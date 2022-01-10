Social Media
Facebook’s targeting options for advertising are changing this month
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Do you market your business on Facebook? You need to know that their targeting options for ads are changing and what to do about it.
Meta is transforming Facebook’s ad campaigns beginning January 19th. Facebook, which has been infamously battling criticism regarding election ads on their platform, is revising its limited targeting ad campaigns. Per this Facebook blog post, these changes eliminate the ability to target users based on interactions with content related to health (e.g., “Lung cancer awareness”, “World Diabetes Day”), race and ethnicity, political affiliation, religious practices (e.g., “Catholic Church” and “Jewish holidays”) and sexual orientation (e.g., “same-sex marriage” and “LGBT culture”).
These changes go into effect on January 19, 2022. Facebook will no longer allow new ads to use these targeting tools after that date. By March 17, 2022, any existing ads using those targeting tools will no longer be allowed.
The VP of Ads and Business Product Marketing at Facebook, Graham Mudd, expressed the belief that personalized ad experiences are the best, but followed up by stating:
“[W]e want to better match people’s evolving expectations of how advertisers may reach them on our platform and address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available.”
To help soften the blow, Facebook is offering tips and examples for small businesses, non-profits, and advocacy groups to continue to reach their audiences that go beyond the broad targeting of gender and age.
These tips include creating different types of targeting such as Engagement Custom Audiences, Lookalike Audiences, Website Custom Audiences, Location Targeting, and Customer Lists from a Custom Audience.
Here’s the lowdown on how it will happen.
Per the Search Engine Journal, changes can be made to budget amounts or campaign names without impacting the targeting until March 17th. However, if you go to change the ad set level that will then cause changes at the audience level.
If you need to keep that particular ad to reuse, it may be best to edit the detailed targeting settings before March 17th in order to ensure you can make changes to it in the future.
I believe it was Heraclitus that declared change is constant. Knowing this, we can conclude other social platforms may follow suit and possibly adjust their targeting in the future as well.
Social Media
Hate speech seemingly spewing on your Facebook? You’re not wrong
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook (now Meta) employees estimate its AI tools only clean up 3%-5% of hate speech on the platform. Surprise, Surprise *eye roll*
As Facebook moves further toward Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, concerns about the efficiency with which the company addresses hate speech still remain, with employees recently estimating that only around 2% of offending materials are removed by Facebook’s AI screening tools.
According to Wall Street Journal, internal documents from Facebook show an alarming inability to detect hate speech, violent threats, depictions of graphic content, and other “sensitive” issues via their AI screening. This directly contradicts predictions made by the company in the past.
A “senior engineer” also admitted that, in addition to removing only around 2% of inappropriate material, the odds of that number reaching even a numerical majority is extremely unlikely: “Recent estimates suggest that unless there is a major change in strategy, it will be very difficult to improve this beyond 10-20% in the short-medium term.”
The reported efficacy of the AI in question would be laughable were the situation less dire. Reports ranging from AI confusing cockfights and car crashes to inaccurately identifying a car wash video as a first-person shooting are referenced in the internal documents, while far more sobering imagery–live-streamed shootings, viscerally graphic car wrecks, and open threats of violence against transgender children–went entirely unflagged.
Even the system in which the AI works is a source of doubt for employees. “When Facebook’s algorithms aren’t certain enough that content violates the rules to delete it, the platform shows that material to users less often—but the accounts that posted the material go unpunished,” reports Wall Street Journal.
AI has repeatedly been shown to struggle with bias as well. Large Language Models (LLMs)–machine-learning algorithms that inform things like search engine results and predictive text–have defaulted to racist or xenophobic rhetoric when subjected to search terms like “Muslim”, leading to ethical concerns about whether or not these tools are actually capable of resolving things like hate speech.
As a whole, Facebook employees’ doubts about the actual usefulness of AI in removing inappropriate material (and keeping underage users off of the platform) paint a grim portrait of the future of social media, especially as the Metaverse marches steadily forward in mainstream consumption.
Social Media
LinkedIn study shares interesting insights about Gen Z on the platform
(SOCIAL MEDIA) LinkedIn study shows how Gen Z interacts with the platform, their career goals and ambitions, and overall content engagement.
As Gen Z continues to find their place in the world, the world is also learning to find their place within Gen Z. From prominent brands straying from more traditional marketing and embracing social media trends (see: Duolingo’s official TikTok page) to many workplaces seeing the effects of the Great Resignation, Gen Z’s influence is significant. LinkedIn captured many of Gen-Z’s motivations in a study of its roughly 78 million Gen Z users, which SocialMediaToday turned into a handy visual (below).
Some interesting highlights include:
- 80% of users consider LinkedIn trustworthy with 70% agreeing that the content posted is relevant to them.
- 72% of users value financial security while 48% consider themselves effective money-managers.
- 67% of users vye for equal rights, and 61% say they express interest in other countries/cultures.
- Large tech brands and business publishers are the most popular company types for Gen-Z to follow on LinkedIn.
- While millennials, Gen X, AND Baby Boomers often seek support on LinkedIn with soft skills (e.g., management skills), Gen Z are more likely to hone their hard skills on the site (e.g., data languages).
- They account for 13x more groups and jobs views than their predecessors.
Of course, while global Gen-Zers share roughly the same birthyears, LinkedIn has found slight differences in their top three regional priorities. For example, compared to overall LinkedIn users,
- North American Gen-Zers engage with more content on employee well-being, future job outlook, and social causes;
- European, Middle Eastern, and African Gen-Zers consume more media on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, career development, and business;
- Latin American Gen-Zers want more mental health, technical training, and social causes content; and
- Asian-Pacific Gen-Zers seek out workplace trends and supplemental learning.
While some of these seem just closely enough related (e.g., future job outlook and workplace trends) that they could potentially be the same category, it’s interesting to see just how these regions and their respective users understand and interact with similar topics.
While it’s not new that businesses need to understand their audiences, Gen Z is keeping businesses on their toes by switching up traditional approaches to their careers and content engagement. They are the most diverse generation and the first one to truly grow up with the Internet and thus more readily embrace current technologies and trends (as partially seen by seeking the best smartphone while simultaneously being responsible for a good chunk of the rise in vinyl sales, according to MRC data reports). And now, we get to see how the world learns and adapts to a generation that is truly nothing like it’s ever seen before.
See the full infographic here: LinkedIn Shares New Insights into the Gen Z Audience on the Platform
Social Media
Pinterest predicts 2022 trends in year-end report (they were spot on in 21′)
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Pinterest is a place people go to plan, whether for decor, cooking, style, or DIY, it’s a one-stop-shop for ideas. What’s next for 2022?
It’s almost the end of 2021 and you don’t have to timidly push the beaded curtain back and gaze into a crystal ball in order to build your social media campaigns for 2022. If you have a Pinterest business account, you can check out their free prediction tool to help you plan what’s next for your business. They have a wide range of user search trend data shaping their prophecy. With 35 different topics, ranging from clothing to vacation ideas, every entrepreneur can find value in their divinations. Pinterest Predicts boasts an eighty percent success rate for their past predictions.
Pinterest users typically seek out inspiration, ideas, and discovery. Its link-based sharing is used to create pins attached to a virtual pinboard based on themes. One of the highlights of using Pinterest in your social media campaign is the longevity of the post-life cycle. High-quality pins can garner a shelf life of four months to a year. Each pin has an attached URL meaning more traffic directly to your website over a longer period of time versus other social media platforms.
Pinterest Predicts states “People use Pinterest to plan for the future. That means we know what’s next. In fact, 8 out of 10 of our predictions for 2021 came true. This isn’t another year-end trend report. This is a not-yet-trending report—It’s a window into the future, from the place where people go to plan it. Let’s look forward to 2022.”
Each topic has a fun twist on the user search term data generating ideas for how it can be employed. Pinterest lists out several clickable search terms for each theme where you can find more information for that specific trending term.
Alongside every theme, Pinterest features a popular creator spotlight section with quotes and videos referencing the trend. Further down the page, you can find ideas for how to “bring this trend to life” for your business. They’ve also created boards for each of the trending terms to further explore pins related to the themed content.
The business portal, where all of this information can be found, also contains instructions for how to get started using Pinterest, creating content, advertising insights, and much more. If you haven’t created a Pinterest business account you should add this to your New Year’s resolutions. Cheaper than a gym membership to lose that pesky 10lbs.
