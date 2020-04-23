Business Marketing
Why you must nix MLM experience from your resume
(BUSINESS MARKETING) MLMs pray on people without much choice, but once you try to switch to something more stable, don’t use the MLM as experience.
MLM experience…is it worth keeping on your resume?
Are you or someone you know looking for a job after a stint in an MLM? Well, first off, congratulations for pursuing a real job that will provide a steady salary! But I also know that transition can be hard. The job market is already tight and if you don’t have much other work experience on your resume, is it worth trying to leverage your MLM experience?
The short answer? Heck no.
As Ask the Manager puts it, there’s a “strong stigma against [MLMs],” meaning your work experience might very well put a bad taste in the mouth of anyone looking through resumes. And looking past the sketchy products many offer, when nearly half of people in MLMs lose money and another quarter barely break even, it sure doesn’t paint you in a good light to be involved.
(Not to mention, many who do turn a profit only do so by recruiting more people, not actually by selling many products.)
“But I wouldn’t say I worked for an MLM,” you or your friend might say, “I was a small business owner!”
It’s a common selling point for MLMs, that often throw around pseudo-feminist feel good slang like Boss Babe” or a “Momtrepreneur,” to tell women joining that they’re now business women! Except, as you might have guessed, that’s not actually the case, unless by “Boss Babe” you mean “Babe Who Goes Bankrupt or Tries to Bankrupt Her Friends.”
A more accurate title for the job you did at an MLM would be Sales Rep, because you have no stake in the creation of the product, or setting the prices, or any of the myriad of tasks that a real entrepreneur has to face.
Okay, that doesn’t sound nearly as impressive as “small business owner.” And I know it’s tempting to talk up your experience on a resume, but that can fall apart pretty quickly if you can’t actually speak to actual entrepreneur experience. It makes you look like you don’t know what you’re talking about…which is also not a good look for the job hunt.
That said…depending on your situation, it might be difficult to leave any potential work experience off your resume. I get it. MLMs often target people who don’t have options for other work opportunities – and it’s possible you’re one of the unlucky ones who doesn’t have much else to put on paper.
In this case, you’ll want to do it carefully. Use the sales representative title (or something similar) and, if you’re like the roughly 50% of people who lose money from MLMs, highlight your soft skills. Did you do cold calls? Tailor events to the people who would be attending? Get creative, just make sure to do it within reason.
It’s not ideal to use your MLM experience on a resume, but sometimes desperate times call for desperate measures. Still, congratulations to you, or anyone you know, who has decided to pursue something that will actually help pay the bills.
COVID-19 is no reason to not pay employees for their time
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Yes, you still must pay employees for their time even if they aren’t able to complete their work due to restrictions. Time = Money.
The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired a lot of insightful questions about things like our healthcare system, worldwide containment procedures, and about a billion other things that all deserve well-thought answers.
Unfortunately, it has also led to some of the dumbest questions of all time.
One such question comes courtesy of Comstock Mag, with the inquiry asking whether or not employees who show up on time can be deducted an hour’s pay if the manager shows up an hour later.
From a legal standpoint, Comstock Mag points out that employees participating in such activities are “engaged to wait”, meaning that—while they aren’t necessarily “working”—they are still on the clock and waiting for work to appear; in this case, the aforementioned “work” comes in the form of the manager or supervisor showing up.
In short: if the reason your employees aren’t working is because the precursor to completing the work for which you pay them is inaccessible, you still have to pay them for their time.
Morally, of course, the answer is much simpler: pay your employees for their time, especially if the reason they are unable to complete work is because you (or a subordinate) didn’t make it to work at the right time.
Certainly, you might be able to justify sending all of your employees home early if you run into something like a technology snag or a hiccup in the processes which make it possible for them to do their jobs—that would mean your employees were no longer engaged to wait, thus removing your legal obligation to continue paying them.
Then again, the moral question of whether or not cutting your employees’ hours comes into play here. It’s understandable that funds would be tight for the time-being, but docking employees an hour of their work here or there due to problems that no one can control may cause them to resent you down the line when you need their support in return.
The real problem with this question is that, despite most people knowing that the answer should always be “pay them”, the sheer number of people working from home in the wake of worldwide closures and social distancing could muddy the water in terms of what constitutes the difference between being engaged to wait and simply burning time.
For example, an employee who is waiting for a meeting to start still fits the bill of “engaged to wait” even if the meeting software takes an extra half hour to kick in (or, worse yet, the meeting never happens), and docking them pay for timecard issues or other extenuating factors that keep them from their work is similarly disingenuous—and illegal.
There are a lot of unknowns these days, but basic human decency should never be up for debate—especially now.
Enterprise was the golden calf, but startups look to SMBs for next boom
(BUSINESS MARKETING) SMBs could be the next frontier for B2B software sales. They need tech like any other large company, and there are more of them.
Your tech startup is finally starting to take off. You’ve spent what feels like your entire lifetime pulling your hair out to figure out how to shape your idea into the most unique, functional, cornering-the-market silver bullet any VC has ever seen. You have momentum and passion and you’re ready for the big leagues. Everyone in your corner advises you to think big, and try to sell your product to the biggest, baddest players in the game. Sign a fat contract and it will carry you through the rest of your growth if you could just land that one client with 5,000 employees and a billion more customers, partners, and accordingly long coattails you can ride into the sunset.
But what if the all that glitters is not the only gold?
The state of New York reported in 2019 that 99.8% of all businesses have fewer than 500 employees. Businesses employing less than 20 people experienced the largest gains in 2016, adding 89,213 net jobs. In California, the statistics are virtually identical: 99.8% of businesses have fewer than 500 employees, employing 7.1 million people (48.8% of California’s employees).
In 2012, the City of Austin initiated Imagine Austin, a comprehensive plan adopted by the city to work towards a vision where Austin is “a beacon of sustainability, social equity, and economic opportunity.” According to data collected for the plan, an average of 251,715 Austinites attended small business workshops each year from 2012 to 2016. The workshops are “geared toward professional development, education, and community networking designed to support the capacity, sustainability, and growth of the creative sector in Austin.” Additionally, the number of employees working for businesses with fewer than 50 employees increased by an average of 3.3% per year from 2008-2015.
Despite the obviously robust market in small and medium businesses (SMBs), many software companies continue to target the biggest fish for B2B contracts. The prevailing theory is that large companies have the infrastructure, wherewithal, and cash flow to implement new technology systems to stay competitive. The prospect of hooking such a client is lucrative, reliable, and sexy.
However, SMBs have the same needs as their larger peers. They are just as interested in providing the most current and convenient service to their customers, the most effective and seamless payroll processes to their employees, and the most efficient bookkeeping for themselves as their heftier competitors.
Obviously the risk is greater in a sub-economy where SMBs have a 30% closure rate in their first year. And of course let’s not take for granted the disproportionate impact that the COVID-19 epidemic is inflicting on SMBs, particularly in the brick-and-mortar retail and service industries that have been forced to close or operate on adapted service terms indefinitely nationwide.
But as in all business ventures, there exists no opportunity without risk. Perhaps it’s time for funders to rethink traditional sales strategies to take seriously the SMB market that is truly the under appreciated lifeblood of the American economy.
The strongest business leaders in the COVID-19 era might be startup companies
(BUSINESS MARKETING) With their different resources and independent nature, startup companies can help lead the way to getting stuff done during COVID-19.
Investors and leadership from tech and startup companies are stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic by funding treatment and vaccine research, manufacturing protective gear for healthcare workers, and distributing essential goods and/or services.
As the healthcare system is strained by effects of COVID-19, production, distribution, and funding channels are all experiencing major disruptions. Help is coming from Silicon Valley where startups thrive on flexibility, eager investors, and a willingness to create change.
Startups are fast-moving and able to make production changes where larger companies lag. Their contributions can help make all the difference when time is precious in terms of saving lives. Logistics startup, Flexport is collecting donations to help cover shipping and sourcing costs for essential medical supplies in San Francisco. Other companies with 3D printing capabilities are producing ventilator parts, medical face shields, and respirator valves. Materialise is one such company creating 3D printed hands-free door openers.
Lux Capital partner Bilal Zubari commented on the incredible effort in the tech sector. “I’m amazed to see people wanting to help even when they have their own internal worries to deal with.”
However, these companies are asked to balance worker safety with operating outside of areas of expertise. One solution is to seek guidance from experts to avoid overestimating company engineering capabilities. Sam Altman, the chief executive of Open AI, is communicating with health experts for advice as he funds nonprofits and companies developing virus treatments.
Other industry executives think the best use of startup resources is to stick to what they know by repurposing their own products to effectively respond to the pandemic. Flexport’s supply chain efforts are one such example pointed out by startup executive James Birch. Enthusiasm and determination are needed from all industrial sectors in a time of crisis—smart leadership can create the positive impact we need.
