Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Facebook’s dead podcast program teaches brands a notable lesson

Apparently, Facebook launched a podcast program almost a year ago, but it was short-lived as Zuckerberg pulls the plug 10-months in.

Published

Person recording podcast

Did anybody else know that, for a while, Facebook had a podcast program?

‘Cause I certainly didn’t. But, yep, that was a thing.

Ten months ago, Facebook announced that they would be offering support for podcasts, to help users reach a larger audience. Seems like a great idea, right?

Well, apparently Facebook didn’t think so, as they’ve recently stated that they’ll be ending the support and removing all podcasts from its platform at the beginning of June – without telling any of the creators or users that they’re doing this.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So why is this a big deal? Why care about what Facebook is doing with podcasts?

Because it serves as a reminder to us all: there is an inherent danger in creating a brand on a third-party platform.

Websites like Facebook, or even Tumblr, can be really useful in connecting your brand to potential clients but only if they stay consistent. Rules can and will change at the drop of a hat, support can exist for something one day and then completely disappear the next. Or, in the case of Facebook’s podcast program, get phased out ten months after they started because it’s not profitable for them anymore.

It’s more expensive and harder to create your own platform to get your brand out there. But it’s also safer. You’re the one who controls it – the one who makes all the rules.

There won’t be any surprises about support being cut or features being removed because that sort of thing is all down to you and what you want. Say you do want to include a page that hosts a podcast created by your staff. You can absolutely do that.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s yours to create and control, to turn into whatever you like.

It’s kind of like renting a house or an apartment, if you think about it. As a renter, you are subjected to the rules of your landlord, no matter how silly you think it is. If they say no pets, you can’t have pets. If they say no holes in the wall, you’d better put away your hammer and get some Command strips to hang those photographs.

And if you use something like Facebook to get your brand into the world, then Zuckerberg is your landlord to continue the analogy.

Better to own your own space that you can tailor to what you need than to rely on another platform that doesn’t necessarily care what you think or need, but only cares about the bottom line.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Rory Skupeko (he/him or they/them) is an aspiring novelist from the Twin Cities. He has an English and a Creative Writing degree from Coe College. He spends most of his days being harassed by his cat, who enjoys walking all over her dad's articles.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Meta make-a-scene images Meta make-a-scene images

Social Media

Meta hints at Make-A-Scene, a unique AI text-to-image program

Facebook pulls a got-cha by releasing the same style product as DALL-E, which uses AI for text-to-image capabilities, called Make-a-Scene.

July 19, 2022
meta human rights report meta human rights report

Social Media

The Meta Human Rights Report is a pathetic attempt to wag the dog

Meta released their first (misleading) human rights report and it reads like their legal and PR departments took the reins - hey users, look...

July 18, 2022
facebook groups facebook groups

Social Media

Facebook Groups annoyance: FB inconsistently rolling out ‘features’

Facebook Group owners are tearing their hair out with Facebook's unyieldingly illogical rollout of random features. It's got to stop.

July 11, 2022
facebook friends facebook friends

Social Media

Should you be friends with your boss on social media?

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Are there times when it makes sense to connect with your boss and team on Facebook? Or is LinkedIn enough?

April 22, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.