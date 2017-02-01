Why one-on-one employee reviews should be on your to do list

Just another New Year?

We are now a full month into 2017, which means we may now be tapering off on our resolutions. That’s the irritating misconception about New Year’s resolutions – if progress isn’t seen within the first few weeks, we’re compelled to give up.

Read also: 3 things employees value more than money



There shouldn’t be such an emphasis put on bettering your life during the first 31 days of a new year, we should be taking steps all throughout the 365 in order to enhance our lives. Which is why it is not too late to implement something that is important to a new calendar year: employee reviews.

One-on-ones

Sitting down one-on-one with your employees after the hectic-ness of year-end can be extremely beneficial. And, there are a variety of reasons this method beats standard evaluations.

1. This can inspire employees

By meeting one-on-one, you are able just to focus on that specific employee. This helps remind them of their value to the company and will likely inspire a surge of motivation.

2. Questions, questions

This provides an opportunity for you to ask each other questions. Employers have the chance to ask how the employee feels about how their role, while employees can find out ways of improvement.

3. Not just a number

By taking the time to give one-on-one reviews, employees will feel a sense of appreciation and are less likely to feel like they are just a number. It should be a priority to take some time to remind your employees of their value to your organization.

4. Work improvement

As noted in #2, this provides a chance to inform employees of where they can find improvement. Without conversations like this, the same performance is going to be given and there may never be room to grow.

Again, just because the novelty of the New Year has begun to wear off, it doesn’t mean that it’s too late for taking advantage of when things are a bit more quiet on the work-front to meet with employees.

#EmployeeReview