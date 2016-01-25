AdEspresso is a must for any brand futzing with Facebook ads

Facebook ads are a tricky beast

Attention, businesses buying Facebook Ads: you’ve probably realized by now that advertising on Facebook can attract new customers and bring business your way, but other times your ads flop and you’re spending money for nothing.



If you want to maximize the potential of your Facebook advertising, there are some great learning, analytic, and editing tools out there. Word on the street is that Facebook’s Power Editor is less than impressive — but there are alternatives.

Enter AdEspresso, the optimizer for your ads

One is AdEspresso. It’s a Facebook Ad optimizer that employs the “smartest robot ever” to change up your Facebook ads. They say that variety is the spice of life, and it’s also the key to catching the attention of a diversity of Facebook users. Comparing different variations of your ads also gives you more data, so that you can hone in on exactly what makes one ad shine and another suck.

After all, you pay good money for those ads, so you want them to work. AdEspresso even uses an algorithm to discern which ads are performing well, then gives you suggestions for improving your returns “up to an additional 43 percent.”

AdEspresso helps with A/B tests to save your dollars

With AdEspresso you can A/B test ad variations easily with customizable analytics. You can save media (so you don’t have to keep uploading your images or logo over and over again), and you can save preferences that correlate with specific target audiences, so that you can return to these settings for each new campaign.

AdEspresso seems worth trying out, especially because you can test it for free for 14 day to decide if it’s worth investing in one of their packages. There are also some other great freebies on the site, including dozens of guides, webinars, and eBooks about improving your Facebook advertising game, as well as a gallery of Facebook Ads you can use to see what other businesses’ are up to, or to seek inspiration. Try it out, and let us know how it goes.

#FacebookAds