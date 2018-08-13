This CRM taps AI to improve your client relationships

Networking is one of those unspoken irritants in which anyone in business must participate. Like eating healthily or stopping at red lights, networking feels much more like an obligation than a desirable activity. If you’re a networking dissenter, however, you’ll be happy to know that a CRM option which automates your entire process exists.

Conduit, a networking analytics AI suite, provides all of the information you could possibly want to know about your network. From a basic timeline regarding your relationship with a specific connection to global insights on how best to continue reaching your ongoing networks, this AI presents an opportunity to view and make the most of the data surrounding the social side of your work environment.

While Conduit isn’t necessarily here to help you make friends, its uses begin once you’ve initiated a connection.

By reviewing your relationship’s timespan, activities, mutual aspects, and more, Conduit can generate a list of topics, questions, interests, and potential additions to the network based on your other connections.

Any AI which can recommend a trusted friend for your new friend is okay in our book, and Conduit fulfills this goal as part of its basic operation.

The AI ships with a myriad of different features, including email and calendar support. One irritating aspect of many “productivity” services is that they don’t include native productivity suites, so this is a refreshing take. Conduit can also interface with your existing workflows—Google-, Outlook-, and LinkedIn-based data are all supported, according to their website—making it simple to integrate your existing networking information with Conduit’s productivity tools.

One particularly handy aspect of Conduit’s productivity integration is its ability to match your existing LinkedIn contacts with calendar events for which they may be suited. This allows you to review your event lists with potentially revised attendance parameters without having to give yourself an aneurism trying to remember who you’ve left out; similarly, seeing your events through Conduit gives you the most efficient path to making sure you’re including the correct people.

Networking isn’t easy, and the process of making a new connection is nothing compared to the effort of maintaining it. If you’re looking for a way to ease your networking load while simultaneously improving those connections, Conduit’s CRM is worth checking out.