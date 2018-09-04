Business News
Why Rooster Teeth’s $2.5M fund for future animators is so important
(BUSINESS NEWS) Always creative, Rooster Teeth has set up a massive fund to help animators get a leg up in their career.
Rooster Teeth is the media and entertainment company who runs some of the most well-known online series such as Red vs. Blue, and the anime-style RWBY (I’m a Yang fan myself, still emotional about that last season, and FYI: RWBY is the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan), who commands a subscriber base of 45 million on YouTube, and over 5 million unique visitors to their site. But not only awesome and well-accomplished, RT is looking to bolster future animators.
The studio has created a $2.5M development fund to work with animation creators and bring them into the fold of their digital network and help them monetize their content. This development pipeline may help new animators become more successful and get a break, and help get their work distributed.
Combined with this development fund, Rooster Teeth is recruiting animators to help get revenue through subscription, ad sales, live events, and merchandising. Currently, YouTube is a difficult place for animators, and Evan Bregman, Director of Programming at Rooster Teeth feels like this model can help extend the revenue infrastructure to other creators.
Matt Hullum, Co-Founder and CEO, is hoping to find creators who create consistently, and described the partnerships as “modular deals that involve some combination of a library content license for the Rooster Teeth app, development of new projects, merch sales in the Rooster Teeth store, podcast ad sales, brand integration sales, and more.”
This fund has already had a winner – with the announcement of Motor Knight (see the preview here). Animation is Rooster Teeth’s largest content category, and this development fund will only continue to help future animators grow rather than be forced to find their own path and beg for YT viewers. #shortcut
So TL;DR: If you are an animator with a library of content you want to share and you have a lot of ambition, get in touch with this Austin-based Rooster Teeth and get connected. This development fund can help all animation entrepreneurs.
Best of luck – we hope your career goes off with a Yang, err, bang!
Business News
Take this 30 day productivity challenge
(BUSINESS) Take this productivity challenge to make incremental yet meaningful change in your day.
Oftentimes, we will get this spark of energy that motivates us to embark on bettering ourselves and improving our productivity. This may be a new diet idea, workout plan, or side hustle. Sadly, these don’t always get to fruition, as life sometimes gets in the way and the idea of a new undertaking is just too overwhelming.
What if it didn’t have to be overwhelming? What if you were able to better your life with just a little effort each day?
This is possible with monthly challenges you can set for yourself. What we’ll focus on today is productivity and how to make your everyday life more efficient.
Below, you’ll find a list of 30 ideas that you can complete within one month – some are easier than others, some are common sense, others will leave you with aha moments. Pick one a day to implement and stick with, and by the end of the month, you will have new habits and a more productive life.
- Organize your email inbox. Take a few minutes to delete emails you don’t need, or create folders that’ll make organization easier.
- Get a file folder and organize some documents. For example, break down each file into a category of bills, and file the paper away once each bill is paid. If you ever need it later on, you’ll know exactly where to find it.
- Make a to do list for the week ahead. Pay close attention and see if having a to do list helps you to be more productive and efficient. If it does, implement that into your routine.
- Keep track of your activities and see how long each of them take. See if you can save yourself time by eliminating steps.
- Try setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier than normal.
- Make a playlist that will keep your energy elevated throughout the day. (No James Blunt!)
- Set time aside to learn something new that might inspire you. Listen to a podcast, watch a Ted Talk, strike up an interesting conversation with someone, etc.
- Pick out your outfit the night before.
- If you’re working on a new goal, ask one of your friends or loved ones to check in on your progress. Sounds silly, but it actually helps to have accountability.
- Drink eight glasses of water throughout the day to keep you hydrated and alert.
- Clean out your desk. You probably don’t need that Pizza Hut flyer from 2005 anymore.
- Set a list of goals and prioritize them by importance.
- Choose a habit you would like to improve and actively work to better it.
- Alternatively, choose a habit you’d like to eliminate and work to lessen it.
- Make time for self-care. Seriously.
- Only let something pass your desk once.
- Develop a positive and beneficial morning routine.
- Try and stop multitasking. Focus on one task at a time.
- Use a calendar to schedule your tasks.
- Silence your phone an hour before bedtime in order to decompress from technological stress.
- Switch up your working environment; it may spark inspiration.
- Make time for breaks to give your mind and body some rest.
- Like this list, break your tasks down into bite-sized pieces.
- If you commute by taking public transportation, use that time to read or listen to something inspiring. Don’t just mindlessly scroll through social media.
- Move your alarm clock across the room to force yourself to get out of bed when it goes off.
- Go to bed at the same time each (week) night for a week. Do the weekend, too, if truly committed.
- Always keep a pad of paper and pen nearby to write down any helpful ideas that may pop in your head.
- Then, make time for these ideas to come to life.
- Try your best to leave work at work.
- Reward yourself for all of your efforts (this takes us back to #15).
And after these 30 days, you’ve set yourself up for productivity success – congrats!
Business News
Sorry, but sitting is not the new smoking
(BUSINESS NEWS) Before you invest in standing desks for everyone in your office, let’s look at other studies that debunk that sitting is the new smoking.
Remember over a decade ago when standup desks became super popular at every tech startup in America? And remember a few years ago when a study verified that sitting at your desk for eight hour days was definitely going to murder you? And when you got standing desk ads during every tv show you watch and every time you’re on Facebook? And when Karen from accounting tweeted that sitting is the new smoking?
Me too.
And so, like many Americans, fearful of the Sitting Monster That Would Murder Us, we ponied up for fancy standing desks.
Day one was awful, but we knew there would be a transition period as our slumpy bodies got used to actual posture.
Day two was worse, sore from day one. Day three, I couldn’t stand it anymore (see what I did there?) and we invested in those standing pads that chefs use in fancy kitchens, and shoe sole inserts for super cushioning.
Day four was still just the fricken worst. But I was determined to stick with it because I wanted to save my own life and the lives of those around me. And I questioned how I worked in retail as a teen, constantly on my feet for ten hours.
And then it hit me – standing desks don’t involve enough movement for me personally, and my lower back ached constantly, my ankles hurt (I’ve blown them both out in recent years), my lower legs stung, I was just a mess. And was 100% sure I was going to die soon due to my personal inability to use a standing desk.
But maybe the science behind the studies that got everyone worked up were missing an ingredient, and that’s longevity of the studies. Enter the British Journal of Sports Medicine which studied 5,000 people over 13 years. And surprise, surprise, they found no correlation between sitting and diseases that end your life.
But maybe you’re feeling skeptical because you don’t need science to tell you the obvious, that sitting all day will shorten your lifespan.
Perhaps we’ll look to another study that indicates standing for just two hours each day can lead to swelling in the lower limbs, increased discomfort, and most importantly, “a substantial drop in cognitive function,” therefore diminished productivity.
Further, prolonged standing has been proven to increase your chance of heart diseases as blood pools in the legs and increases pressure in the veins. Multiply that by how many hours you work per day, and you have serious problems, especially if you’re over 50.
So what’s the answer?
Die from sitting or die from standing?
All of the studies against standing at a work desk confirm my personal experience, but let’s take a more holistic perspective. First of all, we’re all going to die, whether we sit or stand. A work day wherein you experience no sitting may cause cognitive and physical problems, but a day where you are completely sedentary will also increase your chances of life-threatening diseases.
So the answer is to worry less about your stupid desk, choose one that is comfortable to you, and just do everything in moderation. If you’re like me and you choose a sitting desk, set an alarm to get up and walk around every hour (I mean really, who wants blood clots in your legs!?), challenging yourself to drink an entire glass of water as you walk. Throw in some meditation if you’re feeling ambitious.
You’ll improve your chances of longevity by focusing on your diet and exercise levels, because apparently sitting or standing is definitely going to murder you. So live más, folks.
Business News
ClickUp team productivity app is gorgeous and wildly efficient
(BUSINESS NEWS) Seeking to improve your productivity and speed up your team, ClickUp is an inexpensive option for those obsessed with efficiency.
Back again to obsess over productivity apps – ClickUp, is a project management tool seeking to knock the frustration out of PM. It’s getting some good reviews, so I gave it a try for a week by setting up my current job search as a project and getting a feel for the app. And as you’ve read in my other reviews, we will address features and design.
On the feature front, ClickUp offers a pretty standard set up of tools for a productivity app. What stands out first and foremost are the status options. In general, most productivity statuses are simple: not started, started, in progress, done, etc.
But ClickUp lets you set up custom statuses that match your workflow.
For example, if you’re doing instructional design projects, you may assign projects based on where they are flowing in an ADDIE model, or if you are a Realtor, you may have things cataloged by sold, in negotiation, etc.
Customization is king and custom status is the closest you get to building your own app. And if you like it simple, you don’t have to customize it. The assigned comments feature lets you follow up on specific comments that originate action items – which is useful in team collaborations.
You can also assign changes to multiple tasks at once, including changing statuses (I would bulk assign completion tasks when I finished applications that I did in batches). There a lot of features here, but the best feature is how the app allows you to toggle on and off features that you will or won’t use – once again, customization is front and center for this platform.
In terms of design and intuive use, ClickUp nailed it.
It’s super easy to use, and the concept of space is pretty standard in design thinking. If your organization uses Agile methodology, this app is ready for you.
In terms of view, you can declutter the features, but the three viewing modes (list, box, and board) can help you filter the information and make decisions quickly depending on what role you have on a board or project. There is also a “Me” board that removes all the clutter and focuses on your tasks – a great way to do focused productivity bursts. ClickUp describes itself as beautifully intuitive, and I can’t disagree – both the web app and mobile app are insanely easy to use.
No complaints here.
And the horizon looks good for ClickUp – with new features like image markup, Gannt charts (!!!!!! #nerdalert), and threaded comments for starts.
This application is great, and it’s got a lot of growth coming up to an already rich feature base. It’s free with 100MB of storage, but the $5 fee for team member per month that includes team onboarding and set up (say you’re switching from another platform) and Dropbox/Google Docs integration? That’s a bargain, Charlie.
ClickUp is on the way up and it’s got it all – features, a beautifully accessible UI, relentless customization, and lot of new and upcoming features. If you’re into the productivity platform and you’re looking for a new solution for your team, go check it out.
Is “Cuddle a Coworker” ever an acceptable team building exercise?
How small retailers can adapt to new holiday shopping trends
Why Rooster Teeth’s $2.5M fund for future animators is so important
For meetings that should be an email, there’s StandupMeet
How to address coworkers (or anyone) after a personal tragedy
For meetings that should be an email, there’s StandupMeet
How to encourage your childrens’ entrepreneurship
Facebook starts handing out merit badges like we’re Girl Scouts
How to address coworkers (or anyone) after a personal tragedy
The strong case for Texas being technology’s next frontier
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News6 days ago
For meetings that should be an email, there’s StandupMeet
-
Tech News3 weeks ago
Facebook starts handing out merit badges like we’re Girl Scouts
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
How to address coworkers (or anyone) after a personal tragedy
-
Business News2 weeks ago
ClickUp team productivity app is gorgeous and wildly efficient
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Sorry, but sitting is not the new smoking
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
The case for compassion during Elon Musk’s tumultuous time
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
This new app scores the quality of your resume
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
How to keep your diverse team from fleeing to competitors