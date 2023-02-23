Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is: let’s talk Temu

Temu seemed to pop up out of nowhere and has taken consumers by storm – but the latest boycott brings some disturbing news to life.

Published

A person in a green jacket and yellow holding up a smart phone to the viewer that is open to Temu app.

You can’t hardly go anywhere online without seeing an ad for Temu, an ecommerce platform that advertises “shop like a billionaire.” The company even had a commercial during the Super Bowl. With low prices, like $9.99 for a red evening gown or $4.54 winter coats, Temu is appealing to consumers who are looking for deals among inflation. Is this app a scam like Wish, which is known for selling counterfeits and under-priced products? Is Temu legit? Here’s what we know. 

What is Temu?  

Temu, pronounced tee-moo, launched last September. Since then, CNN reports that it has been downloaded over 24M times in the US. It has over 11 monthly active users. The company is based in Boston, but it is owned by China’s PDD Holdings Inc., which also owns Pinduoduo, a popular China-based ecommerce platform. Temu ships directly from China, which is one way it keeps its prices so low. There are no U.S. warehouses involved, another way to keep prices low. Admittedly, Temu’s products aren’t the best quality, but they usually work for their intended purposes. 

But when does cheap become too cheap? 

Are the products worth it? 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unlike Wish, Temu seems to be legit with the actual products arriving as promised. The company has over 1.5M followers on Facebook. Looking through the most recent posts, this writer couldn’t find any complaints from customers. There was one snarky comment, “another wonder product I can’t do without….” It was mostly commenters wanting to share the post with their friends. But that may not be the whole picture. 

On the Boston’s BBB website, Temu has a 1.9/5 rating. It’s had over 134 complaints with a 100% response rating. The app may be getting quite a few complaints, but the company does respond to each complaint. However, some complaints do remain unresolved. In the App Store, Temu has a 4.6/5 rating, with few low ratings. 

Manufacturing conditions questionable

Unfortunately, this doesn’t address the bigger problem with Temu. In 2021, The Business & Humans Rights Resource Centre reported that many people were calling for a boycott of Pinduoduo after the deaths of two workers. It’s believed that one death was directly related to the inhumane treatment of workers in the company, while the other death was from suicide. Temu guarantees the quality of its products, but that doesn’t mean the products are created in ideal conditions. 

Supporting Temu could hurt the economy, too

If Temu gets a stronghold in the United States by selling direct to consumers, this could impact Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers. It could force our stores to reduce prices, which will hurt wages, putting more pressure on US manufacturers to reduce prices. Americans may be looking for bargains, but we could be hurting our own infrastructure by supporting this app. It’s something to think about when you’re tempted to buy substandard products from overseas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Two people sit at computers analyzing data on the screens, offerings that Google Cloud hopes to simplify with AI tools. Two people sit at computers analyzing data on the screens, offerings that Google Cloud hopes to simplify with AI tools.

Tech News

Google Cloud is launching 4 new AI tools for retailers

Want to advance your e-commerce game? These new AI tools from Google Cloud may be just what you need to streamline improvements.

February 13, 2023
package delivery times and theft package delivery times and theft

Business News

Package delivery times improve 47% annually, but thefts spike 87%

Package theft is on the rise, but the good news that package delivery times are much better this year than in 2021.

December 27, 2022
Samsung photo with amazon app loading page. Samsung photo with amazon app loading page.

Business News

Buy With Prime: Amazon is extending prime benefits to partner merchants

(TECHNOLOGY) Amazon Prime makes online shopping a breeze with one-click purchases and fast delivery. Now, benefits are expanding to 3rd party sites!

April 25, 2022
ppi ppi

Tech News

How the Metaverse will change the trajectory of eCommerce as we know it

(TECHNOLOGY) The Metaverse has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, but how it will affect retail as we know...

March 18, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.