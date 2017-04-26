Starbucks ran out of unicorns so they started producing dragons

Baristas most hated PR stunt, ever

Starbucks everywhere claim to be running out of Unicorn Frappuccino ingredients although I believe the baristas are hiding them to save what little sanity they have left after the Instagram fueled frenzy.



As a result of the shortage of ingredients, the Dragon Frapuccino was born and while it is similar aesthetically to it’s Unicorn counterpart, it is said to have an entirely different taste than the Unicorn Frap, is easier to make and therefore easier on Barista’s mental health.

More mystical creatures

The Dragon Frappuccino is a green tea frap with vanilla bean powder and berry cup swirl: which is a feasible explanation for the green and purple swirls.

The green and purple Starbucks drink can be made with regular ingredients stores usually have on hand, unlike the special ingredients that were required for the Unicorn option. Some Starbucks’ have even used leftover ingredients from the Unicorn to decorate the Dragon, like mango sprinkles as was reported by another Instagrammer.

The Unicorn Frap, although popular among the curious, was short lived and displeasing to consumers who complained about the taste bud confusion and 76 grams of sugar that it contained in a 24oz serving.

While the overwhelming majority of the reviews for the Unicorn Frappuccino are negative, don’t get it twisted that consumers made the call to scrap the magical creature drink. Like with any big promotional event, the company pre-orders ingredients. Hence why some stores ran out of ingredients and some crafty baristas called an audible and invented the dragon.

The irony in all of this magical drink mayhem, is that the people most outraged and stressed are the baristas making the drinks. While this may be one of Starbucks’ greater PR stunts in recent history, for the sake of all of the baristas, let’s lay off on the mystical creatures and get back to regular ole coffee.

#DragonFrap