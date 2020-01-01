Business News
Worker badges track location, posture, potty breaks, and more
(BUSINESS NEWS) Workplace surveillance is becoming even more advanced, but at what cost? Why would a Humanyze need to know how long you use the bathroom?
Nothing says dystopian future quite like bosses using technology to spy on their employees’ every move. Except in this case, it’s not a dystopian future, because this practice is already growing more and more common. For instance, Amazon employees have reported having to pee in bottles because they’re so heavily monitored that a bathroom break would have been logged as “wasting time.”
The most recent development in this questionable surveillance practice comes from the company Humanyze, which was developed in the MIT Media Lab in 2011 and has already established a global presence. Humanyze has created a badge for employees to wear, which monitors everything from their location in the office to their posture.
On their website, Humanyze describes this as “science-based analytics to improve business process.” Essentially, their pitch is that the technology would allow companies to get a better grasp of what initiatives are working and where productivity is getting slowed down. But with average productivity already well below the 8-hour workday, it begs the question, will this really be used to improve workflow…or punish workers who aren’t up to par?
Now, Humanyze insists it fights for data privacy, pointing out that it doesn’t record conversations and anonymizes the remaining data. But not all companies are so generous. For instance, some companies have started to microchip their staff! These practices bring up questions of workers’ rights – shouldn’t people be able to work without Big Brother watching?
Furthermore, these potentially invasive technologies also dehumanize the workers. Humans are not machines; there are plenty of reasons why they might not act in the most “productive” fashion. A longer bathroom break could be the result of morning sickness, a chat with co-workers might be the perfect thing to clear writer’s block, and a phone call could be the result of a family member’s cancer tests.
Not to mention, everyone has different strategies for succeeding.
Look, maybe surveillance technology like Humanyze’s badges could be used to improve a workplace. In fact, it’s possible this tech could improve the lives of the workers themselves. But are the risks, like dehumanizing workers and collecting intimate data that could be stolen or sold, worth it?
Return policies are getting more strict, so act quickly
(BUSINESS NEWS) Times have changed and so have products so Major retailers are curbing their once-generous holiday return policies. Does it help you or them?
Holiday gift shopping – and receiving – can be as stressful as it is joyful. How can you be sure that your friends and family members will like the gifts you got them? What if someone gives you something totally and impractical or ugly that you will never use?
Luckily, some of these concerns are eased by the generous holiday season return policies at most major retailers, who extend their usual return policies to give customers extra time to make returns on gifts. However, it’s worth noting that many retailers have been following a trend of shrinking those extended return periods.
According to a survey by Consumer World — it’s 16th annual – many retailers’ holiday return periods have been progressively reduced year by year. Many stores who once had unlimited return periods have shortened them to one-year, then to 180 days, then to 90 days, and some have gone even shorter.
Says Consumer World founder, Edgar Dworsky, “We’ve seen a progression over the years of ever-shrinking return periods. Shorter return periods help reduce customer abuse and prevent stores from being stuck with outdated merchandise.”
The National Retail Federation reports that about 35 percent of major retailers have changed their return policies over the past five years, mostly to help mitigate return fraud.
In addition, there are sometimes complicated rules and different return periods for different types of merchandise. For example, electronics and appliances often have shorter return periods. Some clothing stores require all clothing to be returned with tags intact. As the rules have become more complicated, the policies themselves have gotten longer and longer, often comprising multiple pages of print.
To give a few examples, Kohl’s has switched from a policy of no return deadline to an 180-day return period; Macy’s has, over the past four years, reduced its return period from unlimited to one year to 180 days, and now to 90 days. Bed, Bath, & Beyond is on a similar trajectory, but for now has settled in at a 180-day return period, but with a shorter 90-day return period for electronics. And if you want to return a TV at Walmart, you’d better do it soon, as they’ve shortened their TV return period to 30 days – but extended the return period for other electronics from 15 to 30.
If you’re sitting on a pile of unwanted Christmas gifts and receipts, thinking you’ll eventually get around to dealing with them, you might not want to wait. And if you’re a business owner, you should eyeball your own policies compared to the big boys’ new methods.
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Surely after a century we have learned half the population can work just the same as the other half right? “Women don’t do well here” – I guess not.
Suzanne Lucas, Evil HR Lady reported a job description post for a hospitalist from Ascend Medical that said, “women don’t do well here.” The posting was taken down once it was brought to Ascend Medical’s attention, but it does beg the question how something like that was allowed to get through two organizations. First, Ascend Medical didn’t proofread what was posted; then, ZipRecruiter’s algorithms didn’t catch the obvious gender discrimination.
Gender discrimination in job descriptions is against the law.
One hundred years ago, Congress ratified the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Federal law addressed gender discrimination in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For 56 years, it’s been illegal to discriminate against women in employment.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone of any generation currently in the workplace who doesn’t understand gender discrimination. Unfortunately, discrimination still exists in the workplace. The Ascend Medical posting might have been a fluke, but Pew Research estimates that over 40% of women experience discrimination in the workplace based on gender.
Pew Research reports that women get passed over for important assignments, based on gender. Many women earn less than the man doing the same job. Women believe that they get less support from senior leaders because of gender. Women are three times more likely than men to experience sexual harassment on the job.
How can gender equality in the workplace be improved?
Hiring managers have to do better when it comes to writing job descriptions. Workers need to talk about gender inequality and address it with HR or other managers. Evaluate the jobs in your business and look for gender bias. Do you expect the women in your office to answer the phones and plan the parties? When you promote, are you looking at the strengths of your workers, not their gender? Are you offering training and mentoring to all of your employees?
The gender gap has been a thing for decades. I’d like to think that many businesses are doing better. But as the Ascend Medical job posting demonstrates, we still have a ways to go.
Genetic testing for Apple employees… cool or creepy?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Apple rolls out the possibility of genetic testing for it’s employees, but how can they use that information? For employee or company benefit?
Apple is starting to unveil a new perk to employees, but it looks less like something out of a cheesy HR video and more like something from a sci-fi: genetic testing. That’s right, employees can get genetic screenings through Apple’s clinic, AC Wellness.
AC Wellness is not staffed by Apple employees, but it was started in 2018 as a way to treat Apple workers and their families. There are now several health facilities open that offer a variety of treatments, with the most recent being the genetic screening.
Granted, AC Wellness itself isn’t doing the testing – they’ve paired with the company Color Genomics. Unlike do-it-yourself kits from other companies like Ancestry.com, Color is sold through medical professionals, meaning employees who want to get tested must meet with a doctor before and after the tests. In theory, having a professional analyze and explain results can help people work to prevent potential diseases rather than fight them.
Pretty neat, right? Well, kind of.
We’ve talked about some of the risks of genetic testing, like having your information sold to other companies, but there’s additional complications if you’re doing your testing through a company where you work.
For starters, you have no idea how Apple – or any other company offering this perk – will use or store that information. Although it is illegal to discriminate based on genetics, if your information slid from the medical side of the operation to the business side it could complicate things. I mean, do you really want a corporation where you are employed to have access to your genetic information?
Not to mention, even if Apple stays above board with their genetics testing, there’s no guarantee that will happen if this practice extends to other, smaller companies.
Look, there can be advantages to having genetic testing done. Understanding what sort of diseases you’re at risk of developing can help you plan for the future. That said, there are real risks to this process in general, with potentially even more dangers if you’re doing it through the company where you work.
Free perks might sound cool, but it’s worth figuring out what they might eventually cost you in the long run.
