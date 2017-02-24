Mark Cuban’s prediction about future job markets

Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks / Shark Tank guy?

In a recent article published on Inc.com, Mark Cuban give his 2 cents of what will be the most valuable job skill 10 years from now and it’s definitely not something I think anyone is expecting.

In his original interview with Bloomberg TV, Cuban stated “What looks like a great job graduating from college today may be not be a great job graduating from college five years or 10 years from now”.

The future is now

The top 10 college degrees of 2016 as stated by TheStreet.com, are all computer and engineering related.

The #8 college degree was computer science.

Every degree listed before that was an engineer degree of some nature, including Web Applications Engineer at #4 and Systems Engineer at #2, which implies what we all know too well. The hot jobs, post graduation are… TECH TECH TECH.

Cuban said what??

Thus, in Cuban’s prediction those computer science and engineer degrees will go by the wayside not too far down the road.

Now I know there are some of you saying “duh” and others are thinking, “well the iPhone and tech sect haven’t really changed in the last 10 years, I think much will change when it comes to college degrees”. Unless you can predict the future, who knows.

Authoring the automation

Cuban goes on to predict, that technology will become so advance, so quickly, that the result would be “the automation of automation.” Ok so what exactly does that mean and what does that mean for future degrees and careers? According to the Inc.com article, Cuban thinks those who can make sense of the data that automation is spitting out, not data scientists, will be the most employable.

He believes “employers will soon be on the hunt for candidates who excel at creative and critical thinking.”

He furthers his theory by stating “I personally think there’s going to be a greater demand in 10 years for liberal arts majors than for programming majors and maybe even engineering,” citing such liberal arts majors as philosophy and history amongst those that will become most valuable. Essentially he is hinting that he thinks the tech degrees and maybe even jobs, are on the way out.

To flourish or fizzle, that is tech’s question

Now if all of this is truly the case, then are these new coding schools popping up, such as DevMontain, General Assembly, Galvanize and Full Stack Academy worth the time, money and effort?

