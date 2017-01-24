Shhh, here’s a cheat sheet for making Facebook ads

Tricky ads

Facebook is obviously a major marketing platform, but getting your Facebook Ads just right can be tricky. While Adwords are fairly simple to create, and look the same across different platforms and devices, Facebook Ads look very different when viewed on a PC versus a mobile device, and getting just the right combination of words and text can be challenging.

Read also: AdEspresso is a must for any brand futzing with Facebook ads



Kissmetrics has offered a very comprehensive cheat sheet to help you start to wrap your head around all the factors that make a Facebook Ad a success or failure – let’s discuss.

Where will it be?

First, you must consider where the ad will appear. Ads on the desktop news feed are the most easily spotted by the user. They include a large image, a generous section for copy, and an additional text box to describe the link.

Unfortunately, these ads are competitive and expensive.

According to Smith, they are great for generating engagement and conversions, but probably not worth the price if your goal is discovery or raising brand awareness. For those goals, it’s better to create ads for mobile.

Ads on the right sidebar are cheaper and contain smaller pictures and fewer words. They are literally sidelined by the news feed, so they may no jump out at the user – unless they already recognize the brand. As such, right column ads are best for marketing to customers you already have, or at least users who already know your brand. Be sure not to use the same words and image in these smaller ads as you do for your desktop ads – the ad creator will unceremoniously cut your text and crop you picture to get them to fit.

Choosing your image

How do you choose the best picture? According to ample market research, people respond strongly to more “authentic” rather than professional images. Facial expressions that convey emotion also perform well, as do bright colors, pictures that clearly and simply demonstrate the product, and pictures with a lot of contrast.

In fact, a study by MDG Advertising found out that customers response more to pictures with “stimulating contrast” than they do to additional text or ratings.

Lastly, make sure that you have a catchy headline, preferably one that is no longer than five or six words. Some nearly guaranteed high-performing headlines include those that explain how your product will solve a customer’s problem, links to lists of tips and tricks, and teasers that reveal a little bit of information, but that tempt the reader to click to learn more.

Check out the full cheat sheet at Kissmetrics.

#FacebookAds