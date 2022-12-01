Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Google layoffs are based on performance, 10k to be let go

Google joins the tech titans of the industry by laying off thousands of employees, however, stating it is based on performance.

Published

Google Translate on laptop in coffee shop

Lay-offs have been on the rise this last year, making many see the holidays without a job. Just earlier last month we reported on the latest layoff data on over 15 companies. Twitter has now less than ? of its workforce prior to Elon Musk’s takeover. Meta had over the last year laid off over 11,000 employees and now, Google plans to lay off 10,000 people. A dent in their overall workforce but a decision that will impact thousands of lives.

The World is One News (WION) reported just before Thanksgiving that the tech giant would soon be making moves into layoffs. There is the suggestion the layoffs will be performance-based, meaning those that are not putting in enough effort will be the first to go. I wonder if this is also extended to executives. We all know over time, once you’ve hit a certain rung on the ladder, you no longer feel the need to put in as much effort. It’ll be interesting to see how Alphabets’ decisions all shake out.

The decision came after Google underperformed and dropped in its overall profits by 27% only garnering its parent company $13 billion in the third quarter. What’s also interesting however is that Alphabet as a whole gained an additional revenue of 6% to their $69 Billion.

Though Alphabet is making more money overall, they feel it’s imperative to fire thousands of people. I just wonder if there was any real thought into this. Has Alphabet tried to help Google with its performance problems or did they just see an issue and decide that this was the best way to handle it?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How is Alphabet deciding who is underperforming? Is it strictly based on numbers or will it be based on the fact one person puts in 120% and another only puts in 110%? James comes in on his days off and John decides to enjoy his days off- will that be a determining factor?

The world is facing a pretty rough patch right now. I don’t think now is the time to turn your backs on your employees in the thousands, because without them, you wouldn’t be staying afloat.

In this article:,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

google building google building

Business News

Google privacy lawsuit shows incognito mode isn’t really incognito

Some of us have been suspicious of incognito for quite some time, and this Google privacy lawsuit confirms our fears.

October 20, 2022
person standing in colors representing holograms person standing in colors representing holograms

Tech News

Google’s holograms coming to WeWork and T-Mobile offices

The next way to video chat with your remote coworkers or even your family miles away? Possibly coming soon: Holograms.

October 17, 2022
google building google building

Business News

Google CEO discusses anti-trust investigations, layoffs

With strict competition and anti-trust allegations, Google is slipping down the path of layoffs and company cuts.

September 15, 2022
Google fall 2022 tech Google fall 2022 tech

Tech News

Google launches new smartwatch, phones, and smart home tech

The Made By Google event comes to New York in October 2022, where the tech giant will debut new tech like a smartwatch, phone,...

September 8, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.