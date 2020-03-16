COVID-19: What new supply chain strains mean for all businesses

With COVID-19 (coronavirus), we’re all swimming in uncharted waters. Some are wading confidently while others are panic flailing. Business leaders are in an impossible situation now, having to initiate new and untested protocols.

In recent weeks, Austin tech companies have sent many employees home to work remotely, and restricted personal travel.

But many companies are still requiring employees to participate in person. For some industries, that makes sense, like service, medical, and even financial to an extent.

After talking to hundreds of employees at tech companies in Austin over the weekend, the pulse of those being asked to come into offices tomorrow is fearful and frustrated. People are scared to speak up because now’s not exactly a good time to lose a job.

Many companies are failing to openly communicate with their employees and information is disjointed, therefore, the growing sentiment is of distrust as the future is as unclear as it’s ever been.

While New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo is asking private businesses to “aggressively” consider voluntary closings today, Austin companies are struggling with the possibility of this request (and later, a potential command) to do the same. Sure, flush companies like Facebook can send their employees home and afford any hit, but how is a 13-person financial tech startup that handles sensitive financial information supposed to react?

Businesses are in this impossible spot right now, facing logistical nightmares, while employees are confiding in us that they feel profits are more important than people. How do we mitigate risk as a people without threatening the business ecosystem? No one knows the truth, so this story serves as a marker to point to what companies are and aren’t doing. There is plenty of coverage out there regarding companies telling their massive teams to go home. But there are hundreds of thousands of employees expected to hop in their car tomorrow and try not to get or spread COVID-19.

In talking with business decision makers, a common theme is emerging – the government’s working, so why should they send their teams home? And this litmus test is seen by many as dangerous because someone tweaking website graphics can work from home, while a City employee upholding infrastructure might be less inclined to do the same. FEMA employees did a work from home test last week, but all federal agency employees (including IRS employees) are reportedly required to show up Monday morning. The University of Texas sent professors and students home, but all non-faculty staff is still required to report in. The City of Austin hasn’t sent anyone home, nor has the State of Texas (including the risk management department, ironically), the Texas Senate, the Texas Workforce Commission, and so forth, regardless of any tested ability to work remotely. Endless employees reached out implying they can work remotely and aren’t being asked to – there is growing frustration.

What is more troubling is that the City of Austin has banned all gatherings of over 250 people until May 1st – how do employers with hundreds or thousands of employees not respond by sending tech employees home that are already tech savvy, have mobile equipment, and tested VPNs? They’re not yet required to, as grocery stores and office buildings are exempt from the City’s ban, but they could be part of the ban in the future.

And now, the CDC is urging all “organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.” for the next 8 weeks.

Companies and employees are scared.

Some have already sent everyone home, others are testing their remote capabilities out, while others have their heads in the sand.

The following list is what employees at each company tell us is going on (not the public relations team’s polished presentation of the situation, rather the boots on the ground), and this is therefore their perception. That means some of this list will showcase communication problems at companies that are allowing work from home options where employees don’t know or understand clearly.

Companies whose employees are not working remotely:

Accenture – Facebook contractors – Facebook sent their employees home, but their contractors are expected to stay in the office to work. This move has made headlines, and one contractor told us the teams are feeling “unimportant” and “disrespected.”

Accenture – Google contractors – Just like Facebook, Google sent employees home, but their contract workers are to stay put (which took longer to hit the news cycle, but finally has). One contractor told me they’re scared to go to work tomorrow, another said they’ll likely quit if they aren’t trusted to work remotely.

Accruent – Two employees told us that on March 13th, when asked about the possibility of working remotely, one VP responded, “Our sales and KPIs don’t stop.” Another says they’ve been told to work from home this coming week. A recruiter said after publication, “we are definitely not requiring anyone to go into the office, and people are being encouraged to test out whether or not their teams can work remotely,” indicating that her team is already working from home.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD has over 2,000 employees in Austin and all will be required to work on-site, with no talk of any remote work in the future. Several employees expressed discomfort not only due to the size of the campus, but for no restrictions on travel with staff traveling from Europe as recently as last week prior to the travel ban (although we’ve seen documentation of non-essential travel restrictions).

Since publication, a handful of staff have told us AMD has responded, and as of today, they are now globally “work from home whenever possible,” for at least two weeks, but previously, it was at manager’s discretion. One employee told us “many managers were not willing,” so this company-wide push to work from home makes willingness irrelevant.

Alchemy Systems – with manager approval, some staff say they are already working from home, but several reached out to us indicating that they don’t feel they can work from home, and that there is unclear communication about any plans, aside from a hand-washing training course two weeks ago. (This company was added after initial publication.)

Applied Materials – although employees must report to work on Monday, there are discussions that employees have caught wind of, so it appears that some departments may ultimately work from home, but semiconductor production doesn’t have that option. One employee told us the company is considering an A-B rotation with one week on-site, the next at home so the campus isn’t at capacity every day.

Arrive Logistics – they’ve already sent any staff home that either is or lives with someone pregnant or immunocompromised. It is unclear what their plans are, but multiple employees stated they believed the ultimate goal would be remote staff, they just haven’t made the move yet.

BigCommerce – this appears to be one of the most disjointed companies yet. Multiple employees have a different perspective of what next steps will be. Some say they’re testing their equipment out for sending teams home, others believe they’ll be moving to a rotation schedule, and some have asked for the company to at least implement “social distancing” rules. A recent email from the CEO is being perceived differently by each employee we talked to (the following was provided by multiple staff):

“At BigCommerce, please know that our leadership team is using its best judgment to protect both you and the continued strength of our customers’ and partners’ businesses. We want to address both objectives without compromising either. Although some companies and institutions have chosen to close down, we are staying open for business. Our customers, and in many cases their livelihoods, depend on us. Not only do we need to help them stay in business, we need to do that for ourselves, too. If we closed all our offices for the next X months, we would not have a strong business and jobs to return to. By carrying on with care and confidence, we will ensure the continued vibrancy of our ecosystem, which includes employees, customers, and partners.”

– Brent Bellm, BigCommerce CEO

Employees bristle at the idea that working remotely equals closing down.

Since publication, one customer service employee tells us that starting today that they will immediately be rotating WFH and on-site, with no one sitting next to each other. Support staff does not appear to be on any rotation schedule yet, and is required to report to work in person.

Charles Schwab – like other companies, it appears that most full time employees are being sent home, while contractors are expected to arrive in person. But two staffers told us that it also depends on department. Like BigCommerce, the fact that so many people offered conflicting information indicates a clear need for more communication from the leadership team.

ClearDATA – the entire team is working from home tomorrow as part of a test run that will continue through March if it goes well. If not, employees will be called back to the office.

Compeat – employees that are not feeling well but aren’t necessarily “sick” are asked to work from home to mitigate spread, along with anyone whose children cannot attend school. We’re told that everyone else is expected in the office.

Since publication, the team reached out, providing a note from the CEO: “Starting this week we are asking you to make work from home your preferred option for all of our locations. This is our time to both individually and collectively to halt the spread of this virus. On Friday we proved that we can get our work done with most of us working from home. We had minimal disruption to the business and I believe we can continue working in this manner. We will keep access to all of our offices open so that those who need or prefer to come into the office can do so but I encourage you to work from home if at all possible.”

The CMO told us, “We have been allowing any employees who feel uncomfortable to work from home for the past two weeks as well as requiring any sick employees to not come into the office. We restricted all international travel and limited domestic travel for weeks. We have made it clear to employees that if anyone feels uncomfortable they have the option to work from home. On Friday, Mar 13th, we conducted a planned emergency preparedness day asking all employees to work from home to identify any potential issues. It ran extremely smoothly. Earlier today, we announced a full work from home policy for the entire company until further notice.”

Data Foundry – while expected to continue to show up in the office, there are talks of potentially transitioning the team to fully remote.

Dun & Bradstreet – employees are expected to arrive in person tomorrow morning.

EBQ – one employee told us everyone is expected in the office Monday, another said there are quiet talks about testing work from home, but nothing solid yet.

Since publication, EBQ has sent all non-management to work from home for now, requiring management to report in-person. An interesting move, quite opposite from several other companies where people are looking up from their desks and not seeing any higher-ups.

GoDaddy – there are several GoDaddy teams here (including GoDaddy, GoDaddy Social, MainStreetHub who they acquired), and we’re told that customer-facing roles are required to report to the offices, but some teams are being sent home (like content creators). One employee told us that they are taking high-risk individuals’ situations into account and allowing some individuals to work from home.

Several on staff said they’ve been told GoDaddy will only send everyone home to work remotely if there is a reported COVID-19 case in that specific office, and then it will only be that office.

Integreon – because they are contractors that handle sensitive documents, they have no plans to send anyone home at this time.

LegalZoom – we were told that the communication regarding the future is in “slow motion,” and that they’re clearly working toward sending teams home to work remotely, how that will happen is unclear. One employee opined that they’re “scaling fast” to get teams home, yet another told us they’ve been told nothing about ever working remotely.

Since publication, a representative emailed to update us: “Employee safety and well-being is, and will continue to be, our number one guiding principle in our decision making throughout this difficult time. We already have many Zoomers working from home and, as the COVID-19 situation evolves, are working towards 100% work-from-home capabilities. As an operations-driven company, we have acted swiftly and nimbly so that our Zoomers and customers are taken care of. In the meantime, we have recommended people work from home if they can, in order to increase social distancing for our employees still in the office. We continue to keep all employees updated regularly through company-wide emails, our internal COVID-19 response site, and other communication channels.”

Mood Media – although staff is expected in person tomorrow, multiple employees told us there are talks of transitioning to temporary remote staff, and working on other solutions.

As of Monday afternoon, the last employees have snagged their laptops and have headed home to work remotely for now.

Netspend – the company has been testing their VPN in case work from home policies are initiated, and staff is directed to check their email before going in each day, just in case. Several suspect they’ll pull the trigger this week.

Since publication, employees that already have company-issued laptops are being told to work from home starting Tuesday, but call center staff does not have laptops, so it appears they’ll still be on-site. We’re not certain what the full company policy is as of yet.

National Instruments – NI just had a round of layoffs in Austin this December, so folks are already nervous. We’re told they tested work from home capabilities and their VPN on Friday, but some say everyone is expected to report in on Monday. Another told us that with manager approval, if an employee is able to do their job remotely, they’ll now be “permitted” and “encouraged” to work from home (which would exclude certain staff, perhaps lab staff, etc.).

After publication, we are told the HR department head emailed, “To be as clear as I can, the intent is to have the vast majority of our employees working from home. We understand that there may be certain individuals who are critical to attend work but they should be a small minority. Enabling your employees to work from home should be your default position.”

Personify – they’re sending everyone home on Tuesday to test their remote capabilities, but until the drill is complete, there is no official word on whether or not the company will transition to fully remote.

Monday evening, several staff told us the office is open for people who cannot work from home, otherwise everyone is asked to be remote.

Rategenius – the company is requiring all staff on site for now.

Samsung Austin Semiconductor (SAS) – SAS has over 3,600 employees in Austin and observes a threat level chart (which is currently at “orange,” not high enough to send anyone home). They’ve added hand sanitizing stations in all buildings, and we’re told they’re treating it as a “when, not if” situation, but employees remain nervous, especially since they’re all asked to test their own temperatures before entering the building. We’re told they don’t have enough remote credentials to send teams home, and people don’t feel comfortable speaking up for fear of losing their jobs. “They would rather watch us die than close this place,” one coworker confided in another last week. Another employee told us, “it’s always profits over people for them.”

After publication, another staff reports that “The description of what will happen if we hit ‘code red’ was silently changed on our internal website from “Only essential personnel on site” to ‘Potentially limited personnel on site’ so we’re worried that they are walking back plans to allow people to work from home even if we do hit code red.”

Also after publication, several contract workers at Randstad (who are placed at SAS) have noted that there are at least 2 times as many contract workers on campus than full time employees. We have reviewed an email from Randstad to SAS employees to address “concerns about PTO,” noting no extra paid time off (PTO) will be offered, and while normally at the start of April, all PTO banks are reset (and they pay up to 20 hours of what had been saved), they’re opting to not reset PTO for several months. Contractors are saying the company is not communicative, and remains “dismissive.”

Shop LC – this company is like QVC, and the staff is upset they’re being required to work in-person, particularly given the international nature of where so many of their products are shipped in from.

SolarWinds – another wild case is SolarWinds. Employees we spoke with were universally upset by a “condescending” video sent out company-wide, featuring CEO, Kevin Thompson. In addressing the potential for work from home, he noted that “it won’t be a coronavirus vacation if it happens.” Another employee called the tone “flippant,” and another said they felt “minimized” and “disrespected.” Nevertheless, it appears the company is at least considering the possibility of a remote workforce.

Spectrum – staff understands that some cable jobs require in-person service, but support staff is upset they are not allowed to work from home. A memo from the CEO went out indicating that employees “can’t” do their jobs effectively from home. That said, we’re told they stress tested their VPN this weekend, and that Enterprise (Fiber) teams are gearing up for remote work. Remote work possibilities appear to depend on what department an employee is in.

TaskUs – all Austin team members are required to report in person.

The Riveter – all corporate staff of this coworking company is working remotely, but all on-site staff is required to continue reporting to work.

Since publication, there was an “emergency meeting” Monday morning, and all staff will now be working from home.

Visa – several employees told us that only client-facing roles are required to come in to the office for now.

Volt – AppleCare– This is a confusing one. Apple may have closed down all of their retail stores outside of China and sent corporate staff home, but Volt might be requiring AppleCare support team contractors to report to work. One contractor was told that Austin is a “relatively safer” location than others, not meriting any remote work, also citing the confidentiality of their work. Two Apple employees said that AppleCare is not required in person, so as with other cases, there might be a communication challenge in setting expectations.

Whole Foods – this Amazon-owned company requires all staff to come in unless feeling sick, and they’re discouraging travel. Several expressed frustration at having to report in, given that Amazon corporate told everyone to work from home if they can.

YETI – corporate is requiring all team members to report in. One employee said several people are frustrated because they all have company-issued laptops and could easily work from home.

This is not a comprehensive list by any means, just a pulse of how companies are reacting in these uncharted waters. We suspect that this list will look very different by the end of the week. People are scared – employees and employers are trying to get on the same page. It will be a bumpy ride.

UPDATES (we’ll keep ’em coming):

– Accruent updated to indicate some (maybe all?) are WFH this week (and maybe more?).

– National Instruments updated to include information on teams being encouraged to work from home.

– Social Solutions and Outbound Engine have been removed as they’ve provided company-wide communications pre-dating publication.

– CDC now urging all gatherings with more than 50 people be cancelled for the next 8 weeks.

– Updated Personify, Compeat, EBQ, National Instruments, SAS (Samsung), The Riveter, Mood Media, Netspend, and Legal Zoom statuses, also adding Alchemy Systems.

Note: We WILL report on any company layoffs at any of these companies, or any retaliatory measures taken against employees that spoke with us.