CEO at Softbank lands in hot water with multiple serious accusations
(BUSINESS NEWS) Softbank investment arm CEO gets accused of attempted extortion and other unethical behaviors in order to move into his current position.
Despite its cuddly-sounding name, it appears that SoftBank, a large multinational holding company, may be run by some seriously hard-edged executives. Last week the Wall Street Journal reported that a top executive, Rajeev Misra, may have grappled his way to the top by waging a cutthroat campaign to sabotage his rivals.
In 2017, Misra became the CEO of SoftBank’s investment arm, Vision Fund, which is the largest tech-focused venture fund in the world and pours billions into startups. Misra landed the job just a handful of months after former COO Nikesh Arora, who appeared to be the clear heir to SoftBank’s founder, Masayoshi Son, failed to snag the top position and left the company.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Arora, as well as former CFO Alok Sama, were primary targets of Misra’s efforts to clear his path to the top. Sama left the company in 2019 after negative new stories damaged his reputation – news stories Misra is accused of leaking.
The Wall Street Journal was tipped off by insiders “familiar with internal dynamics” who accuse Misra of coordinating smear campaigns against two of his rivals. This included negative media stories, an orchestrated witch hunt by shareholders, and a botched attempt at sexual blackmail.
The most salacious story alleges that Misra hired Italian businessman Alessandro Benedetti to lure Arora into a hotel room with multiple women. The hotel room was reportedly wired with cameras which would capture compromising photos that Misra would later use to blackmail Arora. The scheme was a bust, as Arora declined to be lured into the “honey trap.”
Supposedly Misra also paid Benedetti $500,000 to leak negative news stores to media outlets about Arora. Misra says the money he paid Benedetti was for an oil investment. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Misra hired a law firm to help “unnamed SoftBank shareholders” accuse Arora of unethical behavior and attempt to oust him.
SoftBank denies the allegations, calling them “a campaign of falsehoods” that has apparently been on their radar for a number of years. Misra “did not orchestrate a campaign against his former colleagues,” according to a spokesperson for the company. The Wall Street Journal’s use of anonymous sources begs the question – is this accusation of a smear campaign just a smear campaign? We may never know the truth, but stories like these do little to soften stereotypes of the dog-eat-dog world of investment bankers.
And these internal dramas are only some of SoftBank’s worries. Vision Fund has evoked criticism for its reckless investments, particularly after WeWork failed to make its first public offering and flagrant spending on Uber, which has so far failed to return on investment. It appears that Vision Fund has mostly spent itself after a couple of rough quarters and large operating losses. SoftBank is currently working to generate new funds, with activist shareholders keeping a hawk eye on them and demanding more transparency.
How your business should prepare for the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) right now
(BUSINESS NEWS) As COVID-19 continues to spread, how can you prepare your company for potential disaster? It’s pretty simple and cheap too.
Okay, the Coronavirus (dubbed COVID-19) has gotten a lot of people spooked, and that makes sense. After all, although the World Health Organization (WHO) hasn’t dubbed it a pandemic, COVID-19 is close to fitting the definition of pandemic as outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s scary, I know. But before we dive into the rest of the article, it’s worth knowing that the CDC also asserts that most average Americans actually have a low risk of catching the virus (as of February 28, 2020, that is).
Still, whether you’re at a high risk or not, it’s worth being prepared just in case things do go south.
In the case of COVID-19 spreading further, the CDC says: “Widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time.” In other words, it would really start cutting back on grouping people together in things like schools, conferences and work – which can leave a lot of questions about the future of your income.
Even if this worst case scenario never comes, having a company plan can help ease anxieties that are sure to accompany news of COVID-19. So, how do you prepare?
Stay Up to Date
Look, there’s a lot of misinformation and panic out there. It’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole of extremes on either end – both with people asserting that nothing is going wrong as well as the kinds of people who are already prepping their apocalypse bunker. Your business needs to be smarter about it.
Check on trustworthy sources like the CDC and WHO and shut down any spread of misinformation you see around the office.
Keeping up to date will also let you know ways to best prepare your office for the spreading virus. Research of COVID-19 is ongoing and we’re still waiting on skilled professionals to figure out exactly how it spreads and what risks the virus poses. Be prepared to make changes as needed.
That said, there’s one caveat: don’t go crazy trying to keep up to date. If you find yourself refreshing Google every couple minutes in the hopes there will be a new update, you might need to take a step back, get some fresh air and try to stop obsessing over the virus.
Consider Conference Plans
Traveling can increase the risk of employees catching the virus, especially in areas where outbreaks have already occurred, so it’s worth using tools like this COVID-19 tracker to keep an eye on future conference destinations. I’m not saying to cancel all your conference plans, but stay vigilant, y’all!
Rework Remote Work
If the time does come that your employees can’t meet in the office anymore, you’ll want a plan for what to do then – and it’s worth sharing this plan to your current employees. After all, if you’ll have to let people go, it would suck to be broadsided with that news in the middle of an outbreak.
That said, there’s always remote work available. And in the case of a quarantine situation, it might make a good solution. It’s one that’s happening in China already – the workforce is already utilizing digital tools to adapt to the virus. If you’re going that route, just make sure you prepare your employees for this situation too. Remote work brings its own challenges, like potential isolation, so it’s worth getting people ready early.
Plus, having a concrete plan can help reduce current anxieties about the virus.
Small Health Initiatives
Sure, we might not know exactly how COVID-19 spreads, but we can still promote good health practices in the meantime. Make sure your office is stocked up on hand soap, for instance. Encourage employees to stay home if they’re sick and, to incentivize this, consider being more lenient on sick day caps or offer the chance to work remotely instead to minimize the risk of something spreading through the office.
Not only can these and other small pushes for a healthier environment actually keep your company from getting sick, it also provides people with something to do. Powerlessness can increase anxieties about COVID-19; a proactive approach can help ease the fears.
These are just a few potential ideas for making an emergency plan for your company – if you’re still worried, I’d recommend taking a look at what other companies are doing. Even if you’re in a low risk area, there are still steps to be taken to reduce anxiety surrounding the virus.
And remember, before you panic, look to credible sources. Your fears might not be as pressing as you think.
Wal-mart can’t keep up even with fresh online technology
(BUSINESS NEWS) Wal-mart had hoped to keep online retailers from encroaching on their turf with AI assisted shopping start up Jetblack, but unfortunately that didn’t work.
Wal-Mart’s exclusive delivery service, JetBlack, is no more. What’s the deal?
Wal-Mart’s acquired start-up, JetBlack, had an interesting challenge: getting affluent New Yorkers to purchase goods from Wal-Mart, instead of other places. Now, about two years after its initial launch, JetBlack has been shut down. So, what’s the deal?
JetBlack was a delivery service with an interesting twist: it utilized AI to respond to text message requests. For instance, users could send a text like “I need more toilet paper” and drawing from initial information input into the system, past experiences, and the occasional “professional shopper,”, JetBlack would hook the user up with a delivery.
The AI could also give suggestions if users asked questions. Don’t want to shop for your niece’s birthday present? No problem, JetBlack would give you ideas of what to purchase and then deliver the gift to your door, gift-wrapped and everything.
By increasing the convenience of the shopping experience, Wal-Mart hoped to use JetBlack to lure wealthy households back to buying from Wal-Mart. Membership fees were $50 a month, which seems steep, but Wal-Mart asserts it was actually losing about $15,000 per member on a yearly basis. Awkward.
So, what went wrong?
Part of the problem might be just how much work went into a small percentage of customers. For instance, it took effort to get new users onboarded. Best case scenario, this was a phone call to tackle basic needs and interests, but users could also opt to have employees visit their home and assess their preferences in person. (It’s also incredibly creepy, but hey, at least there’s additional convenience?) Point is, these personal touches aren’t exactly sustainable for a growing market.
It also might just be that Wal-Mart wasn’t really skilled at putting this newly acquired start-up to work. An interview with Business Insider reveals that the ordeal, while expensive, also served as a massive learning process.
While JetBlack has ended its current run (and lost a number of employees in the process), the technology developed by the company will live on. In fact, Wal-Mart is going to try to strengthen their infrastructure and hopefully integrate JetBlack’s texting and AI capabilities in a wider release. Who knows, maybe in the future, more of us will be able to send off a text to have someone else take on the challenge of purchasing our niece’s birthday present.
How remote work has changed over the last decade
(BUSINESS NEWS) let’s reflect on how remote working and telecommuting has changed in recent years and look to how it will continue to change in the 2020s.
As someone who often works remote, it’s interesting to see how much that means for work has evolved. The increase in commonality has been steady, and shows no signs of slowing down. Go Remotely has developed an insightful graphic showing the changes in trends regarding remote work over the years.
“For decades, the established economy dictated that you should pick one job, visit the same office for the next 40 years, and then retire,” reads the graphic’s intro. “However, recent remote working stats suggest the working world might be in for some revolutionary changes.”
From there, the graphic is broken down into five facets: Flexible Workspace Policy, Entrepreneurial Minds, Telecommuting is a Growing Trend, The Role of Companies in the Remote Working World, and The Future of Telecommuting.
With Flexible Workspace Policy, its suggested that telecommuting could be a solution for costly issues including lack of productivity caused by employee distractions, health problems, etc. It is said that employers lose $1.8 trillion annually due to these issues.
The end of 2018 found 35 percent of the US workforce working remotely. This is only expected to climb. Ten percent of employees don’t know if their company offers flexible work policies (this is something to check into!)
Bills and laws for virtual jobs passed by governments reflect the need for accessibility, economic stability, and emigration concerns. Companies with flexible work policies have reported seeing increases in productivity and profits. (Funny those both start with pro, no?)
With Entrepreneurial Minds, a few interesting things found include: remote workers are less likely to take off if they are sick, the majority reports better productivity when working alone, the majority reported lower stress levels. However, there is a problem with not being able to unplug after work which is an issue for some.
Telecommuting is a Growing Trend finds that there has been a seven percent increase between 2012 and 2016, with the majority (80-100 percent) reporting they work remotely. Industries seen embracing remote work include: transportation, computer/information systems/mathematical, arts/design/entertainment/sports/media, finance/insurance/real estate, law or public policy, community/social services, science/engineering/architecture, manufacturing or construction, healthcare, education/training/library, and retail.
The Role of Companies in the Remote Working World finds that the pros to hiring remote workers includes: finding talent outside of your geographic area, improves retention on work/life balance, increases productivity by decreasing commute time, and saves money by requiring less office space. The cons include lack of timeliness when it comes to receiving information from employers.
Finally, the Future of Telecommuting suggests that in 2020 the US mobile worker population will surpass 105 million (and will account for 72 percent of the US workforce). Hiring managers predict that telecommuting will increase tremendously, most skills will become even more niche over the next decade, and many think that 38 percent of their full-time workers will be working remotely in the next decade.
How do you feel about the increase in remote working and telecommuting?
