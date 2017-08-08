Netflix has bought Millarworld and geeks everywhere are pumped

Enter comics

Binge watchers and cord-cutters rejoice, for Netflix has graced us with the acquiring of comic book publisher, Millarworld.



You may know them from such badassery such as Kick-Ass and Kingsman, though I must be blunt here: Kick-Ass and Kingsman are not included in the deal. I know, I know.

Cha-ching

And this is only because Hollywood already has their hands on those titles, but that doesn’t mean we’re getting the short-end of the stick here: we’re still getting more Netflix originals from creative genius Mark Miller who has been dubbed a “modern day Stan Lee.”

And that’s really saying something.

Beyond this, terms of the sale were not made public, but I think it’s still enough reason to get hyped.

New and original content from Millar

Under their new Netflix label, Millarworld will continue with their portfolio of work in addition to bringing fresh new stories and characters in the form of movies, series, and kid’s shows. So for anyone who is tired of seeing re-hashes of old ideas or third remakes of a movie, this should excite you.

We can’t say Netflix never gave us anything.

According to Millar, this is only the third time in history that a comic book company has been purchased at this level: in 1968 WB acquired DC and Disney purchased Marvel in 2009.

What a time to be alive.

This is a big deal for Netflix, because this is their first acquisition in the history of being Netflix. Given the success of other Netflix originals like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil, it’s no surprise that Netflix is looking to expand their sci-fi/action turf.

Even Millar noted that “Netflix is the future,” and I am inclined to agree with him. This isn’t just streaming anymore: this is the norm for prime entertainment consumption.

Binge-worthy

I’m excited to see what the Millarworld creative team has in store. I’m just hoping these titles get released ASAP because there’s only a couple of episodes left of Game of Thrones and I’ve about run out of my binge-watching shows for the moment.

