California law tries to help independent contractors, but what’s really happening?
(BUSINESS NEWS) California is trying to make Uber and Lyft turn their independent contractors into employees, but what does this mean for the state’s freelancers?
In a serious blow to freelancers across the state, California has recently made a move to force Uber and Lyft — the popular rideshare companies that act as an alternative to taxicabs — to recognize their drivers as employees. As it stands, California is the country’s biggest market for these two industries, and these new measures are calling into question the future of the state’s gig economy.
Back in January, California introduced a new bill (the controversial AB-5), which made it harder for companies like Uber and Lyft (as well as other courier-type businesses, such as DoorDash and Grubhub) to categorize their drivers as independent contractors. The bill arose out of protests from these drivers, who are not given certain privileges that waged employees receive. Their demands included healthcare, overtime, and unemployment…all things that are fairly standard for employees, but not available to independent contractors.
Unfortunately, this bill not only didn’t accomplish what it had set out to do, but it also completely devastated the freelance industry in California. Immediately gig workers and independent contractors across the state found their employment status called into question, with many out-of-state companies firing their freelancers out of fears that they’d have to categorize them as employees, as well. Other industries in the state released a number of their independent contractors, making the remaining ones work twice as hard to pick up the slack from fallout left behind by this bill.
While AB-5 still hasn’t taken its final form (and already amendments to this bill have been made to reflect the feedback from the state’s independent contractors), that hasn’t stopped Uber and Lyft from pushing back on it. In response to this new measure, they’re trying to introduce their own bill, citing that it would better serve the needs of their drivers. In a statement, Uber noted that their drivers prefer the independence afforded to them by their contractor status, and if this bill passed, some 158,000 drivers would lose their jobs.
Proponents of the bill, on the other hand, cite the potential benefits of it. They remark that passing it can help increase efficiency in the major cities, reduce traffic congestion, and while it can possibly lead to higher prices on these rideshare apps, it may also help dramatically decrease pollution, as well.
Both Lyft and Uber have rallied together to present their own ballot initiative, bringing their own money (to the tune of some $90 million) to the table to counter this measure. Instead of forcing these companies to turn their drivers into employees, they argue that the measure should be voted upon by constituents. These new policies should help appeal to the displaced drivers, providing them with benefits such as a minimum of 120% of minimum wage, an added $0.30 per mile for gas and wear and tear, automobile and liability insurance, and protection against discrimination.
As far as the existing freelancers and independent contractors in California, the jury is still out. Many of them have been left without a means to earn an income and are currently struggling in today’s coronavirus-impacted economy to find a source of sustainable income. Many companies are too anxious to take on the risk of accidentally finding themselves with an employee on their hands, making it all the more difficult for these freelancers to secure work.
If California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s move to force the state to classify these gig workers as employees actually goes through, it will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the state’s freelancers, gig workers, and independent contractors. It’s too early to tell what this impact will be, though. Perhaps it will be better for the freelancers in the state. It’s evident that many of them do want this bill to pass, but is bypassing a vote and moving directly to legislation the ideal move? Sadly, for the number of freelancers who want to retain their autonomy, their voices have ultimately been drowned out by the more vocal dissenters.
Google offers ample support for work from home employees
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google is giving $1,000 to employees for work from home equipment, and still offering sweet perks for mental and physical health.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that most employees will have the option to continue to work from home through the end of the year, and that the company will pay each of its employees $1,000 for office furniture and equipment.
Regarding this announcement, Google’s wellness and resilience lead, Lauren Whitt, told CNN Business, “For us to be able to provide resources for Googlers to set up the most productive workstation at home so that they have an opportunity to separate ‘When I am in this space I am focused on my work and I am focused on these things, and when I step away from this space I am able to detach from work, I am able to connect with my family, my friends, my pets, the people in my community outside of this work box’ is really important.”
The company is doing more to help with employee well-being and mental health while employees are working from home. It has shifted some of its well-known perks online. Fitness coaches who used to teach on campus have shifted to virtual formats, allowing colleagues who used to work out together IRL to continue to do so from home. Chefs from the Google cafes are offering online cooking classes. Virtual meditation and mindfulness classes though a program called “gPause” are available.
There is also a peer-to-peer mental health support program called the Blue Dot community. Initiated a few years ago, Whitt said, “Googlers wanted an opportunity to be able to talk about hard things, but they didn’t necessarily feel like it was clinical. They wanted just a peer’s perspective, somebody who had been through it, who had been where they were.” They have continued providing support through the Blue Dot community, but pivoted to chat via Google Meet and other virtual spaces.
“We are looking into the future, on what health and wellness will look like. How will we continue to support Googlers in their home environment and in their return to work environment to ensure that movement is a priority, that sleep is the No. 1 priority for us, and that nutrition will continue to matter to Googlers, independent of where they are working,” Whitt stated.
The company has made wellness, the ability to cope with stress, and recover from challenges with resilience a top priority. They are asking managers to lead by example when it comes to role modeling well-being behavior. The wellness message is in line with encouraging to the creation of proper at-home work spaces.
Whitt said, “We will continue our messages of ergonomics of proper alignments of your workspace, of having a chair that suits and supports your back, having the ergonomics and being able to alleviate some of those low back pains and muscular skeletal issues.”
Olympus quits the camera business after 84 years
(BUSINESS NEWS) The old reliable Olympus cameras are no more, after 84 years of memories captured on film and digital. Phone cameras have become too good.
We all knew it was coming, but does Olympus’s announcement stating that they are backing out of the camera business mark the beginning of the end to digital photography outside of a phone lens?
The legendary company ends its 84-year tenure of camera manufacturing by selling its remaining shares to Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), a firm specializing in the revitalization of companies via carefully considered strategies. The break away from the camera market was long denied as customers noticed the halt in production of any new products, a safe assumption that a company is preparing to let go.
Olympus will now place their continued research and development of innovative medical equipment (such as microscopes and high quality grade lens) at the forefront of their business. The company will announce a new name shortly, signifying an end to the Olympus name brand.
For many, this confirms the highly anticipated suggestion that camera manufacturers are headed out of business due to the high quality cameras installed on smartphones.
The market itself as a whole has fallen by 84% from 2010 to 2018, so in a way the move makes sense, it’s just unfortunate that it has to happen.
Some people were surprised when younger generations didn’t know what “that red room that guy keeps going to” in Stranger Things was, and soon people won’t even realize a separate device was used for taking photos altogether. That is just the way humans and technology evolve, I suppose.
Olympus isn’t the first camera business to walk away after cutting their losses. In April of 2019, SONY announced their withdrawal from the DSLR market. Unfortunately for companies in the camera market, it is highly likely that sometime soon, smartphones will completely replace DSLRs. Society has become so reliable on instant photographs that some believe the only need for a camera will be for nostalgia reasons.
In the words of Lani Rosales, our COO here at TheAmericanGenius… “Thanks Steve Jobs.”
Big Tuna is being dismantled and one CEO is going to prison
(BUSINESS NEWS) The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division case against price fixing in the seafood industry results in big fines and prison time for Bumble Bee’s CEO.
You’ve heard of Big Pharma and Big Oil, but now we’d like to introduce you to Big Tuna. Something shady–illegal, in fact–went on behind closed doors at Bumble Bee, Starkist, and Chicken of the Sea. Busted for price fixing, Bumblebee CEO, Christopher Lischewski, played a leading role in the scheme and is heading to prison.
Now is the time of reckoning for Lischewski, sentenced last week, by the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, to three years in prison. Together with his prison sentence, Lischewski will have to pay a $100,000 fine. His company, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, also has to pay a $25 million criminal fine for its role in the illegal price fixing scheme intended to take advantage of U.S. consumers.
Back in September, the Justice Department sentenced StarKist Co. to pay the maximum statutory fine of $100 million in the case. Seems the largest three canned tuna fish companies in the U.S. market got caught with their hands in the proverbial cookie jar, conspiring to fix tuna prices. While “Corporate Villains Caught Being Greedy” hardly seems like news in this day and age, seeing them get caught, charged, and sentenced appropriately certainly does.
In an era when it seems like the bad, big guys are getting away with far too much, and the little guys are paying the price; it is reassuring to see the Justice Department going after, and nabbing the villains. The little guys are weary and broke, and, quite frankly, we need a win. This may not be quite as satisfying as watching cartoonishly nefarious Martin Shkreli get escorted off in handcuffs, but it is a victory for the people.
Tuna fish is a staple in many U.S. households, and one that has always been on the affordable side. Price fixing essentials like tuna is especially dirty business. FBI San Francisco Division Special Agent in Charge, John F. Bennett, made an official statement on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.
“This sentence is the result of our commitment to holding corporations and senior leadership accountable for their actions, whether they operate in the food supply industry or elsewhere,” said Bennett. “This brings us closer to our goal; allowing our citizens to be able to purchase food in an unbiased market within an efficient and fair economy, free of corporate greed.”
Three other executives charged in the price fixing conspiracy case pled guilty and testified in Lischewski’s trial. More may fall as time goes on, too. The CEO’s sentence is a result of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into price fixing in the packaged-seafood industry. The Antitrust Division’s San Francisco Office, and the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office are in charge of the investigation. It’s encouraging to see these authorities going after the big fish. U.S. consumers have been on the hook for too long.
