RadioShack closed another 100 stores…. do they have any left?

So long sweet shack

RadioShack closed 1000 stores over Memorial Day weekend, begging the question: how were there even that many stores left to close?



The Shack has been slowly dying, dragging out its impending demise Shakespearian style. Their long struggle may finally be in its last chapters. Speaking of chapters, in March, parent company General Wireless Operations filed for Chapter 11.

The signs

This wasn’t really all that surprising, considering their initial purchase of RadioShack in 2015 was to save the tech store from bankruptcy.

It was only a matter of time.

The filing came shortly after around 200 locations were quietly closed around the country, confirming insider rumors about imminent bankruptcy.

During the March debacle, the company originally planned to close the 200 stores and evaluate the remaining 1300 to “maximize value for creditor,” according to a press release.

Clearly the evaluation did not go well.

No one expected the number of closings to hit the thousand mark, though.

After the weekend liquidation sale, only 72 company-owned stores remain in seven states, including its native Texas. The About 500 dealer-owned store are sticking around for the time as well.

We’ll support your dellusions

For the most part, company and dealer-owned stores carry similar merchandise. So if you’re really attached to the chain, you can pretend like RadioShack isn’t a critically endangered species yet.

Let’s call it vulnerable, for now.

You’ll be deluding yourself, but hey, so is RadioShack.

Keep up or die

Competition from online retailers seriously hurt the chain, who used to be a pinnacle of American electronics. From speakers to walkie talkies, RadioShack was a regular stop for impulse purchases, stocking up on batteries, and desperately trying to find the right A/V cable for your N64 to make Mario Party dreams come true.

At one point RadioShack had 7300 locations, and could brag that their stores were within three miles of 95 percent of American households.

Now, not so much.

It’s always a bummer to see such nostalgic chain fall victim to the internet, but ultimately RadioShack hasn’t been able to keep up with the evolution of retail.

Field trip

If you want to take a family field trip to see the few mythical remaining RadioShacks, locations still exist (for now) in Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

#RadioShack