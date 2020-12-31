Business News
20 inspirational new years quotes to kick start your year
(Business News) We all make goals around this time of year, but how do we stick to them? Perhaps you’ll find some inspiration in thews new years quotes from wise folk of yesteryear.
New Years quotes for a fantastic year
A new year is upon us and our culture seeks for a fresh start around this time of year as we turn the page on the calendar to an entirely new year. We make resolutions, we set goals, and we tell ourselves that this year will be different, it will be better.
We often find that tapping the wisdom of famed thinkers and doers, we can find inspiration. Below are 25 quotes to light a fire under your rear for the coming year – let’s go get ’em!
Doing your best and believing in your dreams
“Only as high as I reach can I grow, only as far as I seek can I go, only as deep as I look can I see, only as much as I dream can I be.” – Karen Ravn
“To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” – Anatole France
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill
“Reach high, for the stars lie hidden in your soul. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.” – Pamela Vaull Starr
Inspiring words about courage and goals
“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” – T.S. Eliot
“Goals are dreams with deadlines.” – Diana Scharf Hunt
“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” – Andre Gide
“Crystallize your goals. Make a plan for achieving them and set yourself a deadline. Then, with supreme confidence, determination and disregard for obstacles and other people’s criticisms, carry out your plan.” – Paul J. Meyer
It’s never too late!
“Goals are a means to an end, not the ultimate purpose of our lives. They are simply a tool to concentrate our focus and move us in a direction. The only reason we really pursue goals is to cause ourselves to expand and grow. Achieving goals by themselves will never make us happy in the long term; it’s who you become, as you overcome the obstacles necessary to achieve your goals, that can give you the deepest of most long-lasting sense of fulfillment.” – Anthony Robbins
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis
“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” – Steve Jobs
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
It takes grit, determination, and devotion
“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily.” – Zig Ziglar
“Success means having the courage, the determination, and the will to become the person you believe you were meant to be.” – George Sheehan
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.” – T.S. Eliot
“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” – Benjamin Franklin
Hold on tightly to your aspirations
“Today’s patience can transform yesterday’s discouragements into tomorrow’s discoveries. Today’s purposes can turn yesterday’s defeats into tomorrow’s determination.” – William Arthur Ward
“Do not lose hold of your dreams or aspirations. For if you do, you may still exist but you have ceased to live.” – Henry David Thoreau
“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” – Henry David Thoreau
“To dream anything that you want to dream. That’s the beauty of the human mind. To do anything that you want to do. That is the strength of the human will. To trust yourself to test your limits. That is the courage to succeed.” – Bernard Edmonds
Latest coronavirus relief bill means another round of aid for businesses
(BUSINESS NEWS) Congress has passed a second stimulus package, which gives businesses another shot at applying for the Paycheck Protection Program.
After months of delay, Congress has finally passed a second stimulus package of $900 billion. As part of the coronavirus relief bill, $284 billion is allocated to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that closed in August. The federal loan program is designed to provide economic relief to companies experiencing economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new wave of PPP loans will be similar to the first round of loans but will have some key differences that could qualify or disqualify a business.
Business Max Size
Instead of the 500 employee cap in the first round, businesses must have 300 employees or less to qualify for the PPP 2.0 loan. The decrease in company size is meant to target smaller businesses that were hit the hardest by the pandemic. Also, businesses that received a PPP loan in the first round can still qualify. However, they must use or plan to use all the existing PPP funds they’ve already received.
25% Reduction in Revenue
During the first round of PPP loans, businesses just needed to state whether they had economic uncertainty to get a loan. Now, businesses must show they had at least a 25% loss in revenue during 2020 to qualify for a PPP 2.0 loan. Using gross receipts from last year, businesses will compare a quarter in 2019 to the same quarter in 2020. As long as one-quarter meets the 25% revenue loss, this eligibility requirement will be met.
For first-time borrowers, the new eligibility requirements do not apply. This means they can have 500 employees or less and don’t have to prove a 25% revenue loss.
PPP 2.0 Loan Limits
The maximum loan limit for a PPP 2.0 loan is $2 million. This is less than the $10 million allotted in the CARES Act. The amount a small business can qualify for is based on 2.5 times the average monthly payroll expenses. Businesses in the accommodation and food services industries are eligible for a larger loan amount at 3.5 times the average monthly payroll expenses.
Loan and Tax Forgiveness
For a PPP 2.0 loan to be forgivable, at least 60% of funding must be spent on payroll costs. Since funding is based on the average monthly payroll expenses, this shouldn’t be too difficult for businesses to meet. The remaining 40% should be spent on other eligible costs, such as rent and utility payments. Both PPP loans in the original and second round will not be taxable when forgiven.
Also, the new bill will have a simpler forgiveness process for PPP loans under $150,000. Businesses who receive a loan for that amount or less will only have to complete a one-page forgiveness application. The application will include loan information and other information to make sure program requirements were followed.
The new coronavirus relief package is long overdue, and it isn’t perfect. But, at least, it’s here! And, after delaying and refusing to sign the approved legislation, President Trump finally signed the bill this past Sunday evening.
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
(BUSINESS) More companies than ever are considering their diversity and inclusion hiring practices and internal culture, but there is an unintended consequence already happening that could easily be stopped.
It is a widely accepted fact that hiring for diversity improves profitability, whether a small business or a massive company that pours resources into diversity and inclusion (D&I) practices companywide. You probably already know this, but if it’s news to you, Google around – it leads to improved innovation (since you’ve avoided an echo chamber), customer support ranks better for diverse teams (since your team has a wider ability to address more pain points), and it attracts more talent.
Imagine if you build a company and fill it with people that look, act, sound, and think like you. And imagine how agreeable everyone is during every moment of production, and no diversity of thought is ever injected. Any investor can tell you it’s a death sentence. To be blunt, it’s hiring “yes men,” so to speak, and does little more than serve your ego (consciously or subconciously).
American culture has rapidly evolved regarding diversity and inclusion (D&I). There are entire teams in companies dedicated to it (#profitability). I can tell you firsthand that the people devoting their jobs to this really do care. And today, more than ever, the topic of race (which is only one of many components of diversity) is top of mind, so we must all individually, and as companies, push to improve our workplace for the BIPOC while also remembering the LGBTQIA+ community, avoiding ageism, and so forth.
And while positivity surrounding D&I practices abounds, something is happening that is going to backfire.
Businesses are resorting to a “checklist” mindset wherein a CEO says, “we don’t have enough Hispanic women or trans employees, fix that” and drops the figurative mic. It sounds noble to see there is room to improve, but diversity and inclusion is about creating a company culture and hiring practices wherein people aren’t discriminated against, NOT fulfilling some impossible checklist.
I was in a meeting of a company inviting us to be on their board, and one of their first questions was if we knew any black women or Asian men that would join the board because they already had “most of the rest of the rainbow.” Again, sounds like the right direction, but it’s a hollow effort if you’re building a rainbow, not examining merit, not building out an actual culture of inclusion. Try harder.
And that brings us to a weak spot in this practice that we’re already seeing come to fruition. Large companies, particularly in the tech sector, are putting in the real effort to be inclusive, but it’s backfiring.
Companies are inadvertently segmenting their populations for D&I purposes, and while it’s not some evil plot, it negates all D&I programs. We’re witnessing “diverse” companies allow their teams to be built out, diversity-free. Perhaps their development teams are only white men, their marketing teams are only white and Hispanic women, their support teams are primarily Indian Americans, their sales teams are mostly black team members.
It’s wild to walk into a large company and see this strange… segregation.
It is natural to surround yourself with people that look like you, and I have endless theories on this topic, but I’ll confess to you that most of my thoughts have been influenced by reading “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” by Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum back when I was in high school (required reading for anyone pondering the topic of race right now). And many practices are well-meaning, but companies are sabotaging themselves with flawed methods.
A company might look great as a whole with various ages, races, religions, gender identities, ethnicities, sexuality, national origin, and so forth, but if they’re all segregated into their own teams based on how they were hired (or by whom), it’s literally the opposite of diversity or inclusion. Swing and a miss, y’all.
If you’re in a decision making role at your company, please bring this topic up as soon as possible, and examine how your own diversity efforts are going – are you sincere, or just looking for positive press?
Are you helping overall?
Or just making things worse?
Facebook accused of building off Xernox technologies
(BUSINESS NEWS) Xerox accuses Facebook of patent infringement on several patents – is it a patent troll, or a valid claim from a longer established company?
Beyond the laser printer technology that is synonymous with Xerox, there is a whole number of patents associated with the brand that we use in our daily lives – whether we know it or not. Now, Xerox is accusing Facebook, Twitter, ByteDance and other social media giants of patent infringement.
For some background, Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (or PARC) was launched in 1970 as a developmental arm of Xerox Corporation. PARC team, which consisted of many top computer scientists, played a crucial role in developing the technologies that changed everything. This includes the graphical user interface (GUI) used in the Xerox 8010 Star Information System in 1981 and the Apple Lisa.
Xerox is also responsible for a word processor that was the precursor to Microsoft Word, the windows and icons that comprise the personal computer “desktop”, and a computer animation technology that has since won an Academy Award and an Emmy.
Needless to say, Xerox has been a big deal for over 50 years.
Facebook, in contrast, is a relatively young company. Though the company has been accused of selling user data to third parties, interfering in elections, and holding a monopoly on the social media sector (don’t get me started on how acquiring Instagram and creating the “Live” feature essentially put Snapchat in a chokehold), the patent infringement is new. If you don’t count that time in 2018 when BlackBerry sued about mobile messaging patent infringement.
Xerox does make a valid case – Facebook wouldn’t be half the money maker it is today without the unlicensed use of Xerox technology. Facebook’s core functionalities, like the News Feed and target advertisement services, all depend on Xerox tech. To put it bluntly, Facebook owes a big chunk of its financial success to Xerox.
Maybe I’m just partial to Facebook because of the ridiculous amount of power they have (and, unfortunately, their power is coupled with a weak morality) but I think stealing is a crime. If you’re making money using tech that doesn’t belong to you and you don’t attempt to credit the creator, you’re just a leach.
At this point in Facebook’s journey – with all the scandals and wrongdoings – I hope Xerox makes an example of them. Best case scenario, it restores some order in the social media/tech world.
