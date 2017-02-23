Michael Kors (finally) put his first plus-sized model on the runway

About time

“My job is to make everyone feel great. I think fashion’s sort of finally waking up to the fact that, you know what, do you want people to look like mannequins? No!” Not the first words anyone would expect to come out of a top fashion designer’s mouth, but Michael Kors is leading the way on changing the industry.



Ashley Graham, arguably the most popular plus-size model, strutted her stuff down the runway in Michael Kors’ Fall 2017 show.

Considering the strides many department stores and online retailers have made towards inclusion of all body types, this is no earth-shattering moment. However, it is a major step for high fashion.

making change

Michael Kors is a veteran designer, though in his career spanning almost four decades, he has never deviated from using the stereotypical thin model. A few years back he called for some diversity on the runway, and now he has actually made good on his word. “You want people to have their own personality, their own style, and you know, you’ll see it here in the show today, all sizes of women, women from every continent on the planet, all ages!”

This grand statement would not have been as impactful without the poster girl for plus size models, Ashley Graham. Graham is everywhere. She made waves by being the first “curvy” model on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and just landed her second Vogue cover.

Her presence is a beacon of body positivity and she spreads the message that “beauty comes in many different forms.”

She expressed her elation for the opportunity to be in the Michael Kors show via social media. As far as the future of fashion goes, Graham has high hopes. “Multiple designers used various curvy models this season, which goes to show the industry is changing.”

MICHAEL MICHAEL MICHAEL!!! Thank you for the opportunity and showing that beauty comes in many different forms!! #michaelkors #nyfw A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

#powerofplus