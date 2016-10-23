AND CO: Your finance guru, office manager, assistant rolled into one app

Worry less

Administration is an unavoidable part of any business. For sole proprietors, handling financial accounts, filing taxes, and keeping up with customer invoicing can be daunting tasks, especially if you don’t have experience in those areas.

AND CO is a great solution for freelancers that don’t have the time or expertise to deal with the more managerial aspects of their career. With AND CO, freelancers can delegate unwanted, time-consuming office work and focus on their job.

Minus the water cooler talk

The anticipated service acts as a smart back office by providing a unique combination of human expertise and practical technology. Users will have a Chief Operator to offer tax advice and manage their business invoicing and bookkeeping. Meanwhile, users also benefit from software that will automate and simplify their accounting systems.

AND CO’s automatically generated expense forms and well-organized filing system will help ensure that your business is IRS compliant and ready for the tax season. Freelancers can confidently submit expense reports when called upon to do so, and rely on their organized records when filling out tax forms.

Discounts and better pricing

Managing the back office isn’t AND CO’s only selling point. Because the service handles finances for many freelancers, users benefit from an expanded knowledge of which companies pay well and what freelancers typically charge. Just by having an AND CO account, freelancers can anonymously help create a broader knowledge base for other users. Users will also benefit from numerous discounts on lawyers, accountant services, and more. AND CO not only enables freelancers to make smarter decisions about who to work for and what to charge, it also gives them a chance to conduct business with discounted rates.

Back office work can cause endless headaches for any freelancer.

With AND CO, freelance professionals can focus on their job instead of invoices, expense reports, and paperwork.

The software will streamline your accounts with new technology, and give you access to an experienced office manager. Freelancers can rest assured knowing that the administrative aspects of their job are well handled with AND CO’s unique product. Even better—they can skip the headaches, anxious tax seasons, mountains of paperwork, and get back to working!

