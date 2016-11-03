Simple method to ensure you get the job, raise, then promotion

Day after day

In the grand scheme of work, it can sometimes feel like every day has been the same. But, of course we have those days in which we accomplish something new, regardless of how big or small it may be.

However, if we’re not paying attention, these accomplishments will not serve a greater purpose than their initial reason for existence. This is why it is important for both yourself and your career future to begin keeping track of your accomplishments.

An accomplishment journal

Writing a detailed list of accomplishments can help further your work in a variety of ways, including resume building, performance reviews, and personal growth. Maintaining a journal where you document goals, tasks, and accomplishments each week allows you to develop in the aforementioned categories.

At the end of each month, document your top three tangible accomplishments that stood out.

By documenting what you are up to at work, you are able to pull new skills and phrases that can update your resume or better express your value to your employer.

Rather than simply listing your position, pay specific attention to the execution of your tasks. This can help you give a more comprehensive description on your resume or cover letter.

Showcase your performance

Keeping up with this journal can be beneficial come performance review time. Instead of answering, “Why do you think you deserve this raise?” with “Well, I really feel I’ve worked hard and grown during my time at The Company,” you can have something tangible to bring that documents specific examples.

Having that journal with you in the meeting not only gives you something to pull from, but also shows that you’re taking your work seriously enough to go an extra mile. The same could be said for going into a job interview: supplemental material may help to set you apart.

Grow professionally and personally

The journal can also be used to benefit your personal growth. You can see where you’ve made improvements as well as what areas could still use work.

Journaling will take a little extra time and effort, but the payoff will well worth it. At the end of the day, you have to be the poster child for your own work.

