is its surprising prevalence of contracted photography in the past few months. Similarly, anticipating the sheer number of photographable events that will take place post-lockdown–weddings, festivals, and so on–means that learning how to take a nice photo isn’t such a bad idea.
And, with the gig economy poised to proceed in the coming months, having an artistic skill–even as a back-up option–can’t hurt.
Of course, if you don’t own a camera or have the funds to purchase one, this probably isn’t the best use of your time or money for now. That said, if you’re positioned to use an existing camera–even if you have to borrow it–and you have even a passing interest in photography, this is an opportunity you probably don’t want to miss.
Business Marketing
Google Analytics will now filter out bot traffic
(BUSINESS NEWS) Bender won’t be happy that Google Analytics will now automatically remove bot traffic from your results, but it’ll help your business.
In the competitive, busy world of online content, Google Analytics can help businesses and online publications deliver what their audience and consumers want. Now Google is finally taking the step of filtering out bot traffic in your Google Analytics reporting. This is excellent news!
In the world of websites, online news sites, blogs, and social media, bots are the bane of our existence. In their finest form, they are the electronic equivalent of junk mail. At their worst, they can carry malicious malware and viruses to your site and computer. They can even flood the internet with unfounded rumors that can have an impact on people’s opinions–stirring the political pot or lending misleading numbers to drive unfounded rumors, such as wearing a mask is dangerous. No it’s not! Chalk that nonsense up to bots and crackpots.
For businesses that rely on Google Analytics to determine what content is not only reaching but also resonating with potential customers, filtering out the bot traffic is crucial to determining the best course of action. Bots skew the data and therefore, end up costing businesses money.
Bots set up for malicious purposes crawl the internet looking for certain information or user behaviors. Bad bots can steal copyrighted content and give it to a competitor. Having identical copies on two sites hurts your site and can dink your SEO ranking. However, good bots can seek out duplicate content and other copyright infringements, so the original content creator can report them.
However, it is important for companies and content creators to know if their content is actually reaching real live humans. To this end, Google will start filtering out bot traffic automatically. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) actually provides an International Spiders and Bots list, through which Google can more easily identify bots. They use the list and their own internal research to seek out bots in action, crawling through the internet and confusing things.
Google says the bot traffic will be automatically filtered out of the Google Analytics results–users don’t have the choice. Some may argue there is a good reason to see all of the data, including bots. Many businesses and online publications, though, will be relieved to have a much clearer vision of what content genuinely appeals to humans, to readers and potential customers. It is a welcomed advancement.
Business Marketing
Opportunity Zones: A chance to do good
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Opportunity zones offer a chance to breathe new life into economically-distressed communities.
Opportunity Zones are a beautiful mechanism for growing communities that are struggling, but some critics have put this process in a negative light. The following is an expert’s perspective on just this topic.
Jim White, PhD is Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. and Growers Ice Company, Inc., Founder and CEO of PHT Opportunity Fund LP, and Founder and President of JL White International, LLC. His new book is a heartfelt rallying cry for investors: Opportunity Investing: How to Revitalize Urban and Rural Communities with Opportunity Funds, launched March 31, 2020.
Dr. White holds a B.S. in civil engineering, an MBA, and a doctorate in psychology and organizational behavior. He acquires struggling businesses to revive and develop them into profitable enterprises using his business turnaround strategy.
In his own words below:
BY JIM WHITE, PHD
Every investment vehicle has a twist some folks don’t like. Real estate, stock options, offshore tax havens, and even charitable gifting can be criticized for certain loopholes.
Likewise, some detractors have pointed to opportunity zones, a newer investment vehicle unveiled in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress in December 2017. This bold, bipartisan plan allows for private investment capital to be channeled into some of the most distressed communities in the nation, serving the struggling residents and the investors alike.
Personally, I believe it is one of the noblest initiatives to emerge from Washington in years.
I grew up in a sharecropper cabin in what would have been an opportunity zone in Salem, South Carolina. What would an influx of investment dollars have meant to my low-income community? More and better-paying jobs to offset unemployment. People relocating to my town for those jobs, reversing population decline and increasing real estate values. New life breathed into local businesses. The increased tax revenues could have helped improve failing infrastructure. Social challenges, like crime and drug use, could have decreased. Better resources for my family and our neighbors, such as health care and education, would have emerged.
Today, there are nearly 8,800 distressed communities dotting the country that have been identified as Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs). These neighborhoods were designated from census tracks, treasury, and state leaders as communities that would benefit from an influx of investment dollars directed through Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs) to reinvigorate businesses, rebuild infrastructure and bolster residents.
As our economy continues to falter, more and more businesses file Chapter 11 and unemployment soars under COVID-19, I believe we are heading toward a painful expansion in designated opportunity zones. Even with the latest round of CARES stimulus money many people will have no way to rebound from this crisis.
One of the unexpected consequences of the coronavirus quarantine is that many businesses are discovering that, in reality, they can succeed through working remotely. This success is a double edged sword, meaning that if a business can thrive with employees working offsite then commercial real estate will suffer. And when companies no longer require brick-and-mortar locations, a local domino effect ensues; ancillary businesses, from cafés to gyms to print shops in and around a commercial office environment will subsequently close. The ripples will be felt through many other industries, including construction, transportation, energy, and retail.
Qualified Opportunity Zones and Qualified Opportunity Funds are instruments that can help stop a downward spiral. When a sponsor is able to present a project that meets the objectives of the QOZ initiative, both the QOZ and the investors benefit. That’s a win!
And, it’s not only urban centers that benefit from investment dollars. Forty percent of opportunity zones are rural. Even with often plentiful food, water, energy and other natural resources, deep poverty exists, and too many of America’s 60 million rural residents lack access to education and healthcare. A declining population often goes hand in hand with failing infrastructure as tax money for repairs dwindles. Many households lack broadband, something the vast majority of Americans take for granted.
Despite the challenges, rural residents are often surprisingly resilient and resourceful. According to The Hill (“Rural America has opportunity zones too”), rural residents create self-employment opportunities at a slightly higher rate than the national average. Their challenge is to connect with investors and access funding, more of which is directed to small business investment on the coasts.
In fact, many entrepreneurs and small business owners don’t know about Qualified Opportunity Funds. If a business is located in an opportunity zone it is eligible for direct funding by reaching out to the QOFs with a specific request for funding.
More than any investment plan that’s come before, I believe opportunity zones have the greatest capacity for positive social and economic impact. Spread out over many communities, these investments can help our nation flourish as a whole.
How a newly funded coffee delivery startup is thriving during COVID
Walmart+ hopes to beat Amazon at their own game
Elon Musk wants to connect your brain to a computer this year
Metrics that SaaS startups should track to achieve growth
Walmart teams up with ThredUp: The online market for second-hand fashion is heating up
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
A closer look at the HEROES act, and who stands to benefit the most
The White House pushes for $450 per week return to work bonus
Managing bipolar disorder and what I wish my employers understood
Google Glass didn’t succeed, but Apple’s AR glasses might
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
The truth about unemployment from someone who’s been through it
-
Business News2 weeks ago
New company beats Amazon with next morning delivery?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Idea: Color-coded face masks as the new social contract to combat COVID-19
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Women-owned businesses make up 42% of all businesses – heck yeah!
-
Business News1 week ago
Macy’s is taking drastic steps to not close its doors
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Gloves that translate sign language in real time
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Google Analytics will now filter out bot traffic
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Study finds 1,000 phrases that accidentally activate smart speakers