Chutes and ladders of interviewing

Job interviewing can be a difficult process. There are many hoops to jump through and questions to answer; it can be hard to really let your best self shine when your mind is fixated on so many things.



This process can be even tougher for introverts. Introverts have a tendency to overthink and under-express, making interviewing a tricky business.

Infographic for introverts

Barbara Davidson produced a new infographic detailing how introverts can excel at their next job interview.

She breaks down what it means to be an introvert, but more importantly looks at what introverts can do before, during, and after an interview to be successful.

Before the interview, introverts should research, practice, and prepare. This is true for anyone interviewing for anything, but introverts can gather knowledge to have a friend mock-interview them beforehand so they can comfortably share what they know.

How to kill it before even starting

The infographic also suggests thinking about topics for small talk in advance, planning a route for getting to the interview, taking five minutes to relax or meditate before the interview, and by bringing physical evidence along.

Having something to carry will keep hands from fidgeting and will show off past accomplishments.

Introverts may be nervous to share information or accomplishments due to it potentially coming off as bragging, but this is the time to share what’s been accomplished and how there’s an interest in building on those accomplishments.

Contact and questions

Also keep in mind that good eye contact is important, but staring is not. Switch eye contact from person-to-person (if in a panel setting) and know that it’s okay look switch your gaze every once in awhile.

When it comes to questions, introverts should be focused on insightful questions by looking for opportunities to end answers with questions.

Also, it is okay to take a beat before answering question, it shows the interviewer that thought was put into the response.

After interviewing

Following the interview, exit by thanking the interviewer(s) for something specific. Such as, “thank you for asking about my volunteer work, I always enjoy talking about that.”

Then, after leaving, find a way to quickly wind down and keep the mind from running a million miles a minute. Listen to some music or go for a walk (or both!)

When it is all said and done

Finally, send a follow-up email thanking them for their time. Keep in mind that practice makes perfect, and try not to get discouraged if the first few interviews aren’t gold.

#IntroduceDontIntrovert