Steal these lines to use on your resume

It’s no secret that a resume is one of the most vital components of the job hunt. However, it should be acknowledged that the creation of a resume has to be one of the most difficult writing tasks out there.

First of all, the fact that you have to sell yourself in a short amount of space is daunting in and of itself. And, it doesn’t help that writing about yourself and your experiences can feel like something of an interrogation.

At the end of the day, the important thing to remember is that the employer is getting a plethora of these similarly formatted Word Docs floating across his or her desk each day, so how do you make yourself stand out?

It’s simple – writing! When it comes to a resume, all that’s provided is your words, so you must make them as powerful as possible. This can be done with the help of Resume Worded, an online tool that helps professionals write effective resumes.

“I created a database of sentences, and tagged them by job and skillset,” creator Rohan Mahtani commented on Product Hunt. “I sourced the initial set of sentences from resumes of people in my network (colleagues, friends and friends’ friends who went to business school, etc.), and have grown the database by adding new lines every week; each resume line was also tweaked and slightly modified & anonymised for confidentiality.”

Resume Worded was inspired by Mahtani’s struggle for creating his own resume during college, as English was his second language. He wanted to create a space for others to find vocabular inspiration (yes, I just made up a word).

Sentence examples are generated with powerful language and resume building examples that users can tweak to fit their resumes. There is also an option to search based on industry and skill set.

This is a great option for those in Mahtani’s position, who may not be as versed in the English language but need to showcase their skills to English speakers.

This is also helpful for those who are not getting the help they need from a generic thesaurus and are seeking more inspiration.