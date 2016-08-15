10 things you can get rid of in your office today (the no-brainer purge)

Decluttering for peace of mind

After reading Apartment Therapy’s “The No-Brainer Purge” I was inspired to create a list for the office.

Most of us work more efficiently when our office space is clean, so it’s time to declutter. Schedule an hour or two this week to get rid of some of the things in your office that don’t belong. Instead of letting things pile up, use the last hour on Friday to put things away, tidy up, and take stuff home. You’ll come in on Monday ready to start your week right.

10 things you can get rid of in your office right now

Old computers and electronics – Donate or recycle, just get them out of your space. Books you haven’t looked at for more than 2 years. Old magazines that you’re not referencing. Any paperwork that has been scanned and stored in the cloud that you’re not required to keep a hard copy of. Extra supplies that you haven’t used. Take out menus. Most restaurants have online menus, use them. Refills for items that you’re not using anymore. This could include lightbulbs that don’t fit any light, coffee filters for old coffeepots, or ink cartridges for printers you don’t own. Storage containers were not designed to sit in an office. If they aren’t being filled, store them in a storage unit. Anything you’ve been meaning to repair. Either repair it this week or do something with it. Sentimental items that don’t hold the same value they once did. I’m not saying that you need to take every personal item out of your office, just be judicious. You don’t have to display the crayon drawing your child did five years ago. Put it in a scrapbook and get a new one. Changes of clothes that are lying around. Hang your outfits up if you have to store extra clothes at work.

Position yourself for success by purging. You can do this!

