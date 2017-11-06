Business News
Amazon Key is vaguely reminiscent of Walmart’s in-fridge idea
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon’s recent announcement of a service that allows for delivery inside homes seems to be oddly similar to Wal-Mart’s in-fridge delivery model.
Favoritism is a funny thing in the world of tech darlings; even when you’re first to market with a certain idea, a copycat can swoop in and steal all the press intention. In light of the Amazon Key announcement, Walmart has got to be pretty pissed right now.
For the unfamiliar, Amazon took the next step to totally invading your home by introducing Amazon Key, a service that lets packages be delivered inside your front door, whether you are home or not. According to coverage from The Verge, the system works using a combination of smart camera and smart lock technology.
A delivery person scans the barcode into the camera, and the information is matched with order intel in the Amazon cloud. A matching order triggers the camera to start recording and triggers the smart lock to send an unlock code to the delivery guy, who can then drop the package and relock the door.
Compare this to Walmart who OVER A MONTH EARLIER announced an “in-fridge” delivery service, whereupon a Walmart employee could enter your home and load groceries in the fridge for you.
Like Amazon, Walmart partners with a smart lock company that allows employees to access your home with temporary, electronic key codes.
The only major difference here is the added security layer of the camera which, while important, is only a step away in this game of professional, convenient home invasion. Yet, Amazon gets all the praise, and Walmart gets crickets.
What gives?
Amazon’s previous delivery reputation helps some. Its Prime service is a critical darling of a First World Solution, so folks have a reason to trust them. Amazon’s brand also has a bit more polish to it; when Walmart is generally associated with parking lot shootings, it’s no mystery why people wouldn’t feel weird about letting the brand into their homes. Nobody wants to bring a stabbing scenario into their well-kept foyer.
However, in general, the idea of letting strangers into your home is a strange proposition. Amazon isn’t immune from this, despite the fact they’ve promised backyard drone drops for at least a year now. Twitter’s reaction to this sums it up well.
Amazon Key is gonna be great. pic.twitter.com/KXALBG7Non
— Robbie Howell (@robbiehowell) October 27, 2017
Amazon: do we have permission to leave your package using Amazon Key?
Me: sure
*later* pic.twitter.com/TWOJaPTij3
— The Don (@JackedYoTweets) October 27, 2017
Am I lying tho? ??????#AmazonKey #Amazon @AdrianXpression pic.twitter.com/zBEKnpfGda
— Ms Black & Ms Bougie (@MsBlkNMsBougie) October 26, 2017
Amazon Key: We Won’t Touch Your Stash #AmazonKeySlogan pic.twitter.com/5ULVhEz3Fk
— Michael (@quickbear) November 2, 2017
It will take a lot for either company to normalize this behavior. Perhaps the one who does will get the long-lasting glory.
Business News
A 25 year job forecast from the Bureau of Labor
(BUSINESS NEWS) The United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics has given their predictions for the job market in 25 years and a few jobs are definitely in danger.
In an era of expansive automation, it’s important to know where your hiring dollars are best spent. That’s why job trends are so important. With the refresh of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, we can take a close look at where the job market is going for the next ten years. Let’s break it down.
When we look at declining job growth, we see fields that are increasingly automated out of existence. Retail jobs are also under threat as a results of the domination of online shopping.
According to coverage of the report by The Atlantic, the BLS projects that 150,000 cashier job will be lost in ten years, and not all of those will shift over to order fulfillment jobs. The Atlantic also points out that the retail industry already dropped 120,000 jobs in the last two years, so it is very possible that this projection isn’t aggressive enough.
The BLS also shows signs of a continuing middle-class crunch in the job market. Jobs paying 30k-50k annually will only grow by 4.9 percent over the course of the next ten years.
For context, jobs paying 20-30k and jobs paying 50-70k will grow at 7.6 percent. A lot of full-time manufacturing and retail work falls into the 30-50k bucket, so it’s unsurprising to see those jobs eliminated in light of other trends.
Furthermore, jobs in rural areas and in manufacturing economies (from the Midwest through the deep South) will continue to shrink as well.
According to The Atlantic, “the fastest-growing jobs through 2026 belong to what one might call the Three C’s: care, computers and clean energy.
Care refers to “personal-care aides, who perform non-medical duties for older Americans, such as bathing and cooking.” Persona-care aides and home-health will likely created 1.1 million new jobs over ten years.
What’s even more impressive is that these jobs represent 10 percent of all jobs projects to be created in the next ten years. This isn’t entirely surprising when you consider that “the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to double by 2060, according to research from the Population Reference Bureau.
Additionally, The Atlantic points out “the share of the labor force over 55 will double by the mid-2020s – from 12 percent to 25 percent.” Other fields that show up under this category include physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and physical therapy assistants.
Clean energy jobs are likely to double in ten years, the only ones projected to do so by the report. Solar energy installers dominate the overall list; job growth is projected at 105 percent. Wind turbine technicians also see a 96 percent growth rate, the second best on the list. For context. The third place field only has a 46 percent growth rate. Moral of the story?
It’s a GREAT time to be in the renewable energy field.
While one would expect computer fields to expand, the rate of growth is some of the lowest in the report. Mathematicians, software developers and statisticians all round out the top ten, but their rate of growth doesn’t exceed 34 percent over ten years.
One final note of interest; The BLS doesn’t expect automation to significantly alter the economy for the next ten years.
Meaning, we might see minor changes as the technology continues to evolve, but it is unlikely to cause seismic shifts. For example, while self-driving cars are supposed to be a big deal and on the verge of major disruption, economists project that heavy truck-driving jobs will grow at the same rate as the overall job market.
Business News
Zenefits seeing consequences for misleading investors
(BUSINESS NEWS) The SEC is showing Silicon Valley they’re still head honcho and not backing down with new fines for shady company, Zenefits.
For the first time, Silicon Valley is holding CEOs accountable. HR management company Zenefits and their former CEO Parker Conrad have settled for almost $1 million for fraud accusations made by the SEC.
The highly profiled case that has been overshadowing Zenefits for the past two years can finally be put to rest. Last year Conrad stepped down as CEO after the SEC found the company had inadequate compliance procedures.
According to their press release, the SEC found that Zenefits “did not take sufficient steps to ensure its growing workforce was properly licensed to sell insurance.” Most members of the sales team did not have proper licensing as health insurance brokers.
Specifically, employees would be allowed to sell insurance before passing their exams and in states where they were not licensed.
The SEC believes that Conrad intentionally misled investors by holding back information. If you visit the Zenefits website, they boast about their unique HR management services.
They market themselves as selling HR cloud services to small businesses, which is true, though most of their revenue comes from insurance sales. When we say “most” we mean 90% of their revenue.
Even with the 18 month investigation, the settlement was made without any admittance from Conrad. In the settlement, Zenefits agreed to pay $450,000 in fines. For his individual role, Conrad settled to pay $350,000 in disgorgement, $23,692.39 in interest and a $160,000 penalty.
Zenefits have since booted Conrad and is now led by new CEO Jay Fulcher. They have fully complied with the SEC and hope to move on with “new values and leadership,” according to Josh Stein, General Counsel at Zenefits.
Stein also mentioned that Zenefits will get back on track through “helping companies thrive by taking better care of their employees.”
This is one of the first major cases against a unicorn startup – which does not refer to the mythical creature but instead is a startup that is valued over $1 billion. With all of the money in Silicon Valley, it most likely won’t be the last.
The SEC plans to enforce their regulation policies in order to keep investors, companies, and the customers they serve on the same page.
Business News
Ford runs test with robutt to evaluate seats
(BUSINESS NEWS) Ford, in an effort to measure how seats hold up, created a robotic butt to run the tests.
Ford is guaranteeing that the new Fiesta will be the only place you’ll want to sit. They are even utilizing a robot complete with a humanlike behind to test the comfort and quality of their seats.
The robot, appropriately referred to as “Robutt” was created in the shape of the average large man. The Robutt continuously sits up and down, simulating how people get in and out of a car. It may seem like an arbitrary test, but the comfort of car seats have a major impact on the overall experience.
Ford estimates that over the span of ten years, a person will get in and out of their car at least 25,000 times. That’s 25,000 chances to be more comfortable while driving. Each time we sit, our bodies create an impression in our seats and material adjusts over time.
The robot simulations are more realistic than Ford’s previous tests, which relied on pneumatic cylinders that repeatedly moved up and down.
Svenja Froelich, one of the durability engineers at Ford’s European headquarters, shares her satisfaction with the new “jiggly butt” robot.
“We’re able to replicate very accurately how people really behave.” As a durability engineer, Froelich analyzes the movement of the robot and studies how people get in and out of their vehicle. As the tests are repeated, durability engineers build pressure maps to study how the seats wear over time.
This helps them measure the comfort and quality of their seat and make adjustments as needed. Froelich is proud that the seats are one of the most tested pieces of the Fiesta car.
Time is of the essence for Ford, especially when they need to test the seats a minimum of 25,000 times to ensure they’re right. The Robutt has come in handy to save time as it can simulate human behavior over the span of a decade in just a few short weeks.
Ford is planning to keep the Robutt as a part of their seat testing for all Ford cars in Europe in the future. Perhaps they’ll make the behind of robots in the future even more lifelike.
Amazon Key is vaguely reminiscent of Walmart’s in-fridge idea
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
How to navigate those tough job interview questions
Storyline helps you customize your Alexa, no code needed
A 25 year job forecast from the Bureau of Labor
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
The top 10 startup cities in America
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
A few of my favorite things for Friday
-
Tech News7 days ago
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
-
Tech News6 days ago
Silicon Valleys’ industry monopoly is over
-
Tech News19 hours ago
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
-
Business News4 days ago
Zenefits seeing consequences for misleading investors
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Product placement in Blade Runner: a really big why
-
Tech News7 days ago
VR is a viable business tool, no longer a novelty
-
Tech News23 hours ago
Storyline helps you customize your Alexa, no code needed